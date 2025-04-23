FYI: Every Fashion Person Is Buying This Pretty Pant Color Trend Instead of White or Black RN
Including celebrities.
Isn’t it fun that we live in a time and place in which pant color trends are a thing? Obviously, the default pant colors are black or white, but that gets kind of boring, don’t you think? Well, spring is the perfect time to add a pair of non-neutral-colored pants to your wardrobe, and the hue fashion people are shopping for this season is butter yellow. Butter yellow everything is everywhere, but butter yellow pants, in particular, feel especially cool and fresh. Michelle Monaghan, who we're all still talking about weeks after her standout performance in The White Lotus season 3, is certainly up on the trend. She was spotted walking in Manhattan this week wearing a pair of pale yellow joggers with Chelsea boots and a denim barn jacket—a combination that works surprisingly well.
As someone who shops all day for their job, I've noticed in recent weeks that basically every retailer has butter yellow pants among its new arrivals, and it's not a coincidence. From linen pants to pleated trousers to joggers like Monaghan's, there are butter yellow options in every pant style you could ask for. Keep scrolling to see butter yellow pants in action and to shop my favorites of the many options on the internet right now.
On Michelle Monaghan
On Michelle Monaghan: DÔEN Pascual Jacket ($482)
On IG
Shop Butter Yellow Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
