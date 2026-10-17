I Said It—Leggings Look Much More Stylish in This Colour (Spoiler: It's Not Black)

Black may be a timeless classic, but there's a new kid on the block that is getting the A-list stamp of approval this season.

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brown leggings trend
(Image credit: Getty Images, @rosiehw, Alo)
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I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: there's nothing comfier than slipping into a pair of leggings. Once written off as solely activewear, for years fashion insiders tried (and failed) to convince us that comfort and style had to be mutually exclusive and that stretch spandex had no place outside the walls of a gym. Thankfully, all that outside noise is in the past and fashion's best dressed regularly show us that laidback can be luxe in equal measure. So, naturally when I stumbled across not one but two off-duty celebrities (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sofia Richie Grainge) rocking leggings in the exact same shade of chocolate brown, I knew this was a trend I simply had to share.

Sofia Richie is leaving a gym in LA. She wears the brown leggings trend spotted on both Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and herself in 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Sofia was all smiles in a post-gym 'fit, styling hers with a grey graphic jumper; and whilst her look would still look chic with a black pair of leggings, the rich, earthy tone helped to ground such a cutesy top without compromising the outfit's casual feel. Finished with a pair of technical white trainers (both practical and stylish), her leggings completed the off-duty look in a way that felt highly styled.

Brown leggings trend spotted on both Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sofia Richie in 2026

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

On the other side of the Atlantic, Rosie proved that she was still every bit the Victoria's Secret (ex) Angel as she posed for a snap in the gym. Sporting a full matching set from Alo, it was the sumptuous shade of brown that got my full attention. Quietly elegant and inherently expensive, the understated hue offered a richer alternative to black, one that has autumnal appeal and feels like a fresh way to wear casual pieces.

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After seeing further proof that brown leggings pair just as well with boots and ballet flats as they do with Sofia and Rosie's trainers, I'm convinced that they picking up where black left off. And, with the weather only getting colder, it won't be long before comfy leggings and chunky knits become our go-to once again. Ready to try brown leggings for yourself? Scroll to shop the best on the market below.

Shop the Best Brown Leggings in 2026:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.