Bella Hadid Just Wore the Under-$500 It Bag That On-the-Go Fashion People Want RN

The fashion world is constantly buzzing with excitement as influential trendsetters such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid propel the search for the next It designer bag. Most recently, Hadid has been the one advocating for a more relaxed and slouchy style, adding a fresh and laid-back vibe to the fashion scene.

This past weekend, the supermodel turned heads in New York City flaunting the stylish Coach Brooklyn Bag on multiple occasions and solidifying it as the must-have designer accessory of the moment. During her time in the city, Hadid showcased the versatility of the Coach bag, effortlessly integrating it into her sophisticated ensembles. Whether paired with black capri pants and a white crop top from New York–based designer Guizio or with green leather pants, a vintage tank top, black kitten heels from Femme LA, and gold bangles by Alexis Bittar, the bag seamlessly elevated her looks. While Hadid opted for Coach's classic black tone in the large size, the shoulder bag is also available in a small shape and three other elegant neutral hues.

Bella Hadid wearing capri pants, black kitten heels, a white crop top, black shoulder bag, and sunglasses.

(Image credit:  Gotham / Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495); Guizio Annabella Top ($178)

The appeal of the Brooklyn bag extends beyond its fashion statement. This generously sized, slouchy shoulder bag boasts a spacious interior capable of accommodating a laptop, catering to practical needs as well. Its exterior features a convenient snap pocket for easy access to essentials and a wide, comfortable strap. With its natural grain leather, the bag achieves a perfect blend of relaxed charm and functional design, meeting the demands of everyday life.

Given its timeless elegance, wearable design, and wallet-friendly price (for a designer purse), the Brooklyn bag is poised to become a must-have accessory for chic individuals on the go. So read on to discover the new-season style the Who What Wear team is already shopping for, as well as our other favorite shoulder bags.

Bella Hadid wearing green leather pants, a white tank top, and a black bag.

(Image credit:  Gotham / Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495); Femme LA Louis Slipper ($199); Alexis Bittar Large Molten Hinged Cuff ($275)

Shop the Coach Brooklyn Bag

Coach, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Perfect for everyday, as proven by Hadid.

Coach, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Pair with an all-white ensemble.

Coach, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

I love a rich chocolate-brown bag.

Coach, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

This color green is so in right now.

Shop other similar bag styles:

Slouchy Vida Bag
Banana Republic
Slouchy Vida Bag

This bag is absolutely fantastic and worth every single dollar. I couldn't be prouder to own it.

Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Don't overlook Ref's handbag collection.

Oversized Nubuck Satchel
St. Agni
Oversized Nubuck Satchel

Jennifer Lawrence is often seen wearing this relaxed slouchy design.

Nylon Shoulder Bag
BAGGU
Nylon Shoulder Bag

I love this lightweight, waterproof, and affordable option.

Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag

Mansur Gavriel crafts timeless and durable bags that effortlessly blend fashion with functionality, promising a lifetime of style and quality.

Marcie Leather Hobo Bag
Chloé
Marcie Leather Hobo Bag

If you're eager to rock Hadid's style but ready to invest in a luxurious designer handbag, this is the one I highly recommend.

Frida Leather Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Frida Leather Shoulder Bag

Khaite can do no wrong.

The Essential Bucket Tote in Leather
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote

This bag is a best seller for a reason.

Darren Signature Carryall Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Darren Signature Carryall Bag

Another affordable designer option that doesn't compromise on style.

Bode Bag 07
Janessa Leone
Bode Bag

This design is so chic.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

