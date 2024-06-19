Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Easy Flat Shoe Trend People Are Trading Loafers For

Allyson Payer
By
published

If you ever want an idea of what flat shoe trends are cool at any given moment, look at some recent photos of Jennifer Lawrence walking through the streets of NYC. Lawrence has become the queen of trendy flat shoes, and she just signaled that she's on to the next. While out and about in New York earlier this week, Lawrence wore a casual summer outfit consisting of a white T-shirt and black miniskirt. And she paired it with what's shaping up to be the next big flat shoe trend: moccasins (cousin to driving loafers and boat shoes).

Mocassins were invented by the Native American community and date back to the 1800s, so they're hardly new. But designer brands such as The Row (the designer of Lawrence's pair), Miu Miu, and Prada have reinvigorated the trend for 2024. If you've grown bored of loafers and want a fresher, but similar, alternative, I strongly advise adding a pair of moccasins to your wardrobe The shoe style has evolved over the years and comes back around occasionally. The best part is that like loafers, they're a year-round shoe, but they feel especially right in the summer.

In case you need any further convincing, scroll to see Lawrence wearing the moccasin trend and shop a few of the internet's best pairs for yourself.

Jennifer Lawrence walking in NYC in a white T-shirt and black miniskirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Polo Ralph Lauren shirt; Mehry Mu Jung bag; The Row Black Lucca Loafers ($1190)

Shop the Moccasin Shoe Trend

Lucca Leather Moccasins
The Row
Lucca Leather Moccasins in Black

Lucca Leather Moccasins
The Row
Lucca Leather Moccasins in Ivory

Suede Leather Moccasin
Mango
Suede Leather Moccasin

Driving Shoe
Minnetonka
Driving Shoes

Suede Tassel Moccasin Loafers
Loro Piana
Suede Tassel Moccasin Loafers

Suede Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu
Suede Lace-Up Moccasins

M.Gemi driving loafers
M.Gemi
The Pastoso

Triangle Logo Driving Loafer
Prada
Triangle Logo Driving Loafer

Marley Driving Shoe
Nordstrom
Marley Driving Shoe

'kilty' Suede Moccasin
Minnetonka
Kilty Suede Moccasins

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

