Bella Hadid's Starry New Chopard Campaign Is an Instant Classic

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales)

In a match made in fashion heaven, Chopard has just announced Bella Hadid as its new global ambassador. Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele explained in a statement why the partnership is so savvy. "Bella epitomizes the spirit of Chopard: a harmonious mix of effortless elegance and a zest for life that are truly enchanting and perfectly resonate with what our watches and jewelry stand for," she said.

Hadid fans are in for a treat because the Swiss luxury house has unveiled two different campaigns in celebration of the exciting news. The first one was photographed by Charlotte Wales and features Chopard's Ice Cube collection. "The skillful use of light creates a mesmerizing atmosphere while accentuating the perfect geometry of these creations," Chopard said in a statement. Lensed by Alasdair McLellan, the other campaign was set against a sleek gray backdrop to allow the jewels and watches to take center stage. Scroll down to shop my favorite images from Bella Hadid's new Chopard campaigns.

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales/Chopard)

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales/Chopard)

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales/Chopard)

(Image credit: Alasdair McLellan/Chopard)