Nicole Kidman Wore the Easy Heel Trend Every French Girl Wears With Skirts

Nicole Kidman has been one of the chicest, most sophisticated celebrities on the planet since her rise to fame decades ago, so if you're ever seeking elegant style inspiration, look no further. The latest example of this came over the weekend as Kidman was arriving for an event in New York City. She paired a long navy coat with a white collared shirt, black skirt, and sheer tights, and while stiletto pumps would've been the typical move, she instead paired the outfit with block-heel Mary-Jane pumps, a French-girl favorite.

I study what French women wear every single week, so it's quite easy for me to spot themes in what they wear. One of them is that time and time again, they pair skirts with block-heel pumps, just as Kidman just did. While stilettos and kitten heels have been a bit buzzier than block heels for the past several seasons, there's no denying that block heels are more walkable, making them more appropriate than the rickety sidewalks and cobblestone streets that are prevalent in Paris.

Below, in addition to highlighting Kidman's sleek look, I've included a few examples of French women pairing skirts with block-heel pumps and found some of the best pairs on the internet for you to shop, no matter where you live.

French Women Wearing Skirts + Block-Heel Pumps

French woman wearing a skirt and block-heel pumps

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

French woman wearing a skirt and block-heel pumps

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

French woman wearing a skirt and block-heel pumps

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Internet's Best Block-Heel Pumps

Nora Pump
Reformation
Nora Pumps

Schutz Arissa Block Pumps
Schutz
Arissa Block Pumps

Willette Slingback Pointed Cap Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Willette Slingback Pointed Cap Toe Pumps

Tory Burch Cap-Toe Slingbacks 45mm
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Slingbacks 45mm

Triangle Logo Bow Slingback Pump
Prada
Triangle Logo Bow Slingback Pumps

Double Strap Heeled Shoes
Zara
Double Strap Heeled Shoes

Madewell, The Nettie Heeled Mary Janes
Madewell
The Nettie Heeled Mary Janes

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

