Nicole Kidman Wore the Easy Heel Trend Every French Girl Wears With Skirts

Nicole Kidman has been one of the chicest, most sophisticated celebrities on the planet since her rise to fame decades ago, so if you're ever seeking elegant style inspiration, look no further. The latest example of this came over the weekend as Kidman was arriving for an event in New York City. She paired a long navy coat with a white collared shirt, black skirt, and sheer tights, and while stiletto pumps would've been the typical move, she instead paired the outfit with block-heel Mary-Jane pumps, a French-girl favorite.

I study what French women wear every single week, so it's quite easy for me to spot themes in what they wear. One of them is that time and time again, they pair skirts with block-heel pumps, just as Kidman just did. While stilettos and kitten heels have been a bit buzzier than block heels for the past several seasons, there's no denying that block heels are more walkable, making them more appropriate than the rickety sidewalks and cobblestone streets that are prevalent in Paris.

Below, in addition to highlighting Kidman's sleek look, I've included a few examples of French women pairing skirts with block-heel pumps and found some of the best pairs on the internet for you to shop, no matter where you live.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

French Women Wearing Skirts + Block-Heel Pumps

Shop the Internet's Best Block-Heel Pumps

