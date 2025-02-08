Celebs Are Quietly Swapping Out This Timeless Boot Trend—Here's What They're Wearing Instead

For years, black ankle boots have been a staple in every well-dressed wardrobe. They’re reliable, effortlessly cool, and go with just about everything. But if recent street style is any indication, a new boot silhouette is taking over—one that feels just as versatile but with a fresh, directional edge. The fashion set has quietly started phasing out ankle boots in favor of calf-high styles, and the shift is hard to ignore.

The appeal is obvious: Calf-high boots hit that perfect in-between length (higher than an ankle boot but stopping short of full knee-highs), making them an easy swap that still feels classic. They bring a refined, elongated look to any outfit while maintaining the same throw-on-and-go practicality. Lately, the most stylish A-listers have been stepping out in structured leather versions paired with relaxed denim, sleek pointed-toe styles under tailored coats, and even chunkier moto-inspired silhouettes for an edgier feel. Whether styled with micro hemlines or tucked into loose jeans, they instantly elevate an outfit without feeling overly trendy.

While ankle boots will always be a staple, calf-high boots offer a more current take that works across aesthetics. They bring a bit more presence to an outfit, effortlessly toeing the line between polished and casual. Whether opting for a minimalist leather pair or a more relaxed slouchy version, it’s clear that this is the silhouette to watch. If recent looks are any indication, ankle boots may finally have met their match.

See how celebs are wearing calf-high boots and shop the trend at the end.

kendall jenner wearing all-black outfit and black boots

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa blazer; The Row bag; Ann Demeulemeester boots; Commando Classic Leggings ($108)

Dua Lipa wearing snake-print coat, jeans, and black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: Jil Sander coat; Supreme sweater; Jimmy Choo boots

Bella Hadid wearing all-black outfit and black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Guest in Residence Black & Blue Quilted Reversible Puffer Jacket ($895); DMY Studios Olsen Sunglasses ($255)

sofia richie wearing all-black outfit and black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Richie: Khaite coat

Barbara Palvin wearing miu miu outfit and black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Barbara Palvin: Miu Miu sweater, skirt, and boots

Jennifer Lopez wearing white trench coat and black calf high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Christian Dior coat, D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat ($1150); Medium Lady Dior Bag ($6500); D-Idole Heeled Boots

taylor swift wearing black outfit and knee high boots at chiefs game

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Chanel tweed coat, jumpsuit, belt, gloves, boots, and bag

Jenny Kim wearing matching chanel set with calf high black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jenny Kim: Chanel matching set, tights, and boots

Bella Hadid wearing all-black outfit and black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6100); Tank Air Polo Maxi Dress ($365); Fendi vintage bag

Shop Calf-High Boots

Cleo Black Leather Mid-Calf Boot
Loeffler Randall
Cleo Black Leather Mid-Calf Boots

Loeffler Randall always designs timeless boots.

Bettina Croc-Effect Leather Boots
Paris Texas
Bettina Croc-Effect Leather Boots

We love the texture on this pair.

Muccia Boot
LPA
Muccia Boots

Style this pointed-toe option with your favorite skinny jeans.

Coach Raquel Boots
Coach
Raquel Boots

If you're looking for a suede option.

Thin Heeled Boots
ZARA
Thin Heeled Boots

Zara for the win here.

Staud Nancy Boots
Staud
Nancy Boots

You'll get so much wear out of these this year.

Brigitte Black Leather Buckle Women's Cowboy Boot
Partlow
Brigitte Black Leather Buckle Cowboy Boots

The buckle detail is so chic.

Anine Bing Tall Tania Boots
Anine Bing
Tall Tania Boots

For a Western vibe.

Thea Boot
RAYE
Thea Boots

Suede, sleek, and stylish.

Casual Colby Tall Leather Boots
Kate Spade New York
Casual Colby Tall Leather Boots

A perfect option if you're looking for some height.

Reflect Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Reflect Boots

For all-day comfort!

Stretch High-Heel Boots
Massimo Dutti
Stretch High-Heel Boots

The stretchy material is so nice on this option.

Fantasy Heeled Boot
Tony Bianco
Fantasy Heeled Boots

The heel is so cool on this luxe pair.

Sylvia
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Boots

We love this non-black option.

