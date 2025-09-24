Hot Tip: Moto Jackets Are About to Be Replaced By This More Elegant Fall Trend

Thanks to Aubrey Plaza, we'll be replacing moto jackets on all our fall mood boards. The actress recently stepped out in New York City in a head-to-toe Khaite ensemble, including what might be the perfect piece of outerwear for autumn: a black leather collarless jacket. Make no mistake: A biker jacket will always be cool, but a collarless leather jacket is more elegant thanks to its streamlined shape and absence of bulky hardware. Plaza teamed it with coordinating shoes and Khaite's Blake Crossbody Bag, turning heads with her strikingly chic look.
Anything by Khaite is obviously fashion-person goals, so we're not surprised that the brand's Naran Tailored Plongé Leather Jacket is already sold out online. That said, we've found several other collarless leather jackets of various cuts, colors, and lengths that achieve a similar look—some for quite a lot less money. Keep scrolling to shop our edit and see Plaza's stellar outfit. And remember: When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a leather jacket, jeans, and black boots.
On Aubrey Plaza: Khaite jacket, jeans, boots, sunglasses, and bag
