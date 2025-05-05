Jennifer Lawrence Just Deemed This Flat Shoe Trend Elegant Enough to Wear to a Fancy NYC Fashion Party

Met Gala Monday is upon us, and New York City is swimming with celebrities, many of whom were out and about over the weekend, attending pre-Met Gala parties. One of those parties was attended by none other than Jennifer Lawrence, who dressed in head-to-toe black for the occasion.

Lawrence has been spotted wearing chic skirt-and-flats outfits on repeat occasions, and she repeated the combination for her pre-Met Gala night. She wore a sheer dress over a black bra and lace-trimmed slip skirt by her go-to designer brand: The Row. And on her feet was the flat shoe trend that she likely opted for because it's more comfortable than heels, and because it's undoubtedly chic enough for even the fanciest of fashion parties.

The trend is satin pointed-toe flats, which always look polished no matter what material they're constructed from. But the fact that they're made of evening-ready satin easily ups the appropriateness level for a fancy party. The shoes are by The Row (duh) and are now sold out, but I found a handful of other pointe-toe satin flats for your consideration. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row skirt, bag, and shoes

Shop Pointed-Toe Satin Flats

Toteme Satin Ballet Flats $630 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Louisa Satin Lace-Up Ballerina Flats $295 SHOP NOW

The Row Satin Hereditas Ballerina Flats $1340 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Babylone Satin Slingback Ballerina Flats $950 SHOP NOW

H&M Pointed Satin Sandals $30 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Uma Suede-Trimmed Satin Mary Jane Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW

Prada Logo Satin Ballet Flats $1450 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Hangisi Crystal-Embellished Satin Point-Toe Flats $1195 SHOP NOW

DANIELLE FRANKEL Riley Satin Point-Toe Ballet Flats $790 SHOP NOW

ZARA Satin Effect Ballet Flats $69 SHOP NOW