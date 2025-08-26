Summer may be the unofficial dress season, but there happens to be a new dress trend coming in hot for fall, and Zoë Kravitz is showing her support for it. While promoting her new film Caught Stealing last week, Kravitz walked the red carpet at the Paris premiere wearing Saint Laurent, with her dress being the perfect example of the lace-trimmed slip dress trend.
Vintage-inspired looks made of lace and satin were plentiful on the F/W 25 runways, with many coining it the boudoir aesthetic. And dresses that once would've been thought of as chemises are now considered appropriate for street (and red carpet) wear. Kravitz proved how elegant the romantic dress trend can be with her lace-trimmed ivory satin minidress, which she paired with strappy black heels. The dress was in keeping with her typical minimalist red carpet look, but with a softer spin. And if you're wondering how to style the trend as the weather cools off, I suggest a faux-fur coat and tights.
Keep scrolling to see the lace-trimmed dress trend on Kravitz and a few of the F/W 25 runways, and shop my favorite current styles for yourself—no red carpet needed.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent dress and shoes; Jessica McCormack jewelry
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.