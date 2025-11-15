Jacob Elordi, Taylor Swift, and Timothée Chalamet Are All Wearing a Bracelet That Looks Familiar—But the Classic It Item Got a Major Makeover

The classic Cartier Love bracelet has been around since 1969. It was originally designed by Aldo Cipullo and inspired by a chastity belt. The bracelet has a locking mechanism, with two C-shaped halves that unhinge and clasp together again before being screwed in with a mini screwdriver, a symbol of how true love can only be unlocked by The One. Over the years, though, the Cartier love bracelet has gone from being a way to wear your loved one's affection on your wrist to becoming a fashion status symbol. It's the timeless gold bracelet every fashion editor, influencer, and generally stylish person has on their wishlist, year after year. Some have even started to see it as a gift to demonstrate self-love. Why wait for someone to unlock your heart when you could always give yourself the gift you know you deserve?
The Cartier Love bracelet is now universal. You don't have to work in fashion to know what it is. People can spot the accessory from miles away. It's been part of the fashion zeitgeist for decades now. It's so omnipresent that you almost don't even notice.
Recently, though, it has been making waves again for looking slightly different. The newest iteration of the Cartier Love bracelet is the Love Unlimited bracelet. The bracelet's design leans into its name because it's actually flexible and less stiff. It still has the iconic screw design, except with ridges that let the bracelet move as you do.
Celebrities have been wearing it on the red carpet recently, too, as the perfect outfit topper that feels expected but fresh. Jacob Elordi was spotted in a Cartier Unlimited Love bracelet on the Frankenstein press tour. Taylor Swift was spotted in hers while on a New York City date night with Travis Kelce. Timothée Chalamet layered a couple together for the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year.
The bracelet's recent glow-up and resurgence in 2025 feels right. We're moving out of a time of minimalism, with signs of maximalism trickling back in. And nothing feels more indicative of that than layering on a newly reimagined 'It' item from the past. The Cartier Love bracelet's appeal is truly forever.
Clearly, celebrities also aren't immune to falling for its appeal. If anything, the item is a perfect accessory for a red carpet because it's something that everyone loves. Whereas the typical red carpet gown feels like a fashion fantasy outside of mostly everyone's reach, the Cartier love bracelet is a mainstay wishlist item we can all at least aspire to splurge on—which we are, as always, currently doing.