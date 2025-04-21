Yes, Jelly Sandals Are In, But There's Only One Color Stylish Women Are Wearing Them In

It's not red.

By
Sofia Richie Grainge is one of those celebrities who maintains a low profile, often staying out of the spotlight and posting sparingly on social media. So when she does share something, it’s always worth paying attention. This past weekend, she treated her followers to a stunning 15-slide Instagram post documenting her Easter getaway in the Coachella Valley, and naturally, the fashion world took notice. Among the images, one standout shot featured Grainge wearing a Chanel visor, a blue shorts set, a striped bikini, and, most notably, a pair of jelly flip-flops. What really caught our eye, though, was the striking blue hue of her sandals.

While jelly sandals have been making waves this spring, Grainge's choice of cerulean blue truly seals the deal on this season’s most coveted shade. This cool, tranquil blue hue was everywhere on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, appearing at Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and JW Anderson. Whether paired with tonal pieces for a sleek monochrome look or mixed with softer shades like white, powder pink, or tan, cerulean proved to be a versatile statement color that balances boldness with understated elegance.

Sofia wears a blue shirt, bikini, blue shorts, and blue jelly sandals.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: The Row sandals

With Grainge leading the charge, it’s clear that we will see more blue jelly sandals throughout the rest of spring and into summer. Ready to step into the season’s must-have color? Keep scrolling to shop the best blue jelly sandals.

Shop the best blue jelly sandals

Gap, Jelly Flip Flops
Gap
Jelly Flip Flops

These Gap sandals, which all the WWW editors are obsessed with, look just like Grainge's but come without the designer price tag.

Limited-Edition Tkees X J.crew Jelly Sandals
Tkees X J.crew
Jelly Sandals

I'm surprised these newly launched Tkees x J.Crew sandals are still available.

Dean Flip Flop
Sam Edelman
Dean Flip Flops

You can't beat this price.

Jelly Thong Ankle-Strap Sandals
Chloé
Jelly Thong Ankle-Strap Sandals

This Chloé pair may be controversial, but all chic dressers are wearing it.

Jeli Pvc Flip Flops
Black Suede Studio
Jeli Pvc Flip Flops

Another great alternative to Grainge's.

Jeffrey Campbell Beach Jelly Flip Flops
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach Jelly Flip Flops

I love the icy blue hue.

Slim Square Logo Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Logo Flip Flop

If you're going to buy a new pair of Havaianas, make sure it's a square-toe style.

Iro Transparent Jelly Ballerina Flats
Ancient Greek Sandals
Iro Transparent Jelly Ballerina Flats

Last summer, these sold out within days, so if you're eyeing them, don't wait too long to grab them.

Barcelona Jelly Slides
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Slides

This may be a hot take, but I prefer the caged jelly mules to the ballet flats.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

