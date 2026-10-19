The wings are back, the angels have landed, and the fashion internet has officially lost its mind. The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is here, and if the excitement on social media is any indication, this year's runway might just be one for the books. After a few years of finding its footing following its highly anticipated return, the iconic fashion show is bringing back the kind of over-the-top glamour, larger-than-life wings, and star-studded runway moments that made us fall in love with it in the first place.
This year, a new class of faces is joining some of the most legendary Angels to ever walk the runway, and the result feels like a love letter to the Victoria's Secret shows of the 2000s and 2010s. Think plenty of nostalgia, a little bit of fashion history, and more than a few looks worth talking about.
Below, we're rounding up the most iconic moments from the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Trust us, you'll want to see every single one.
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Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.