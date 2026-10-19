All the VS Fashion Show After-Party Outfits You Haven't Seen

Here's what Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Tate McRae, and others changed into after the runway.

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Bella Hadid after-party lace dress VS Fashion Show 2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Victoria's Secret pulled out all the stops for its 2026 show. The second I saw Kris Jenner and Timothée Chalamet take their seats in the front row, I knew Kylie Jenner had to be walking the runway. Not only did my prediction come true, but she ended up wearing the most special piece of all: the 2026 Fantasy Bra created in collaboration with Jacob & Co., worth a whopping $50 million. I don't know how she kept that secret until showtime, but it was definitely worth the wait.

Off the runway, the skimpy lingerie and glittery jewels continued after the show ended. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party was filled with chic celebrities like Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Tate McRae, Cindy Bruna, Alix Earle, Alex Consani, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Katseye, and Ashley Graham. Hadid's dress immediately reminded me of the Dolce & Gabbana number Britney Spears memorably wore to the 2001 VMAs, so she topped my personal best dressed list tonight. See what everyone wore to the VS after-parties in Los Angeles.

Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show after-party 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Irina Shayk

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Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show after-party 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Bella Hadid

Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show after-party 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Tate McRae

Victoria&#039;s Secret after-party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Cindy Bruna

Alix Earle at the VS Fashion Show after-party 2026

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WHO: Alix Earle

Victoria&#039;s Secret after-party outfits 2026

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WHO: Behati Prinsloo

Victoria&#039;s Secret after-party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Ashley Graham

Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show after-party 2026

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WHO: Quenlin Blackwell

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Nicolai Marciano

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Amelia Gray Hamlin and Nicolai Marciano

Vittoria Ceretti at the 2026 VS Fashion Show after-party in Los Angeles

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WHO: Vittoria Ceretti

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.