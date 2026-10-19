$50 Million Bra, $25 Mascara—Every Product Kylie Jenner Wore on Her First Victoria’s Secret Runway

I can already see the endless recreations.

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Photo of Kylie Jenner walking the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show
(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

ICYMI, Kylie Jenner walked her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wearing the $50 million Fantasy Bra—the first time in eight years the highly-anticipated design has appeared on the runway (Elsa Hosk was the last to wear it in 2018). As I described it to my husband last night, being selected to wear the diamond-encrusted garment is the equivalent to securing a Super Bowl ring: exclusive and utterly iconic. Suffice it to say, I legitimately shrieked at her surprise appearance (though, I had an inkling a viral moment was afoot when I saw Kris and Timothée take their seats in the front row).

Photo of Kylie Jenner walking the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Jenner looked positively radiant as she made her VS runway debut—a byproduct of all the diamonds, of course, but her soft glam (courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada) was also every bit angelic. Scroll ahead for a full breakdown of each product she wore, including the $25 mascara that rivals the look of falsies, even on camera. I have a feeling Angel Kylie will sweep this Halloween (T-minus 12 days, people), so feel free to bookmark this for an easy makeup idea.

Photo of Kylie Jenner walking the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Every Makeup Product Kylie Jenner Wore to Walk the VS Fashion Show

Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.