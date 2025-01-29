The Only 38 Classic Fashion Pieces That Matter Now

Rosie wears large sunglasses, a leather coat, and jeans.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

As a fashion editor, I focus a lot on having a well-curated capsule wardrobe—one that's timeless and effortlessly versatile. This means I buy classic, high-quality pieces that transcend passing trends, giving me a foundation that works year-round. I don't just buy less; I buy smarter.

This month, my priority has been shopping for items that reflect my personal style—sharp, luxe, and classic—while offering lasting durability. Pieces like a beige cashmere sweater, black leather ankle boots, a tailored trench coat, and blue straight-leg jeans are the foundation I'm building from. These essentials, though simple, have the kind of versatility that allows them to mix and match seamlessly across seasons, offering endless styling possibilities.

I'm not stopping there. I've also got my eye on some elevated additions: silk pants, suede bags, investment-worthy watches, and statement pumps. These pieces strike the perfect balance between timeless appeal and a touch of intrigue, allowing me to elevate the most minimal outfits. Curious about the classic staples I've bookmarked for my wardrobe? Keep scrolling.

ТОП Sinai
EAVES
Sinai Top

The blouse you'll wear nonstop.

Fluid Bias Pant
Vince
Fluid Bias Pant

Style with an oversize sweater and ballet flats.

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede

The perfect work bag.

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

A $10 price tag means I'll be buying more than one.

Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I just added these to my cart. You should too.

マキシドレス
REMAIN
Long-Sleeve Dress

Found: your not-so-basic LBD.

Baignoire Watch
cartier
Baignoire Watch

This has been on my wish list for far too long.

Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer

I wear my Aligne blazer at least three times a month.

Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Topshop
Faux Leather Midi Skirt

Style with tights while it's still chilly, then go without at the turn of the season.

Women's Carine Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather in Black
Saint Laurent
Carine Slingback Pumps

Saint Laurent knows a thing or two about elegant footwear.

Cashmere Stevie Polo
Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Stevie Polo

So cozy.

Khaite, Danielle Stretch Jeans
Khaite
Danielle Stretch Jeans

If you don't own Khaite jeans already, what are you waiting for?

Marion Jacket - Coffee - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Marion Jacket

I'm really into this hue.

Gia Small Recycled Gold Vermeil Earrings
AGMES
Gia Small Recycled Gold Vermeil Earrings

Everyday earrings with a little personality.

The Slipper
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Slipper

These outside-appropriate slippers are so chic.

aritzia,

Babaton
New Tabloid Trench Coat

After you buy a well-fitting pair of jeans, add a leather trench coat to your wardrobe.

Tanya Knit Pant
Reformation
Tanya Knit Pant

These look like High Sport's iconic Kick Pants but are a fraction of the cost.

T-Lock Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Clutch

There's not a Who What Wear editor who doesn't have this bag on their wish list.

Wrap-Collar Merino Wool Sweater
Cos
Wrap-Collar Merino Wool Sweater

This neckline is next-level.

High Waist Leggings
H&M
High Waist Leggings

Lately, I've been into leggings for occasions other than the gym.

Danielle Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Penny Loafers

Suddenly, everyone is wearing ruched loafers like these.

theory, Tech Gloves in Leather
theory
Tech Gloves in Leather

Fashion people in Paris and London agree that leather gloves make every outfit look expensive.

Isadora Blazer
ASTR the Label
Isadora Blazer

I need this entire look.

Homere Cashmere Sweater
LOULOU DE SAISON
Homere Cashmere Sweater

I always come back to Loulou de Saison for elevated basics.

Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Trust me—these will become your most worn pants.

Hollyhock Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Leather Belt

I see someone wearing this belt on Instagram every single day.

Perfect Raincoat
J.Crew
Perfect Raincoat

This rain jacket with a drawstring waist to create a cinched look is selling out very quickly.

Different 20 Tights
Oroblu
Different 20 Tights

Nordstrom shoppers say these tights smooth out their legs.

Dasha Duo Asymmetric Cutout Stretch-Knit and Gauze Maxi Dress
ESSE STUDIOS
Dasha Duo Asymmetric Cutout Stretch-Knit and Gauze Maxi Dress

Style with knee-high boots or strappy sandals.

staud, Wally Boots
staud
Wally Boots

There's a reason these boots sell out every year.

Dulnain Suede Field Jacket - Dark Brown
The Frankie Shop
Dulnain Suede Field Jacket

Too good.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

These are an editor favorite because they can be dressed up or down and worn any time of year.

Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
Cos
Mini Cavatelli Clutch

This bag makes any outfit look rich.

Scarlett 50 Lace-Up Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Pumps
JIMMY CHOO
Scarlett 50 Lace-Up Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Pumps

Leopard is a timeless neutral, so this is a classic pair.

Classic Oversized Trench
Helsa
Classic Oversized Trench

Helsa does no wrong in the name of wardrobe basics.

Flared Midi-Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Flared Midi-Skirt

J'adore!

banana republic, Italian Leather Ankle Boots
banana republic
Italian Leather Ankle Boots

I don't know why more people aren't talking about these Khaite-looking boots that also come in black.

Connolo Shoulder Bag
St. Agni
Connolo Shoulder Bag

Sorry to The Row's 90's Bag, but fashion people will be all over this affordable yet expensive-looking style this year instead.

