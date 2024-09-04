Nicole Kidman Wore the Elevated Blazer Trend Classically Chic People Are Wearing

Nicole Kidman shut the red carpet down at the Venice Film Festival last week, but it was one of her outfits off the carpet that grabbed my attention, as it contained a trend that could actually dictate future purchases (more so than her red carpet gown, as stunning as it was).

Kidman was photographed outside of the airport in Venice wearing the perfect travel outfit, consisting of a white T-shirt, flared jeans, and white sneakers. And instead of an oversized blazer (the previous blazer trend of choice), Kidman opted for a cinch-waist blazer. Cinched blazers provide a polished, trend-forward edge to whatever outfits they're paired with, but they're also quite classic, so you can expect the trend to be around for awhile.

If Kidman's cinched blazer has inspired you to add the classic trend to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best options.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Nicole Kidman: Balenciaga Bel Air Bag ($5300)

