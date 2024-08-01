Nicole Kidman Wore the Pretty 2024 Shirt Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans and Flats
The Paris Olympics has been quite the showcase of celebrity style (it's in Paris, after all), and Nicole Kidman is one of the celebs we've had our eye on outside of the events this week. One of her outfits, in particular, stood out to me. While attending a gymnastics championship with her family earlier this week, Kidman wore a simple casual jean outfit stacked with trends.
In addition to her burgundy (fall 2024's biggest color trend) ballet flats, Kidman chose a pretty shirt trend to pair with her straight-leg jeans. That trend is boho. Ever since Chloé's buzzy F/W 24 runway collection (the first for new creative director Chemena Kamali), there have been declarations for the return of boho in fashion, and other brands have been quick to embrace the aesthetic again.
Kidman wore a sheer, cream-colored shirt with ruffles up the front, and it was the perfect complement to jeans and flats. I was inspired by this simple, pretty outfit (which can't really be re-created without a boho blouse), so I did a deep dive and found some of the best blouses on the market to pair with your existing jeans and flats. Keep scrolling to see Kidman's styling and shop the ruffled, flowing blouses along with me.
On Nicole Kidman: Dolce & Gabbana bag; Lanvin shoes
Shop Pretty Boho Blouses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
