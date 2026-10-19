All the VS Fashion Show After-Party Outfits You Haven't Seen

Off the runway, the skimpy lingerie and glittery jewels continued after the show ended. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party was filled with chic celebrities like Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Tate McRae, Cindy Bruna, Alix Earle, Alex Consani, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Katseye, and Ashley Graham. Hadid's dress immediately reminded me of the Dolce & Gabbana number Britney Spears memorably wore to the 2001 VMAs, so she topped my personal best dressed list tonight. See what everyone wore to the VS after-parties in Los Angeles.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.