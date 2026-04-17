It Girls in L.A. and NYC Are Wearing This "Boring" Shirt Trend With Jeans and Trousers

We'll be copying these looks head-to-toe.

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Laura Harrier wearing a blue striped button-down, navy corduroy pants, and croc-embossed loafers
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion people know that "boring" trends are important to include in their closets, whether it be a plain white tee or simple black trousers. That includes L.A. and NYC-based celebrities like Laura Harrier and Jennifer Lawrence. And both stylish It girls were spotted wearing a specific “boring” shirt trend this week. And as you'll see, they both looked exceptionally polished and chic. Sometimes less really is more, at least when it comes to fashion.

The uninteresting shirt trend in question?: a simple blue button-down. Harrier opted to style her striped blue button-down with navy corduroy trousers, croc-embossed loafers, and a slouchy brown suede shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Lawrence styled her iteration of a blue button-down (a denim one) with a pair of loose jeans, bright teal flats, and, like Harrier, a brown suede shoulder bag. Both blue button-down shirt outfits were chic in a low-key way. Whether styled with a pair of jeans or with a pair of pants, this “boring” shirt trend is obviously the perfect versatile piece to have in your spring wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to recreate Harrier and Lawrence's outfits and shop more blue button-downs to add to your wardrobe.

Laura Harrier wearing a blue striped button-down, navy corduroy pants, and croc-embossed loafers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Kurt Geiger Large Chelsea Slouch Hobo Bag ($298)

Get the Laura Harrier’s Look

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a chambray button-down, with loose flare jeans, and teal flats and a brown suede bag

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Polo Ralph Lauren Oversized Denim Shirt ($265) and Chino Sport Cap ($50); La Ligne Isadora High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean in James ($250); Dior Medium Diorly Bag ($4500) Khaite shoes

Get Jennifer Lawrence’s Look

Shop More Blue Button-Downs