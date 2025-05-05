Jennifer Lawrence Just Deemed This Flat Shoe Trend Elegant Enough to Wear to a Fancy NYC Fashion Party
Met Gala Monday is upon us, and New York City is swimming with celebrities, many of whom were out and about over the weekend, attending pre-Met Gala parties. One of those parties was attended by none other than Jennifer Lawrence, who dressed in head-to-toe black for the occasion.
Lawrence has been spotted wearing chic skirt-and-flats outfits on repeat occasions, and she repeated the combination for her pre-Met Gala night. She wore a sheer dress over a black bra and lace-trimmed slip skirt by her go-to designer brand: The Row. And on her feet was the flat shoe trend that she likely opted for because it's more comfortable than heels, and because it's undoubtedly chic enough for even the fanciest of fashion parties.
The trend is satin pointed-toe flats, which always look polished no matter what material they're constructed from. But the fact that they're made of evening-ready satin easily ups the appropriateness level for a fancy party. The shoes are by The Row (duh) and are now sold out, but I found a handful of other pointe-toe satin flats for your consideration. Keep scrolling to shop them all.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row skirt, bag, and shoes
Shop Pointed-Toe Satin Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
So You Have an Eye on Everything Designer But Not the Budget—31 Luxe-Looking Finds That Scratch the Itch
Everything is under $150.
-
Can't Choose Between Sneakers and Ballet Flats? Now, You Don't Have To
Thanks to brands like Puma and Nike.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Traded Her Sneakers for the Trendiest Summer Sandals of 2025
Will you join her?
-
This Stylish New Yorker Has Has Impeccable Taste—35 Chic Spring Picks That Have Her Attention
The dresses alone are gems.
-
The Anti–Ballet Flats French and Italian Brands Are Currently Smitten With
Chic flats, sans ballet.
-
Flat-Shoe Summer Awaits—Here's What Everyone's Wearing Instead of Heels
Shop the styles inside.
-
The Anti-Trend Shoe Style All of Your Favorite Celebrities Have in Their Closets
Clearly, it's a chic classic.
-
I Called the Cuffed-Jeans Trend—7 Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With the Chic Denim Style
Style the jeans like a fashion person.