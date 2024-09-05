Bella Hadid's Starry New Chopard Campaign Is an Instant Classic
In a match made in fashion heaven, Chopard has just announced Bella Hadid as its new global ambassador. Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele explained in a statement why the partnership is so savvy. "Bella epitomizes the spirit of Chopard: a harmonious mix of effortless elegance and a zest for life that are truly enchanting and perfectly resonate with what our watches and jewelry stand for," she said.
Hadid fans are in for a treat because the Swiss luxury house has unveiled two different campaigns in celebration of the exciting news. The first one was photographed by Charlotte Wales and features Chopard's Ice Cube collection. "The skillful use of light creates a mesmerizing atmosphere while accentuating the perfect geometry of these creations," Chopard said in a statement. Lensed by Alasdair McLellan, the other campaign was set against a sleek gray backdrop to allow the jewels and watches to take center stage. Scroll down to shop my favorite images from Bella Hadid's new Chopard campaigns.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.