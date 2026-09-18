The Chicest People I Know Are Already Styling Cropped Jeans With This Elegant Autumn Shoe Trend

Dakota Johnson agrees: transitioning your denim is easy with ballet flats in this timeless colour.

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Dakota Johnson is seen leaving the Variety Press Junket on September 17, 2026 in New York, New York. She wears the burgundy ballet flat trend.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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This transitional-weather period is when our wardrobes need to be ready for anything. Think smart layers that can be thrown on if a chill sets in, swapping out cut-offs for jeans and turning to colours that feel more in tune with the changing seasons. Personally, I like to start with my shoes, and it seems one of our favourite chic A-listers agrees. After months of vibrant colours and toe-baring styles, Dakota Johnson shows that sometimes, nothing's better than the classics, stepping out this week in a pair of rich burgundy ballet flats.

Dakota Johnson is seen leaving the Variety Press Junket on September 17, 2026 in New York, New York. She is wearing mid-blue cropped jeans and burgundy ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted in New York City, Dakota gave her casually polished press-junket look a sleek lift with a pair of maroon flats. The berry hue worked perfectly with the muted vinyl finish, injecting some strong yet subtle colour into the otherwise neutral look. Her French-feeling ensemble of a cropped checked blazer, black tank top and distressed cropped jeans would’ve looked just as polished with black or beige, but luxe burgundy adds a chic autumnal touch.

And as cooler weather continues to creep closer, ballet flats in this deep shade of red feel like a no-brainer to polish the jeans, trousers and heavy skirts we're about to wear on repeat. Take a cue from Dakota and shop the best burgundy ballet flats below.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.