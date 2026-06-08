I have always been a trousers person. Sure, I'll dabble in shorts and wear the occasional summer dress, but nothing gives me confidence like an excellent pair of trousers. Maybe you feel similarly, living happily in the camp of long trousers year-round. Or perhaps you're simply looking for summer trousers trends that offer your summer capsule wardrobe a little more versatility as you plan outfits for the season. As someone who firmly believes in the adaptability of trousers regardless of the weather or temperature (yes, you will see me in jeans in 27 degrees), I am always scoping out what trends are revolutionising our wardrobes each season. This year is an aesthetic and sartorial delight when it comes to what's available for our lower half.
I'll admit there are some years that feel more like a fallow season for trousers. These are the periods where nothing notably stands out or differs from the oft-expected options that crop up most summers. There's nothing wrong with that per se; it's just another waiting game for a trousers enthusiast. Luckily, that is not at all true of 2026. Every week, there seems to be a new style of summer trouser that causes my jaw to drop (truly!) and applaud the creativity of designers. Exhibit A? Silk taffeta trousers, in electric shades of green and holographic pinks. Two other examples? Tassel trousers and balloon trousers, which give movement and shape a new meaning.
Even linen trousers, which almost always arrive with summer, feel fresher. I've spotted cigarette-shaped legs with bows at the hems, tailored linen trousers and brightly-coloured options that make me feel excited about wearing linen again. They don't stop there, but we might as well jump right in. Scroll for seven different summer trouser trends that'll convince you there's so much more to your warm-weather wardrobe than shorts, skirts and dresses.
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7 Summer Trousers Trends That Go With Everything in 2026
1. Satin Trousers
Style Notes:Satin trousers have rightly earned a spot on the list—they're beautiful, sophisticated and elevate any outfit you put them in. For me, it's the undulations of the fabric that the summer sun hits just perfectly. Whether you're nabbing iced coffees with friends or waltzing through tiny streets somewhere in Italy, it's these trousers that will make you feel divinely high-fashion whilst you do it. A matching satin top is always a great choice, and they pair well with anything in your summer shoe collection, from heeled sandals to flats to flip-flops.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Satin Flare Trousers
The flare bottoms is a fun, '70s-inspired detail.
M&S
Satin Wide-Leg Trousers
A cool colour alternative to white trousers that's available in three different lengths.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant Es
This bold blue was made for Euro girl summer.
2. Capri Leggings
Style Notes: When whisperings of capri leggings' return happened a couple years back, I'll admit I remained neutral (okay, perhaps a little more of a sceptic). However, they have proven themselves and moved from polarising trend to something anyone can wear, either with ballet flats, low-profile trainers or modernised wedge heels. They've also dispersed into several micro trends, from classic black knee-length pairs to patterned variations.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
A great pairing with heels, sandals or trainers.
ZARA
Polka-Dot Capri Trousers
Polka-dots are also trending and capris are a cute way to incorporate this pattern.
H&M
Capri Leggings
These come in a slightly longer length.
3. Tassel Trousers
Style Notes: Yes, tassels are everywhere. They've moved down from our scarves and tops to the hems of our trousers this summer, and it's such an effortless way to bring texture and movement to your look without any additional accessories. They are an elevated style, but don't be fooled by their sophistication as they're just as easy to dress down, too. Take it from Cincinnati-and-Nashville-based content creator Hannah Allen, who wore these trousers with a bright, poppy red T-shirt for a look that's fashionable but effortlessly laidback. And as a final tip for my fellow short women, I recommend shopping for cropped styles so the tassels don't drag.
Shop the Trend:
DÔEN
Lavon Fringe Pant
Meet the pair that started it all.
H&M
Textured Trousers
These trousers not only give you texture from the tasseled hems, but from the actual bouclé material, too.