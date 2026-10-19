The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, also known as the style set's Super Bowl, came and went. While the brand promised an evening filled with unexpected moments, few could have anticipated Kylie Jenner's runway debut.
Joining an iconic roster of performers, including Tate McRae, supermodels like Adriana Lima, and returning stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jenner made her mark in the Fantasy Bra's storied history. First introduced in 1996 and worn by Claudia Schiffer, the coveted design has become one of the show's most anticipated traditions. Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima wore it in 2014, followed by Elsa Hosk in 2018—the last time the Fantasy Bra graced the runway.
This year, the tradition made its highly anticipated return with Jenner—simply iconic. Valued at $50 million, the latest design is the most expensive to date. It features a fully diamond-encrusted silhouette, finished with exquisite dangling diamond strands.
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Created in collaboration with Jacob & Co, the watch and jewelry house known for ultra-lavish statement pieces, the Fantasy Bra showcases its artistry. “I wanted to create the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever made, but value alone was never enough,” Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co, shared in a statement on Victoria's Secret's website. “For me, it had to be about the diamonds, the light, and the movement. We brought together exceptional diamonds in different shapes and sizes, including our proprietary Angel-Cut, and designed the piece so that it catches light with every step. The craft is extraordinary, and what matters most is the emotion it creates when you see it come to life on the runway.”
Keep scrolling for a closer look at the extraordinary creation and how Jenner wore the bra on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 runway.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.