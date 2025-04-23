FYI: Every Fashion Person Is Buying This Pretty Pant Color Trend Instead of White or Black RN

Including celebrities.

Isn’t it fun that we live in a time and place in which pant color trends are a thing? Obviously, the default pant colors are black or white, but that gets kind of boring, don’t you think? Well, spring is the perfect time to add a pair of non-neutral-colored pants to your wardrobe, and the hue fashion people are shopping for this season is butter yellow. Butter yellow everything is everywhere, but butter yellow pants, in particular, feel especially cool and fresh. Michelle Monaghan, who we're all still talking about weeks after her standout performance in The White Lotus season 3, is certainly up on the trend. She was spotted walking in Manhattan this week wearing a pair of pale yellow joggers with Chelsea boots and a denim barn jacket—a combination that works surprisingly well.

As someone who shops all day for their job, I've noticed in recent weeks that basically every retailer has butter yellow pants among its new arrivals, and it's not a coincidence. From linen pants to pleated trousers to joggers like Monaghan's, there are butter yellow options in every pant style you could ask for. Keep scrolling to see butter yellow pants in action and to shop my favorites of the many options on the internet right now.

On Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan wearing a denim jacket in NYC

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Michelle Monaghan: DÔEN Pascual Jacket ($482)

On IG

Emili Sindlev wearing yellow pants

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Influencer wearing butter yellow pants

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Shop Butter Yellow Pants

Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Linen Low Rise Pants in Parmesan

Heritage Fleece Jogger Pant
J.Crew
Heritage Fleece Jogger Pants in Sunflower Sands

Gap, Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants in Soft Yellow
Gap
Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants in Soft Yellow

Ronny Kobo Matteo Pants
Ronny Kobo
Matteo Pants in Yellow

Zw Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection High Waist Wide Leg Jeans in Light Yellow

Rio Trouser
Posse
Rio Trousers in Dusty Citron

Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants
HIGH SPORT
Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants in Yellow

The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve: Linen Edition
Maeve: Linen Edition
The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants in Goldfinch

Staud Grayson Pants
Staud
Grayson Pants in Ecru

The Effortless Pant™
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant in Tapioca Yellow

Logan Ultra Featherweight Drawstring Pants
Rag & Bone
Logan Ultra Featherweight Drawstring Pants in Pastel Yellow

+ the Vanguard Satin Wide-Leg Pants
LIBEROWE
Satin Wide-Leg Pants

