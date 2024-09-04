Nicole Kidman Wore the Elevated Blazer Trend Classically Chic People Are Wearing
Nicole Kidman shut the red carpet down at the Venice Film Festival last week, but it was one of her outfits off the carpet that grabbed my attention, as it contained a trend that could actually dictate future purchases (more so than her red carpet gown, as stunning as it was).
Kidman was photographed outside of the airport in Venice wearing the perfect travel outfit, consisting of a white T-shirt, flared jeans, and white sneakers. And instead of an oversized blazer (the previous blazer trend of choice), Kidman opted for a cinch-waist blazer. Cinched blazers provide a polished, trend-forward edge to whatever outfits they're paired with, but they're also quite classic, so you can expect the trend to be around for awhile.
If Kidman's cinched blazer has inspired you to add the classic trend to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best options.
On Nicole Kidman: Balenciaga Bel Air Bag ($5300)
More Examples of the Trend
Shop Chic Cinched Blazers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
