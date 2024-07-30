Chrissy Teigen Wore the Anti–Quiet Luxury Dress Trend That'll Be Everywhere This Fall

For her Olympics wardrobe, Chrissy Teigen has opted to embrace the elegant vibe of the city as opposed to the sporty vibe of the Games, and she's not the only celebrity in attendance who has done so. (Wouldn't you expect the Paris Olympics to be fancier than the usual Olympics?) For a tennis match last night, Teigen stepped out in a red carpet–worthy outfit to take her place in the stands, and her dress represented a forthcoming trend I predict we'll see a lot of this fall.

The first half of 2024 may have been dominated by all things quiet luxury, but if the fall/winter 2024 runways are any indication, we may be in store for a bit of a shift or, at least, have a few more maximalist trends to wear with our subdued ones this fall. Teigen got ahead of the game by wearing a leopard-print dress to the event.

Leopard-print dresses are hardly new, as the print comes in and out of fashion every few years. After seeing them on the runways of Alaïa, Marni, and Balenciaga, to name a few, it seems that fall 2024 will be one of those "in" years for leopard print. On that note, keep scrolling to shop the best leopard-print dresses on the market before everyone else does.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a leopard print dress with John Legend.

(Image credit: Vendetta w/Backgrid)

Chrissy Teigen wearing a leopard print dress with John Legend.

(Image credit: Vendetta w/Backgrid)

On Chrissy Teigen: Oscar de la Renta Jaguar Print Faille Bustier Cocktail Dress ($4290)

Chrissy Teigen's Dress

Jaguar Print Faille Bustier Cocktail Dress
Oscar de la Renta
Jaguar Print Faille Bustier Cocktail Dress

Shop More Leopard-Print Dresses

Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress
Ganni
Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress

Delanie Dress
Reformation
Delanie Dress

Lilah Corset Dress
Bardot
Lilah Corset Dress

Mango, Leopard Midi Dress
Mango
Leopard Midi Dress

Animal Print Godet Dress Zw Collection
ZW Collection
Animal Print Godet Dress

By Anthropologie, The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress
By Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress

Jaguar Print Pleated Faille Cocktail Dress
Oscar de la Renta
Jaguar Print Pleated Faille Cocktail Dress

Isabella Print Maxi Dress
WAYF
Isabella Print Maxi Dress

Mardell Leopard Print Side Ruched Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Mardell Leopard Print Side Ruched Midi Dress

Eloquii, Printed Mesh Dress
Eloquii
Printed Mesh Dress

Satin Effect Midi Slip Dress
Zara
Satin Effect Midi Slip Dress

Back Cut Out Mini Dress
Saint Laurent
Back Cut Out Mini Dress

Chrissy Teigen
