Bella Hadid Just Wore the Under-$500 It Bag That On-the-Go Fashion People Want RN

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

The fashion world is constantly buzzing with excitement as influential trendsetters such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid propel the search for the next It designer bag. Most recently, Hadid has been the one advocating for a more relaxed and slouchy style, adding a fresh and laid-back vibe to the fashion scene.

This past weekend, the supermodel turned heads in New York City flaunting the stylish Coach Brooklyn Bag on multiple occasions and solidifying it as the must-have designer accessory of the moment. During her time in the city, Hadid showcased the versatility of the Coach bag, effortlessly integrating it into her sophisticated ensembles. Whether paired with black capri pants and a white crop top from New York–based designer Guizio or with green leather pants, a vintage tank top, black kitten heels from Femme LA, and gold bangles by Alexis Bittar, the bag seamlessly elevated her looks. While Hadid opted for Coach's classic black tone in the large size, the shoulder bag is also available in a small shape and three other elegant neutral hues.

(Image credit: Gotham / Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495); Guizio Annabella Top ($178)

The appeal of the Brooklyn bag extends beyond its fashion statement. This generously sized, slouchy shoulder bag boasts a spacious interior capable of accommodating a laptop, catering to practical needs as well. Its exterior features a convenient snap pocket for easy access to essentials and a wide, comfortable strap. With its natural grain leather, the bag achieves a perfect blend of relaxed charm and functional design, meeting the demands of everyday life.

Given its timeless elegance, wearable design, and wallet-friendly price (for a designer purse), the Brooklyn bag is poised to become a must-have accessory for chic individuals on the go. So read on to discover the new-season style the Who What Wear team is already shopping for, as well as our other favorite shoulder bags.

(Image credit: Gotham / Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495); Femme LA Louis Slipper ($199); Alexis Bittar Large Molten Hinged Cuff ($275)

Shop the Coach Brooklyn Bag

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW Perfect for everyday, as proven by Hadid.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW Pair with an all-white ensemble.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW I love a rich chocolate-brown bag.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW This color green is so in right now.

Shop other similar bag styles:

Banana Republic Slouchy Vida Bag $260 SHOP NOW This bag is absolutely fantastic and worth every single dollar. I couldn't be prouder to own it.

Reformation Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag $398 SHOP NOW Don't overlook Ref's handbag collection.

St. Agni Oversized Nubuck Satchel $405 SHOP NOW Jennifer Lawrence is often seen wearing this relaxed slouchy design.

BAGGU Nylon Shoulder Bag $54 SHOP NOW I love this lightweight, waterproof, and affordable option.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag $695 SHOP NOW Mansur Gavriel crafts timeless and durable bags that effortlessly blend fashion with functionality, promising a lifetime of style and quality.

Chloé Marcie Leather Hobo Bag $2390 SHOP NOW If you're eager to rock Hadid's style but ready to invest in a luxurious designer handbag, this is the one I highly recommend.

KHAITE Frida Leather Shoulder Bag $1980 SHOP NOW Khaite can do no wrong.

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 SHOP NOW This bag is a best seller for a reason.

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Signature Carryall Bag $398 SHOP NOW Another affordable designer option that doesn't compromise on style.