Nicole Kidman Just Wore 2024's Most Elegant Skirt Trend in Paris

If anyone in Hollywood exudes pure luxury and grace, it's Nicole Kidman. And no, I'm not hearing any arguments. The Australian actress has, for decades now, dressed (and acted) with understated glamour and sophistication at the forefront, whether she's at the Met Gala in a re-created Balenciaga gown from the 1950s or on set in a timeless piece of outerwear. (Her characters always have the chicest coats.) Knowing that, I wasn't the least bit surprised to find her walking the red carpet at an Omega event in Paris wearing this year's most elegant skirt trend. Oh, and did I mention it was held in her honor? No one does it like she does—period.

The event, called Her Time, held at Omega House on Monday during the 2024 Paris Games, was meant to bring women's style into the spotlight, according to a press release. As a longtime ambassador of Omega, the official timekeeper of the Olympics, Kidman was the guest of honor, attending alongside her daughter Sunday.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Nicole Kidman: Valentino Top in Light Double Splittable Gabardine ($2200) and Light Double Splittable Gabardine Midi Skirt ($3500); Charles & Keith Flor Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps ($73); Omega 34mm De Ville Prestige ($37,200)

For the occasion, Kidman kept her look fairly simple, as she so often does, in a white short-sleeve cropped tee by Valentino and a matching A-line skirt. She balanced out the $5700 duo with $73 white-and-red pumps by Charles & Keith and a $37,200 rose-gold De Ville Prestige watch (casual).

Even with so much to ogle from her ensemble, I was the most smitten with her skirt and its subtle gold hardware, voluminous shape, and retro aesthetic. With the rest of the pieces, it manages to be both classic and modern, especially since similar styles have been regulars on the runways in recent seasons, specifically by brands like Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Dior. Slips, minis, and floor-sweeping maxis, beware. A-line midis are coming for you.

Scroll down to see Kidman's look from every angle and shop the skirt trend that's set to dominate for the remainder of 2024 (and beyond).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omega)

Shop Kidman's look:

More A-line skirts to shop:

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt $40 SHOP NOW I can't believe that this satin A-line midi skirt is still in stock.

Madewell Pull-On Paperbag Midi Skirt $118 $90 SHOP NOW This on-sale midi is exactly what your closet's been craving this summer.

Reformation Delilah Denim Midi Skirt $188 SHOP NOW Now this is how you make a denim skirt elegant.

Vince Gathered Cotton Utility Skirt $395 SHOP NOW I love how airy and comfy this skirt is.

Róhe A-Line Cotton Poplin Skirt $320 SHOP NOW A true beauty.

Maeve Drop-Waist Poplin Skirt $128 SHOP NOW Any time I can get my hands on a drop-waist skirt or dress for less than $150, I do it.

Hutch Drop-Waist Midi Skirt $168 SHOP NOW Hello, gorgeous.

Reformation Maia Skirt $198 SHOP NOW I was never really a floral-print person, but this skirt is changing my mind.

NIA Mimosa Midi Skirt $88 SHOP NOW If you don't buy this skirt, I will.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Drop-Waist Skirt in Embroidered Silk Organza $268 SHOP NOW I have this skirt in red and white and am already planning on buying this embroidered-silk version too.

Reformation Perth Skirt $420 SHOP NOW I can already imagine the compliments the first time you wear this gorgeous midi.

Vince Utility Pocket Cotton Skirt $395 SHOP NOW An easy pick.

H&M Coated Circle Skirt $75 SHOP NOW For a touch of edge.