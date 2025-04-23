Isn’t it fun that we live in a time and place in which pant color trends are a thing? Obviously, the default pant colors are black or white, but that gets kind of boring, don’t you think? Well, spring is the perfect time to add a pair of non-neutral-colored pants to your wardrobe, and the hue fashion people are shopping for this season is butter yellow. Butter yellow everything is everywhere, but butter yellow pants, in particular, feel especially cool and fresh. Michelle Monaghan, who we're all still talking about weeks after her standout performance in The White Lotus season 3, is certainly up on the trend. She was spotted walking in Manhattan this week wearing a pair of pale yellow joggers with Chelsea boots and a denim barn jacket—a combination that works surprisingly well.

As someone who shops all day for their job, I've noticed in recent weeks that basically every retailer has butter yellow pants among its new arrivals, and it's not a coincidence. From linen pants to pleated trousers to joggers like Monaghan's, there are butter yellow options in every pant style you could ask for. Keep scrolling to see butter yellow pants in action and to shop my favorites of the many options on the internet right now.

On Michelle Monaghan

On Michelle Monaghan: DÔEN Pascual Jacket ($482)

On IG

Shop Butter Yellow Pants

