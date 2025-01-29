The Only 38 Classic Fashion Pieces That Matter Now
As a fashion editor, I focus a lot on having a well-curated capsule wardrobe—one that's timeless and effortlessly versatile. This means I buy classic, high-quality pieces that transcend passing trends, giving me a foundation that works year-round. I don't just buy less; I buy smarter.
This month, my priority has been shopping for items that reflect my personal style—sharp, luxe, and classic—while offering lasting durability. Pieces like a beige cashmere sweater, black leather ankle boots, a tailored trench coat, and blue straight-leg jeans are the foundation I'm building from. These essentials, though simple, have the kind of versatility that allows them to mix and match seamlessly across seasons, offering endless styling possibilities.
I'm not stopping there. I've also got my eye on some elevated additions: silk pants, suede bags, investment-worthy watches, and statement pumps. These pieces strike the perfect balance between timeless appeal and a touch of intrigue, allowing me to elevate the most minimal outfits. Curious about the classic staples I've bookmarked for my wardrobe? Keep scrolling.
I just added these to my cart. You should too.
Style with tights while it's still chilly, then go without at the turn of the season.
If you don't own Khaite jeans already, what are you waiting for?
After you buy a well-fitting pair of jeans, add a leather trench coat to your wardrobe.
These look like High Sport's iconic Kick Pants but are a fraction of the cost.
There's not a Who What Wear editor who doesn't have this bag on their wish list.
Suddenly, everyone is wearing ruched loafers like these.
Fashion people in Paris and London agree that leather gloves make every outfit look expensive.
I always come back to Loulou de Saison for elevated basics.
Trust me—these will become your most worn pants.
This rain jacket with a drawstring waist to create a cinched look is selling out very quickly.
Style with knee-high boots or strappy sandals.
These are an editor favorite because they can be dressed up or down and worn any time of year.
Leopard is a timeless neutral, so this is a classic pair.
I don't know why more people aren't talking about these Khaite-looking boots that also come in black.
Sorry to The Row's 90's Bag, but fashion people will be all over this affordable yet expensive-looking style this year instead.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
