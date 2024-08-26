Emily Ratajkowski Just Re-Created One of Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic '90s Looks

As New Yorkers, socialites, and fashion insiders, Carrie Bradshaw and Emily Ratajkowski evidently have a lot in common. Although the former might be fictional, her style influence is undeniable, while the latter is no stranger to kick-starting new trends IRL like no-one else I know of.

Both renowned for their unique taste in fashion, Ratajkowski might have been influenced by the enduing queen of New York style. She stepped out this week in a dress that bears a striking resemblance to one of Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic looks.

On Emily Ratajkowski: Bec + Bridge Sania Twist Mini Dress ($240)

Wearing a skin-hugging gray minidress with black sneakers (something Bradshaw would never do) and a matching shoulder bag, Ratajkowski channeled '90s minimalism in the chicest way. Skimming the body in the same manner as Bradshaw's acclaimed Season Two, Episode 15 gray minidress, the piece crafts a relaxed yet sexy silhouette that will inevitably never lose its appeal.

Further modernizing the dress, Ratajkowski styled hers with black oversized sunglasses, a single gold necklace, and small silver hoops for a low-key finish.

Indulging even more in her Bradshaw moment, Ratajkowski was spotted out later that night wearing the same gray minidress with strappy heels.

Not the first fashion person to re-create this iconic look. Kendall Jenner wore a gray minidress from Australian brand St. Agni while running between appointments in Paris last year. While Jenner emulated Bradshaw's iconic look by opting for a strappy heeled sandal, Ratajkowski's laidback sneaker outfit proves the dress has even more mileage in it than I initially imagined.

A staple buy you'll reach for throughout the seasons, read on to discover our edit of the best Carrie Bradshaw-inspired gray minidresses to shop below.

SHOP CARRIE BRADSHAW-STYLE GRAY MINIDRESSES:

H&M Microfiber T-Shirt Dress $25 SHOP NOW Style with heels and aviator sunglasses for a look that Carrie would be proud of.

Reformation Alden Knit Dress $128 SHOP NOW The high-neck is so chic.

H&M Sleeveless Twill Dress $25 SHOP NOW This classic shift dress also comes in black.

Everlane The Dream '90s Shift Dress $98 SHOP NOW Style with slingbacks for the ultimate '90s look.

MANGO Striped Short Dress $50 SHOP NOW Wear with heels or style with a chunky sneaker.

Norma Kamali Sleeveless Tailored Terry Mini Dress $125 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots to bring this into the fall months.

Skims Tank Mini Dress $68 SHOP NOW Skims has an extensive range of body-hugging dresses.

St. Agni Tuck Mini Dress $425 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a strapless design.

