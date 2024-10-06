Italy's Chicest Women Are Already Wearing These 2025 Jewelry Trends

I'm always curious about what women in other countries are wearing. Since I sadly have no travel plans coming up, I'll have to live vicariously through my fashion friends abroad. For this story, I tapped Beatrice Beleggia, CEO of the luxury Italian jewelry brand Pianegonda, to fill me in on what well-dressed women in her country are obsessed with right now.

I'll give you one spoiler, but you'll have to keep scrolling to read the rest. Beleggia told me that modern pearl jewelry is trending in Italy and is set to continue well into 2025. While traditional pearls can sometimes look too cutesy or grandma-like, the most current iteration of the trend feels completely fresh thanks to sharp geometric lines and sleek silhouettes. Scroll down to read Beleggia's answers and shop her favorite trends.

1. Architectural Jewelry

During my interview, Beleggia recommended two Pianegonda pieces inspired by architecture: the Dorifora Earrings ($420) and Bracelet ($1335). According to Beleggia, Italian women love the clean lines of this jewelry trend.

Earrings Dorifora
Pianegonda
Earrings Dorifora

Ear Stud Earrings
By Adina Eden
Ear Stud Earrings

Pianegonda, Bracelet Dorifora
Pianegonda
Bracelet Dorifora

gold Art Deco bracelet
shopbop
Empire Bracelet

2. Striking Minimalism

"This trend emphasizes designs that are understated in form yet deliver a striking visual impact. Its appeal lies in the balance between simplicity and boldness, offering a refined yet commanding presence. The trend's versatility and timeless elegance ensure it will continue to resonate with fashion-forward individuals."

Necklace Assoluto
Pianegonda
Necklace Assoluto

silver cuff bracelet by Source Unknown
Ragbag Studio
Simplicity Band Bracelet

Exclusive Carolina 24k Gold-Plated Necklace
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Carolina 24k Gold-Plated Necklace

Celeste Earrings
Jenny Bird
Celeste Earrings

3. Modern Pearls

"Pearls are being reimagined in modern designs, often paired with unconventional materials or unique shapes. Their classic elegance combined with fresh designs makes them a staple that will continue to evolve."

Ring Tecum
Ring Tecum

Ragbag , Dualism Freshwater Pearl Ring
Ragbag Studio
Dualism Freshwater Pearl Ring

Square Statement Pearl Stud Earrings
Missoma
Square Statement Pearl Stud Earrings

Silver Pearl Barbell Ring
AMBUSH
Silver Pearl Barbell Ring

4. Statement Rings

"This is trending because they make a bold, impactful style statement with minimal effort. Their oversize designs, artistic forms, and unique shapes offer a way to express individuality and elevate any outfit."

Ring Assoluto
Pianegonda
Ring Assoluto

Clear Resin Ring
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Resin Ring

Boya Quartz 18k Gold-Plated Ring
Simuero
Boya Quartz 18k Gold-Plated Ring

Supernova Ring
Jenny Bird
Supernova Ring

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

