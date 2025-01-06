Nicole Kidman's Completely Backless Golden Globes Dress Is So Babygirl

When Zendaya asked Nicole Kidman why she wanted to work on her latest project, Babygirl, during their Variety Actors on Actors interview, Kidman's answer was simple (and very easy to turn into a meme): "As soon as I heard it was called 'Babygirl,' I’m like, 'Yeah. I want to be the babygirl,'" she said. And just in case she didn't become the babygirl enough in the film, she sure did on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes, where her completely backless and rhinestone-covered gown certainly fit the nickname.

For the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, Kidman and her stylist Jason Bolden worked with Balenciaga to create a custom one-shoulder gown made of crystal, rhinestone-embroidered mesh, according to the French fashion house. The dress was based on look 55 from Balenciaga's Fall 2023 haute couture collection, which was purple, as opposed to Kidman's iridescent silver look tonight. With it, she wore a cream pair of satin pumps, also by Balenciaga, and a bevy of jewelry items by Boucheron, including diamond-and-tanzanite drop earrings and a 4.10-carat diamond ring.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WHAT: Golden Globes 2025

WEAR: Custom Balenciaga dress and shoes; Boucheron Lierre de Paris High Jewelry earrings and the Vendôme Liserè High Jewelry ring

Styled by: Jason Bolden

Look 55 from Balenciaga's Fall 2023 haute couture collection (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Though the front of Kidman's gown is stunning, it's the back that really shines, and not just because of the retro hairstyle her hairstylist Adir Abergel created for the evening's festivities. The dress dips low in the back, adding the perfect touch of boldness to Kidman's Babygirl-era Golden Globes look. Scroll down to see it from every angle.

See more angles of Nicole Kidman's Golden Globes gown:

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)