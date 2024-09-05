Bella Hadid's Starry New Chopard Campaign Is an Instant Classic

Bella Hadid poses wearing Chopard jewelry.

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales)

In a match made in fashion heaven, Chopard has just announced Bella Hadid as its new global ambassador. Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele explained in a statement why the partnership is so savvy. "Bella epitomizes the spirit of Chopard: a harmonious mix of effortless elegance and a zest for life that are truly enchanting and perfectly resonate with what our watches and jewelry stand for," she said.

Hadid fans are in for a treat because the Swiss luxury house has unveiled two different campaigns in celebration of the exciting news. The first one was photographed by Charlotte Wales and features Chopard's Ice Cube collection. "The skillful use of light creates a mesmerizing atmosphere while accentuating the perfect geometry of these creations," Chopard said in a statement. Lensed by Alasdair McLellan, the other campaign was set against a sleek gray backdrop to allow the jewels and watches to take center stage. Scroll down to shop my favorite images from Bella Hadid's new Chopard campaigns.

Bella Hadid stars in Chopard's new campaign for its Ice Cube jewelry collection.

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales/Chopard)

Ice Cube
Chopard
Ice Cube Earrings

Ice Cube
Chopard
Ice Cube Ring

Ice Cube
Chopard
Ice Cube Ring

Bella Hadid poses wearing gold and silver jewelry in a Chopard campaign.

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales/Chopard)

Alpine Eagle 33
Chopard
Alpine Eagle 33

Ice Cube gold bangle
Chopard
Ice Cube Bangle

Ice Cube
Chopard
Ice Cube Bangle

Bella Hadid poses wearing gold and silver jewelry in a Chopard campaign.

(Image credit: Charlotte Wales/Chopard)

Alpine Eagle 41
Chopard
Alpine Eagle 41

Ice Cube
Chopard
Ice Cube Pendant

Ice Cube
Chopard
Ice Cube Pendant

Bella Hadid wears a Chopard watch with a black halter dress.

(Image credit: Alasdair McLellan/Chopard)

Happy Sport
Chopard
Happy Sport

Happy Diamonds Icons
Chopard
Happy Diamonds Icons

Happy Diamonds Icons
Chopard
Happy Diamonds Icons

Bella Hadid poses with her hands on her face wearing Chopard bracelets and rings.

(Image credit: Alasdair McLellan/Chopard)

Happy Hearts
Chopard
Happy Hearts Bangle

Happy Hearts
Chopard
Happy Hearts Bangle

Happy Hearts
Chopard
Happy Hearts Bangle

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

