Celebs Are Quietly Swapping Out This Timeless Boot Trend—Here's What They're Wearing Instead

For years, black ankle boots have been a staple in every well-dressed wardrobe. They’re reliable, effortlessly cool, and go with just about everything. But if recent street style is any indication, a new boot silhouette is taking over—one that feels just as versatile but with a fresh, directional edge. The fashion set has quietly started phasing out ankle boots in favor of calf-high styles, and the shift is hard to ignore.

The appeal is obvious: Calf-high boots hit that perfect in-between length (higher than an ankle boot but stopping short of full knee-highs), making them an easy swap that still feels classic. They bring a refined, elongated look to any outfit while maintaining the same throw-on-and-go practicality. Lately, the most stylish A-listers have been stepping out in structured leather versions paired with relaxed denim, sleek pointed-toe styles under tailored coats, and even chunkier moto-inspired silhouettes for an edgier feel. Whether styled with micro hemlines or tucked into loose jeans, they instantly elevate an outfit without feeling overly trendy.

While ankle boots will always be a staple, calf-high boots offer a more current take that works across aesthetics. They bring a bit more presence to an outfit, effortlessly toeing the line between polished and casual. Whether opting for a minimalist leather pair or a more relaxed slouchy version, it’s clear that this is the silhouette to watch. If recent looks are any indication, ankle boots may finally have met their match.

See how celebs are wearing calf-high boots and shop the trend at the end.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa blazer; The Row bag; Ann Demeulemeester boots; Commando Classic Leggings ($108)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: Jil Sander coat; Supreme sweater; Jimmy Choo boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Guest in Residence Black & Blue Quilted Reversible Puffer Jacket ($895); DMY Studios Olsen Sunglasses ($255)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Richie: Khaite coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Barbara Palvin: Miu Miu sweater, skirt, and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Christian Dior coat, D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat ($1150); Medium Lady Dior Bag ($6500); D-Idole Heeled Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Chanel tweed coat, jumpsuit, belt, gloves, boots, and bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jenny Kim: Chanel matching set, tights, and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6100); Tank Air Polo Maxi Dress ($365); Fendi vintage bag

Shop Calf-High Boots

Loeffler Randall Cleo Black Leather Mid-Calf Boots $495 SHOP NOW Loeffler Randall always designs timeless boots.

Paris Texas Bettina Croc-Effect Leather Boots $995 SHOP NOW We love the texture on this pair.

LPA Muccia Boots $328 SHOP NOW Style this pointed-toe option with your favorite skinny jeans.

Coach Raquel Boots $350 $245 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a suede option.

ZARA Thin Heeled Boots $90 SHOP NOW Zara for the win here.

Staud Nancy Boots $495 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of these this year.

Partlow Brigitte Black Leather Buckle Cowboy Boots $1295 SHOP NOW The buckle detail is so chic.

Anine Bing Tall Tania Boots $700 SHOP NOW For a Western vibe.

RAYE Thea Boots $278 SHOP NOW Suede, sleek, and stylish.

Kate Spade New York Casual Colby Tall Leather Boots $398 SHOP NOW A perfect option if you're looking for some height.

Jeffrey Campbell Reflect Boots $300 SHOP NOW For all-day comfort!

Massimo Dutti Stretch High-Heel Boots $370 SHOP NOW The stretchy material is so nice on this option.

Tony Bianco Fantasy Heeled Boots $360 SHOP NOW The heel is so cool on this luxe pair.