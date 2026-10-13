It's Here: The Coolest Pant Trend to Wear With Ballet Flats Right Now

If you're ever in need of fresh ways to style ballet flats, Alexa Chung should be one of the first people you look to for inspiration. She's been wearing them for the entirety of her life in the public eye, and she's never without fresh, inspired styling ideas that include them. Her latest ballet-flats outfits came during a recent trip to Paris, during which she was spotted wearing them on two occasions. She paired them with the coolest pant trend to wear with ballet flats right now: camouflage pants.
Camo pants are undoubtedly cool again, and wearing them with something so classic and delicate, such as ballet flats (or ballet pumps), makes them look surprisingly elegant. On one occasion, Chung completed the outfit with a blue button-down layered over a white T-shirt, and on the other, she paired the combination with a navy sweater layered over a pleated camisole. Both are excellent head-to-toe outfit ideas, but the takeaway here is the combination of camo pants and ballet flats.
Scroll on to see Chung's looks and shop cool camo pants and pretty ballet flats.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.