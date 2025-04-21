Yes, Jelly Sandals Are In, But There's Only One Color Stylish Women Are Wearing Them In

Sofia Richie Grainge is one of those celebrities who maintains a low profile, often staying out of the spotlight and posting sparingly on social media. So when she does share something, it’s always worth paying attention. This past weekend, she treated her followers to a stunning 15-slide Instagram post documenting her Easter getaway in the Coachella Valley, and naturally, the fashion world took notice. Among the images, one standout shot featured Grainge wearing a Chanel visor, a blue shorts set, a striped bikini, and, most notably, a pair of jelly flip-flops. What really caught our eye, though, was the striking blue hue of her sandals.

While jelly sandals have been making waves this spring, Grainge's choice of cerulean blue truly seals the deal on this season’s most coveted shade. This cool, tranquil blue hue was everywhere on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, appearing at Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and JW Anderson. Whether paired with tonal pieces for a sleek monochrome look or mixed with softer shades like white, powder pink, or tan, cerulean proved to be a versatile statement color that balances boldness with understated elegance.

On Sofia Richie Grainge: The Row sandals

With Grainge leading the charge, it’s clear that we will see more blue jelly sandals throughout the rest of spring and into summer. Ready to step into the season’s must-have color? Keep scrolling to shop the best blue jelly sandals.

Shop the best blue jelly sandals

Gap Jelly Flip Flops $30 SHOP NOW These Gap sandals, which all the WWW editors are obsessed with, look just like Grainge's but come without the designer price tag.

Tkees X J.crew Jelly Sandals $90 SHOP NOW I'm surprised these newly launched Tkees x J.Crew sandals are still available.

Sam Edelman Dean Flip Flops $40 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

Chloé Jelly Thong Ankle-Strap Sandals $590 SHOP NOW This Chloé pair may be controversial, but all chic dressers are wearing it.

Black Suede Studio Jeli Pvc Flip Flops $178 SHOP NOW Another great alternative to Grainge's.

Jeffrey Campbell Beach Jelly Flip Flops $35 SHOP NOW I love the icy blue hue.

Havaianas Slim Square Logo Flip Flop $34 SHOP NOW If you're going to buy a new pair of Havaianas, make sure it's a square-toe style.

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Transparent Jelly Ballerina Flats $125 SHOP NOW Last summer, these sold out within days, so if you're eyeing them, don't wait too long to grab them.