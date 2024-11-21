All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when stepped out at at British GQ's Men of the Year Awards in London. The actress was on hand to co-host the 27th annual celebration, which honored taste-makers and change-leaders shaping the culture across industries. But let's be honest: Kidman shut down the red carpet as soon as she set foot in front of the photographers in a turtleneck gown by Balenciaga (that happened to match the background!).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: Balenciaga gown and shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fire engine red gown struck a chord for its elegant simplicity and surprise factor. As Kidman turned around, she revealed a lace-up corset running the length of the gown in the back. Posing with the extra-long ribbon in hand, the actress's look was a cheeky nod to the upcoming holiday season. A little bit naughty, but overall, very nice.

Keep scrolling to see a few more firey 'fits that captured our attention, then check out Kidman's A+ style streak—we have a feeling it will continue well into 2025.

British GQ's 2024 Men of the Year Awards Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alicia Vikander

WEAR: Louis Vuitton ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jude Law

WEAR: Givenchy suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Eve Hewson

WEAR: Rodarte dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Joe Alwyn

WEAR: Fursac jacket; Jimmy Choo shoes; Cartier watch