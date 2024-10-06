Italy's Chicest Women Are Already Wearing These 2025 Jewelry Trends
I'm always curious about what women in other countries are wearing. Since I sadly have no travel plans coming up, I'll have to live vicariously through my fashion friends abroad. For this story, I tapped Beatrice Beleggia, CEO of the luxury Italian jewelry brand Pianegonda, to fill me in on what well-dressed women in her country are obsessed with right now.
I'll give you one spoiler, but you'll have to keep scrolling to read the rest. Beleggia told me that modern pearl jewelry is trending in Italy and is set to continue well into 2025. While traditional pearls can sometimes look too cutesy or grandma-like, the most current iteration of the trend feels completely fresh thanks to sharp geometric lines and sleek silhouettes. Scroll down to read Beleggia's answers and shop her favorite trends.
1. Architectural Jewelry
During my interview, Beleggia recommended two Pianegonda pieces inspired by architecture: the Dorifora Earrings ($420) and Bracelet ($1335). According to Beleggia, Italian women love the clean lines of this jewelry trend.
2. Striking Minimalism
"This trend emphasizes designs that are understated in form yet deliver a striking visual impact. Its appeal lies in the balance between simplicity and boldness, offering a refined yet commanding presence. The trend's versatility and timeless elegance ensure it will continue to resonate with fashion-forward individuals."
3. Modern Pearls
"Pearls are being reimagined in modern designs, often paired with unconventional materials or unique shapes. Their classic elegance combined with fresh designs makes them a staple that will continue to evolve."
4. Statement Rings
"This is trending because they make a bold, impactful style statement with minimal effort. Their oversize designs, artistic forms, and unique shapes offer a way to express individuality and elevate any outfit."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.