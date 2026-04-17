It Girls in L.A. and NYC Are Wearing This "Boring" Shirt Trend With Jeans and Trousers

Fashion people know that "boring" trends are important to include in their closets, whether it be a plain white tee or simple black trousers. That includes L.A. and NYC-based celebrities like Laura Harrier and Jennifer Lawrence. And both stylish It girls were spotted wearing a specific “boring” shirt trend this week. And as you'll see, they both looked exceptionally polished and chic. Sometimes less really is more, at least when it comes to fashion.
The uninteresting shirt trend in question?: a simple blue button-down. Harrier opted to style her striped blue button-down with navy corduroy trousers, croc-embossed loafers, and a slouchy brown suede shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Lawrence styled her iteration of a blue button-down (a denim one) with a pair of loose jeans, bright teal flats, and, like Harrier, a brown suede shoulder bag. Both blue button-down shirt outfits were chic in a low-key way. Whether styled with a pair of jeans or with a pair of pants, this “boring” shirt trend is obviously the perfect versatile piece to have in your spring wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to recreate Harrier and Lawrence's outfits and shop more blue button-downs to add to your wardrobe.