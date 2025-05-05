Jennifer Lawrence Just Deemed This Flat Shoe Trend Elegant Enough to Wear to a Fancy NYC Fashion Party

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Met Gala Monday is upon us, and New York City is swimming with celebrities, many of whom were out and about over the weekend, attending pre-Met Gala parties. One of those parties was attended by none other than Jennifer Lawrence, who dressed in head-to-toe black for the occasion.

Lawrence has been spotted wearing chic skirt-and-flats outfits on repeat occasions, and she repeated the combination for her pre-Met Gala night. She wore a sheer dress over a black bra and lace-trimmed slip skirt by her go-to designer brand: The Row. And on her feet was the flat shoe trend that she likely opted for because it's more comfortable than heels, and because it's undoubtedly chic enough for even the fanciest of fashion parties.

The trend is satin pointed-toe flats, which always look polished no matter what material they're constructed from. But the fact that they're made of evening-ready satin easily ups the appropriateness level for a fancy party. The shoes are by The Row (duh) and are now sold out, but I found a handful of other pointe-toe satin flats for your consideration. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a sheer black dress

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row skirt, bag, and shoes

Shop Pointed-Toe Satin Flats

Satin Ballet Flats
Toteme
Satin Ballet Flats

Louisa Satin Lace-Up Ballerina Flats
Loeffler Randall
Louisa Satin Lace-Up Ballerina Flats

Hereditas 平底鞋
The Row
Satin Hereditas Ballerina Flats

Babylone Satin Slingback Ballerina Flats
Saint Laurent
Babylone Satin Slingback Ballerina Flats

Pointed Satin Sandals
H&M
Pointed Satin Sandals

Uma Suede-Trimmed Satin Mary Jane Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Uma Suede-Trimmed Satin Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Logo Satin Ballet Flats
Prada
Logo Satin Ballet Flats

Hangisi Crystal-Embellished Satin Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Hangisi Crystal-Embellished Satin Point-Toe Flats

Riley Satin Point-Toe Ballet Flats
DANIELLE FRANKEL
Riley Satin Point-Toe Ballet Flats

Satin Effect Ballet Flats
ZARA
Satin Effect Ballet Flats

Carice Satin-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats
FERRAGAMO
Carice Satin-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸