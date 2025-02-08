Celebs Are Quietly Swapping Out This Timeless Boot Trend—Here's What They're Wearing Instead
For years, black ankle boots have been a staple in every well-dressed wardrobe. They’re reliable, effortlessly cool, and go with just about everything. But if recent street style is any indication, a new boot silhouette is taking over—one that feels just as versatile but with a fresh, directional edge. The fashion set has quietly started phasing out ankle boots in favor of calf-high styles, and the shift is hard to ignore.
The appeal is obvious: Calf-high boots hit that perfect in-between length (higher than an ankle boot but stopping short of full knee-highs), making them an easy swap that still feels classic. They bring a refined, elongated look to any outfit while maintaining the same throw-on-and-go practicality. Lately, the most stylish A-listers have been stepping out in structured leather versions paired with relaxed denim, sleek pointed-toe styles under tailored coats, and even chunkier moto-inspired silhouettes for an edgier feel. Whether styled with micro hemlines or tucked into loose jeans, they instantly elevate an outfit without feeling overly trendy.
While ankle boots will always be a staple, calf-high boots offer a more current take that works across aesthetics. They bring a bit more presence to an outfit, effortlessly toeing the line between polished and casual. Whether opting for a minimalist leather pair or a more relaxed slouchy version, it’s clear that this is the silhouette to watch. If recent looks are any indication, ankle boots may finally have met their match.
See how celebs are wearing calf-high boots and shop the trend at the end.
On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa blazer; The Row bag; Ann Demeulemeester boots; Commando Classic Leggings ($108)
On Dua Lipa: Jil Sander coat; Supreme sweater; Jimmy Choo boots
On Bella Hadid: Guest in Residence Black & Blue Quilted Reversible Puffer Jacket ($895); DMY Studios Olsen Sunglasses ($255)
On Sofia Richie: Khaite coat
On Barbara Palvin: Miu Miu sweater, skirt, and boots
On Jennifer Lopez: Christian Dior coat, D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat ($1150); Medium Lady Dior Bag ($6500); D-Idole Heeled Boots
On Taylor Swift: Chanel tweed coat, jumpsuit, belt, gloves, boots, and bag
On Jenny Kim: Chanel matching set, tights, and boots
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6100); Tank Air Polo Maxi Dress ($365); Fendi vintage bag
Shop Calf-High Boots
