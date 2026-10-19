$50 Million Bra, $25 Mascara—Every Product Kylie Jenner Wore on Her First Victoria’s Secret Runway

Jenner looked positively radiant as she made her VS runway debut—a byproduct of all the diamonds, of course, but her soft glam (courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada) was also every bit angelic. Scroll ahead for a full breakdown of each product she wore, including the $25 mascara that rivals the look of falsies, even on camera. I have a feeling Angel Kylie will sweep this Halloween (T-minus 12 days, people), so feel free to bookmark this for an easy makeup idea.
Every Makeup Product Kylie Jenner Wore to Walk the VS Fashion Show
Kylie Cosmetics
Skin Tint Blurring Elixir Foundation
This serum-y skin tint offers medium coverage while feeling light as air. Jenner wears the shade 5N.
Kylie Cosmetics
Power Plush Longwear Concealer
For a seamless look, Jenner paired the lightweight skin tint with her equally cushiony concealer (shade 4.5C), which boasts the same medium coverage and satin finish.
Kylie Cosmetics
Natural Blur Brightening Powder
A pink brightening powder is A+ for disguising dark circles without globbing on tons of product.
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylash Volume Mascara
Jenner really knocked it out of the park with this volumizing, smudge-proof mascara. It not only makes lashes look immediately thicker but also keeps them lifted all day. Have you ever noticed your eyelashes "wilt" after a few hours from the weight of an inky pigment? That never happens with his number. "Its the only mascara I purchase," one Ulta reviewer shares after restocking it for a third time.
Kylie Cosmetics
Lip & Cheek Glow Balm
Jenner wore two blushes on the runway. First up: This versatile balm formula in the shade Winter Kissed, which is officially available October 21. Mark your calendars.
Kylie Cosmetics
Hybrid Blush
Next, Tejada applied this powder blush in the shade Cheeky Mood (a pink coral) to lock in the vibrant color.
Kylie Cosmetics
Precision Pout Lip Liner
The perfect contouring lip liner. Jenner wears the shade Cool Nude.
Kylie Cosmetics
Tinted Butter Balm
This equally cool-toned tinted balm (Love That 4 U) gave Jenner's lips the right amount of heathy shine without reading extremely glossy—just enough for a "my lips, but better" supermodel pout.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.