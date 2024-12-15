For Less Than $300, You Can Have the Next Viral It Bag (That Is, Unless It Sells Out First)

If there's one thing Who What Wear editors are notoriously picky about, it's handbags. I speak for all of my coworkers when I say we have good taste in purses, and we're not afraid to spend too much of our paychecks on really gorgeous designer versions when they warrant being purchased. Shoes, jeans, sweaters, and more fashion items can all be both affordable and ridiculously expensive-looking. Honestly, some of my favorite pieces cost me next to nothing (but you'd never know it by looking at them). Bags, though, are often the exception. You can tell when the leather isn't as high of quality or the zippers are always getting stuck. It sucks, I know, especially given how handbag prices are growing of late. Hope isn't all lost, though. Not when the bag I'm here to tell you about exists.

Earlier this month, Freja—the affordable, vegan-leather handbag brand beloved by Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes—debuted its long-awaited Mercer bag. The east-west shoulder bag comes in three of Freja's classic color options—espresso, oat, and black—and features all of the same traits that fashion's most-wanted handbags possess, but without the ridiculously high price tag. Like all of Freja's bag options, the Mercer is shockingly reasonable price-wise at just $298. You read that right: It is possible to buy a handmade, on-trend purse, made of pebbled vegan ultrafiber leather, for less than $300. I'd call that a modern (fashion) miracle.

I've been a fan of Freja for years, getting my first Caroline bag in 2021. I carried it everywhere, fielding questions and compliments along the way. When people asked where they could get it and how much it cost, they were shocked to discover its price. In person even more than online, it looks like a designer handbag. The brand's founder and creative director, Jenny Lei, didn't cut any corners. After all, she founded the brand out of frustration and desire—she couldn't find a tote bag that looked chic, elegant, and sophisticated. "Where were the beautiful, understated totes crafted with attention to the little details?" she asked herself early on. She didn't want to make yet another bag brand, but the more she thought about it, the more she felt the industry was in need of one that actually checked off women's boxes. Care, affordability, and practicality were all considered in the making of Freja, none of which have been lost as the brand's been picked up by celebrities, content creators, editors, and more.

Though I trust Lei's designs implicitly, I still wanted to put Freja's newest bag to the test. And fortunately, the brand obliged. When the three options arrived at WWW's office, every editor in that day fought to take one home and try it out. The oat color was by far the favorite. Though, I personally ended up grabbing black (go figure). My coworker, associate fashion editor Nikki Chwatt, won the oat version and went on to style it multiple ways throughout her review of the Mercer bag.

Nikki's review:

"For the past few months, I've had my eyes set on buying an east-west bag due to its refined, eye-catching, and timeless style. While so many chic designer options are available, none fit my budget until I discovered Freja's new Mercer Bag. I loved the elegant and minimalist design and felt confident it would be a quality purchase because my coworkers raved about the brand's other styles, such as the Caroline and Chrystie. And I was right. After getting my hands on the new Mercer in the oat color, I could see and feel the unique and thoughtful craftsmanship that went into it. The vegan material is thick and buttery soft, resembling leather, and the thin rolled straps positioned toward the middle of the bag add a beautiful sculptural element."

"The beauty of this bag lies not just in its looks but in its versatility. I've already styled it with everything from jeans with a blazer to a skirt with a sweater, and it elevates each outfit effortlessly. Plus, it’s incredibly functional. It has a two-zipper design, making it easy to open and close, and two interior pockets to help organize belongings. There is ample room for all my essentials, including a large wallet, a small water bottle, hand sanitizer, and a mini makeup pouch. The Mercer Bag checks all the boxes for style and practicality, and I can’t wait to continue getting compliments on it and exploring new ways to wear it." — Nikki Chwatt, associate fashion editor

My review:

Even before I took the black version of the Mercer out for a spin, I knew it was going to exceed my expectations. The shape is everything I've been searching for—an east-west shoulder bag that actually fits what I need it to fit while looking ridiculously elegant. Black bags can sometimes be boring, in my opinion, especially when they lack bold hardware or details, but this one is the opposite. It has such minute but impactful details and really does look good with every outfit—and I tried on a lot of them.

To properly review the Mercer, I brought it everywhere with me for a full (and busy) week. It accompanied me to lunch at The Corner Store, aka Taylor Swift's new favorite restaurant in SoHo, about a thousand fashion events and previews, the gym, the office, a late-night dinner at Lucien in East Village, and much more. As Nikki said, the double zipper made grabbing my keys, lip balm, sunglasses, and wallet easy, even when I had far too many things in my hands. The duel straps fit leisurely on the shoulder. Though, I do wish they were a bit longer for coat season. (The handle drop is 6.5 inches.) In those moments, I carried my Mercer as a clutch, palming it like you would a baguette or a really cute long-haired dachshund, which proved to be just as chic.

My first outing with the black Mercer saw me styling outfits for another story tied to velvet, so I paired it with a high-neck tank top and a red velvet column skirt by Blazé Milano. The skirt was to be the focal point of the look, so this bag, with its minimal branding and low-key silhouette, was just the right accessory. Later in the week, I paired it with a button-down shirt, vintage Levi's, and an extra-long cashmere wrap coat. I also carried it with my favorite Khaite velvet puff-sleeve top, a sleek suit, and a slip dress worn with a cashmere sweater. Basically, it goes with everything, meaning you won't have to decide what bag to carry according to your outfit each morning. You really only need this one.

Convinced yet? Scroll down to shop Freja's Mercer bag before it sells out (which it will). Or if another Freja bag has caught your eye, grab one of those instead. Trust me, they're all worth the very manageable cost.

