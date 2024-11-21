The Back of Nicole Kidman's Dress Needs to Be Seen to Be Believed

All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when stepped out at at British GQ's Men of the Year Awards in London. The actress was on hand to co-host the 27th annual celebration, which honored taste-makers and change-leaders shaping the culture across industries. But let's be honest: Kidman shut down the red carpet as soon as she set foot in front of the photographers in a turtleneck gown by Balenciaga (that happened to match the background!).

Nicole Kidman wears a red lace up Balenciaga dress on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: Balenciaga gown and shoes

Nicole Kidman wears a red lace up Balenciaga dress on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fire engine red gown struck a chord for its elegant simplicity and surprise factor. As Kidman turned around, she revealed a lace-up corset running the length of the gown in the back. Posing with the extra-long ribbon in hand, the actress's look was a cheeky nod to the upcoming holiday season. A little bit naughty, but overall, very nice.

Keep scrolling to see a few more firey 'fits that captured our attention, then check out Kidman's A+ style streak—we have a feeling it will continue well into 2025.

British GQ's 2024 Men of the Year Awards Red Carpet

Alicia Vikander on the red carpet at GQ's Men of the Year awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alicia Vikander

WEAR: Louis Vuitton ensemble

Jude Law on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jude Law

WEAR: Givenchy suit

Eve Hewson at the GQ Men of the Year awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Eve Hewson

WEAR: Rodarte dress

Joe Alwyn on the red carpet at GQ's Man of the Year awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Joe Alwyn

WEAR: Fursac jacket; Jimmy Choo shoes; Cartier watch

