Nicole Kidman's Non-Skinny, Non-Baggy Jeans Are the Ideal Airport Denim Trend

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

If you’re like me and wear jeans every time you catch a flight, you probably get that the struggle to find the perfect pair for travel is real. You want them to be comfortable, and not too tight, long, short, or baggy. I also prefer to travel in a pair that’s versatile enough to wear several times throughout my trip. Clearly there are many things to consider, but Nicole Kidman just wore the style that I find to be the perfect airport jeans.

Kidman was photographed catching a flong light out of Sydney last week wearing a polished yet relaxed outfit that’s ideal for a long flight. With her chic collared cardigan and white sneakers, Kidman opted for a pair of wide-leg cuffed jeans. This denim trend was a great choice, as you can wear them cuffed or uncuffed for a completely different look. Given that she styled them with sneakers, Kidman’s choice to wear them cuffed was a smart one.

If you’re looking for the perfect airport jeans for future trips, keep scrolling to shop cuffed ones similar to Kidman’s.

Nicole Kidman at the Sydney airport

(Image credit: MODE/Backgrid)

Shop Cuffed Jeans

501 90s Cuff Straight
LEVI'S
501 90s Cuff Straight Jeans in Rinsey Rinse

Agolde Fran Low Slung Jeans
Agolde
Fran Low Slung Jeans in Dwell

Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans
DAZE
Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Aligne Soy Turn Up Straight Leg Jeans
Aligne
Soy Turn Up Straight Leg Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch, High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans in Dark with Cuff
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans in Dark with Cuff

Getty High Waist Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
Rails
Getty High Waist Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans in Midnight Blues Cuffed

Sasha Cuffed High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Sasha Cuffed High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Frame the Trapunto Trousers
Frame
The Trapunto Trousers in Rinse

Frame the Trapunto Trousers
Shopbop
Frame the Trapunto Trousers

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸