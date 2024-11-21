The Back of Nicole Kidman's Dress Needs to Be Seen to Be Believed
All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when stepped out at at British GQ's Men of the Year Awards in London. The actress was on hand to co-host the 27th annual celebration, which honored taste-makers and change-leaders shaping the culture across industries. But let's be honest: Kidman shut down the red carpet as soon as she set foot in front of the photographers in a turtleneck gown by Balenciaga (that happened to match the background!).
WHO: Nicole Kidman
WEAR: Balenciaga gown and shoes
The fire engine red gown struck a chord for its elegant simplicity and surprise factor. As Kidman turned around, she revealed a lace-up corset running the length of the gown in the back. Posing with the extra-long ribbon in hand, the actress's look was a cheeky nod to the upcoming holiday season. A little bit naughty, but overall, very nice.
Keep scrolling to see a few more firey 'fits that captured our attention, then check out Kidman's A+ style streak—we have a feeling it will continue well into 2025.
British GQ's 2024 Men of the Year Awards Red Carpet
WHO: Alicia Vikander
WEAR: Louis Vuitton ensemble
WHO: Jude Law
WEAR: Givenchy suit
WHO: Eve Hewson
WEAR: Rodarte dress
WHO: Joe Alwyn
WEAR: Fursac jacket; Jimmy Choo shoes; Cartier watch
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
