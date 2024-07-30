Chrissy Teigen Wore the Anti–Quiet Luxury Dress Trend That'll Be Everywhere This Fall
For her Olympics wardrobe, Chrissy Teigen has opted to embrace the elegant vibe of the city as opposed to the sporty vibe of the Games, and she's not the only celebrity in attendance who has done so. (Wouldn't you expect the Paris Olympics to be fancier than the usual Olympics?) For a tennis match last night, Teigen stepped out in a red carpet–worthy outfit to take her place in the stands, and her dress represented a forthcoming trend I predict we'll see a lot of this fall.
The first half of 2024 may have been dominated by all things quiet luxury, but if the fall/winter 2024 runways are any indication, we may be in store for a bit of a shift or, at least, have a few more maximalist trends to wear with our subdued ones this fall. Teigen got ahead of the game by wearing a leopard-print dress to the event.
Leopard-print dresses are hardly new, as the print comes in and out of fashion every few years. After seeing them on the runways of Alaïa, Marni, and Balenciaga, to name a few, it seems that fall 2024 will be one of those "in" years for leopard print. On that note, keep scrolling to shop the best leopard-print dresses on the market before everyone else does.
On Chrissy Teigen: Oscar de la Renta Jaguar Print Faille Bustier Cocktail Dress ($4290)
Chrissy Teigen's Dress
Shop More Leopard-Print Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
