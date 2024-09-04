Nicole Kidman Wore the Elevated Blazer Trend Classically Chic People Are Wearing

Nicole Kidman shut the red carpet down at the Venice Film Festival last week, but it was one of her outfits off the carpet that grabbed my attention, as it contained a trend that could actually dictate future purchases (more so than her red carpet gown, as stunning as it was).

Kidman was photographed outside of the airport in Venice wearing the perfect travel outfit, consisting of a white T-shirt, flared jeans, and white sneakers. And instead of an oversized blazer (the previous blazer trend of choice), Kidman opted for a cinch-waist blazer. Cinched blazers provide a polished, trend-forward edge to whatever outfits they're paired with, but they're also quite classic, so you can expect the trend to be around for awhile.

If Kidman's cinched blazer has inspired you to add the classic trend to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best options.

Nicole Kidman wearing a cinched blazer and jeans

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Nicole Kidman: Balenciaga Bel Air Bag ($5300)

More Examples of the Trend

Woman wearing a cinch-waist blazer and capri pants

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Sylvie Mus wearing a cinch-waist blazer and capri pants

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Christie Tyler wearing a cinch-waist blazer

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop Chic Cinched Blazers

Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

Luc Jacket
Reformation
Luc Jacket

Hourglass Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
Balenciaga
Hourglass Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

Single-Breasted Cotton Blazer
Toteme
Single-Breasted Cotton Blazer

Aritzia, Standout Blazer
Aritzia
Standout Blazer

The Favorite Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Blazer

Archetypes Double-Breasted Stretch-Gabardine Jacket
Alaïa
Archetypes Double-Breasted Stretch-Gabardine Jacket

Mango, Fitted Suit Blazer
Mango
Fitted Suit Blazer

Plaid S Curve Jacket
Helsa
Plaid S Curve Jacket

1 Button Slim Jacket
Theory
1 Button Slim Jacket

