Nicole Kidman's Non-Skinny, Non-Baggy Jeans Are the Ideal Airport Denim Trend

If you’re like me and wear jeans every time you catch a flight, you probably get that the struggle to find the perfect pair for travel is real. You want them to be comfortable, and not too tight, long, short, or baggy. I also prefer to travel in a pair that’s versatile enough to wear several times throughout my trip. Clearly there are many things to consider, but Nicole Kidman just wore the style that I find to be the perfect airport jeans.



Kidman was photographed catching a flong light out of Sydney last week wearing a polished yet relaxed outfit that’s ideal for a long flight. With her chic collared cardigan and white sneakers, Kidman opted for a pair of wide-leg cuffed jeans. This denim trend was a great choice, as you can wear them cuffed or uncuffed for a completely different look. Given that she styled them with sneakers, Kidman’s choice to wear them cuffed was a smart one.



If you’re looking for the perfect airport jeans for future trips, keep scrolling to shop cuffed ones similar to Kidman’s.

(Image credit: MODE/Backgrid)

Shop Cuffed Jeans

LEVI'S 501 90s Cuff Straight Jeans in Rinsey Rinse $141 SHOP NOW

Agolde Fran Low Slung Jeans in Dwell $238 SHOP NOW

DAZE Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans $108 $81 SHOP NOW

Aligne Soy Turn Up Straight Leg Jeans $149 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans in Dark with Cuff $100 $80 SHOP NOW

Rails Getty High Waist Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans in Midnight Blues Cuffed $218 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Sasha Cuffed High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $259 SHOP NOW

Frame The Trapunto Trousers in Rinse $348 SHOP NOW