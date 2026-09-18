The Chicest People I Know Are Already Styling Cropped Jeans With This Elegant Autumn Shoe Trend

This transitional-weather period is when our wardrobes need to be ready for anything. Think smart layers that can be thrown on if a chill sets in, swapping out cut-offs for jeans and turning to colours that feel more in tune with the changing seasons. Personally, I like to start with my shoes, and it seems one of our favourite chic A-listers agrees. After months of vibrant colours and toe-baring styles, Dakota Johnson shows that sometimes, nothing's better than the classics, stepping out this week in a pair of rich burgundy ballet flats.
Spotted in New York City, Dakota gave her casually polished press-junket look a sleek lift with a pair of maroon flats. The berry hue worked perfectly with the muted vinyl finish, injecting some strong yet subtle colour into the otherwise neutral look. Her French-feeling ensemble of a cropped checked blazer, black tank top and distressed cropped jeans would’ve looked just as polished with black or beige, but luxe burgundy adds a chic autumnal touch.
And as cooler weather continues to creep closer, ballet flats in this deep shade of red feel like a no-brainer to polish the jeans, trousers and heavy skirts we're about to wear on repeat. Take a cue from Dakota and shop the best burgundy ballet flats below.
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Shop Burgundy Ballet Flats
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
I can't believe every size of this elegant, foot-cooning pair from COS is still in stock.
AEYDE
Betty Leather Ballet Flats
Aeyde is a fashion-person go-to to chic flats.
Boden
Patti Round Toe Ballet Flats
The bow is a cute touch.
Reformation
Blaine Flat
I'd wear these with fitted, cropped jeans and a tank top on a warmer day.
THE ROW
Stella Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in a shearling-lined version—perfect if you're susceptible to cold feet.
Ralph Lauren
Audri Nappa Leather Ballet Flat
The pointed toe is so sleek.
ALOHAS
Rosalind Burgundy Patent Leather Ballet Flats
I have it on good authority that these are some of the comfiest ballet flats on the market.
Nobody's Child
Suede High Vamp Ballet Flats
Suede isn't the most practical choice for shoes, but these are so good.
CAMPER
Myra Ballerina
You can also push the backs of these down and wear them like slip-on mules.
Jigsaw
Lola Suede Ballerina | Red
I love how this velvet pair looks with dark-wash jeans.
Nokwol
Lane Burgundy Columbus
Nokwol has quietly become a favourite shoe brand of London It girls.
Soeur
Ballet Flats Bala
With a cushioned footbed, these ballet flats feel like slippers.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.