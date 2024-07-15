Bella Hadid Just Wore the Under-$500 It Bag That On-the-Go Fashion People Want RN
The fashion world is constantly buzzing with excitement as influential trendsetters such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid propel the search for the next It designer bag. Most recently, Hadid has been the one advocating for a more relaxed and slouchy style, adding a fresh and laid-back vibe to the fashion scene.
This past weekend, the supermodel turned heads in New York City flaunting the stylish Coach Brooklyn Bag on multiple occasions and solidifying it as the must-have designer accessory of the moment. During her time in the city, Hadid showcased the versatility of the Coach bag, effortlessly integrating it into her sophisticated ensembles. Whether paired with black capri pants and a white crop top from New York–based designer Guizio or with green leather pants, a vintage tank top, black kitten heels from Femme LA, and gold bangles by Alexis Bittar, the bag seamlessly elevated her looks. While Hadid opted for Coach's classic black tone in the large size, the shoulder bag is also available in a small shape and three other elegant neutral hues.
On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495); Guizio Annabella Top ($178)
The appeal of the Brooklyn bag extends beyond its fashion statement. This generously sized, slouchy shoulder bag boasts a spacious interior capable of accommodating a laptop, catering to practical needs as well. Its exterior features a convenient snap pocket for easy access to essentials and a wide, comfortable strap. With its natural grain leather, the bag achieves a perfect blend of relaxed charm and functional design, meeting the demands of everyday life.
Given its timeless elegance, wearable design, and wallet-friendly price (for a designer purse), the Brooklyn bag is poised to become a must-have accessory for chic individuals on the go. So read on to discover the new-season style the Who What Wear team is already shopping for, as well as our other favorite shoulder bags.
On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495); Femme LA Louis Slipper ($199); Alexis Bittar Large Molten Hinged Cuff ($275)
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
