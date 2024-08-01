Nicole Kidman Wore the Pretty 2024 Shirt Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans and Flats

The Paris Olympics has been quite the showcase of celebrity style (it's in Paris, after all), and Nicole Kidman is one of the celebs we've had our eye on outside of the events this week. One of her outfits, in particular, stood out to me. While attending a gymnastics championship with her family earlier this week, Kidman wore a simple casual jean outfit stacked with trends.

In addition to her burgundy (fall 2024's biggest color trend) ballet flats, Kidman chose a pretty shirt trend to pair with her straight-leg jeans. That trend is boho. Ever since Chloé's buzzy F/W 24 runway collection (the first for new creative director Chemena Kamali), there have been declarations for the return of boho in fashion, and other brands have been quick to embrace the aesthetic again.

Kidman wore a sheer, cream-colored shirt with ruffles up the front, and it was the perfect complement to jeans and flats. I was inspired by this simple, pretty outfit (which can't really be re-created without a boho blouse), so I did a deep dive and found some of the best blouses on the market to pair with your existing jeans and flats. Keep scrolling to see Kidman's styling and shop the ruffled, flowing blouses along with me.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Nicole Kidman: Dolce & Gabbana bag; Lanvin shoes

Shop Pretty Boho Blouses

DÔEN Henri Ruffled Top $218 SHOP NOW

Reformation Juni Top $188 SHOP NOW

Chloé Silk Ruffled Plunging V-Neck Top $1750 SHOP NOW

Rixo Amaya Top $250 $75 SHOP NOW

Mango Embroidered Asymmetric Blouse $100 $40 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Sheer Blouse $139 SHOP NOW

Free People We the Free Ryan Blouse $128 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Camri Corded Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Satin Top $330 SHOP NOW