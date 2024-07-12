Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Chill Shorts Trend That's Surpassing Jorts Right Now

In keeping with the current trends, the always-stylish Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing pull-on pants around NYC recently. Given the sweltering heat of late, she's switched things up a bit, opting for a pair of pull-on shorts earlier this week while walking in the city. People are affectionately referring to this as the boxer-shorts trend, and it's been blowing up this summer, generating far more buzz than denim shorts, a summer staple. (We still love them.)

Lawrence paired her white boxer shorts with a matching breezy button-down shirt, a baseball cap, and New Balance sneakers. It's the perfect casual summer outfit. I don't know about you, but I'm suddenly inspired to wear boxer shorts out in the world too. Keep scrolling to shop the best pairs on the internet to wear for all of the heat waves to come this summer.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row shorts; Bottega Veneta bag; New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers

