Hot Stuff! Zara x Ludovic de Saint Sernin Is Sexy, Chic, and Guaranteed to Sell Out by December 1

If you're currently midway through no-buy November, I'm sorry because this piece of news is about to eliminate any semblance of possibility that you stick to your plan. Last week, Zara announced the brand that it would next be partnering with: Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The Paris-based designer launched his namesake brand in 2017 after spending two years designing at Balmain. Before that, he interned at Dior and Saint Laurent. Now, with his own works being worn by the likes of Laura Harrier, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Hunter Schafer, he's taking on the Zara customer, debuting a collection that he called in the press release his "idea of the perfect wardrobe." "[They're] pieces crafted with incredible quality that I want to wear, that I want my friends to wear, that I want everyone to wear," he continued.
In total, there are 48 womenswear pieces in the Zara x Ludovic de Saint Sernin collaboration for winter 2025, ranging from dresses and outerwear to bedazzled T-shirts and jeans. Boots, heels, bags, and belts are all included too. Additionally, the designer released a menswear component as well as beauty.
To mark the occasion, Zara and Ludovic de Saint Sernin called in supermodels Alex Consani and Amelia Gray to be the faces of the womenwear collection, with them starring in a video and still campaign directed by Gordon von Steiner. In the film, downtown Manhattan is frozen in time, and everything has stopped except for the models on-screen, who are en route to a celebration. Naturally, they're wearing pieces from the collection—Gray in a red gown and Consani in a sheer black one with leather accents. "One of the notions at the heart of the film is daydreaming," de Saint Sernin said in a press release. "There's a sense of whether or not what's happening is real, but I also wanted to offer a reminder to the world to keep dreaming bigger and bigger."
This partnership, he continued, was not unlike a daydream: "Words can't quite capture how much this collaboration has meant to me—it really has been a dream come true." Scroll down to shop the best pieces from the just-released Zara x Ludovic de Saint Sernin collection.
