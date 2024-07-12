Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Chill Shorts Trend That's Surpassing Jorts Right Now

In keeping with the current trends, the always-stylish Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing pull-on pants around NYC recently. Given the sweltering heat of late, she's switched things up a bit, opting for a pair of pull-on shorts earlier this week while walking in the city. People are affectionately referring to this as the boxer-shorts trend, and it's been blowing up this summer, generating far more buzz than denim shorts, a summer staple. (We still love them.)

Lawrence paired her white boxer shorts with a matching breezy button-down shirt, a baseball cap, and New Balance sneakers. It's the perfect casual summer outfit. I don't know about you, but I'm suddenly inspired to wear boxer shorts out in the world too. Keep scrolling to shop the best pairs on the internet to wear for all of the heat waves to come this summer.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white button-down shirt and baseball cap.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row shorts; Bottega Veneta bag; New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers

Shop the Boxer-Shorts Trend

Drawstring Pull-On Shorts in Twill
Madewell
Drawstring Pull-On Shorts in Twill

Billy Short
Reformation
Billy Shorts

By Anthropologie Boxer Shorts
By Anthropologie
Boxer Shorts

Boxer Shorts
Hommegirls
Boxer Shorts

Sandwash Boxer Short
Donni
Sandwash Boxer Shorts

The Boxer Shorts
The Great
The Boxer Shorts

Lui Striped Cotton-Blend Boxer Shorts
The Frankie Shop
Lui Striped Cotton-Blend Boxer Shorts

Dolphin Hem Cotton Crinkle Shorts
Madewell
Dolphin Hem Cotton Crinkle Shorts

The Pop Boxer
DONNI
The Pop Boxer

Cloud Nine Boxers
Free People
Cloud Nine Boxers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

