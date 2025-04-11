Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Leopard-Print Alaïa Flats Even Retro Sneakers Can't Compete With
Like most fashion people, Jennifer Lawrence understands the power of a great pair of sneakers, as seen by her consistent rotation of retro kicks lately. Her off-duty looks have heavily emphasized nostalgic athleticism, from her Adidas Tokyo sneakers to the brand’s Taekwondo model and Nike’s cult-favorite V2K Run. That said, even the most devoted sneakerhead knows that sometimes, the occasion calls for something more refined, like Alaïa ballet flats.
While Alaïa has long been loved for its handbags and eveningwear, its ballet flats have quietly emerged as the insider’s choice, with the mesh, crystal, and laser-cut designs being street-style staples. This season, however, Lawrence is making a compelling case for the brand’s leopard print version. Crafted from plush calf hair, accented with black leather trim, and finished with a silver buckle, these flats seamlessly blend sophistication with timeless elegance.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Criss Cross Ballet Flats ($1250); Fendi Selleria Doctor Bag ($277); Garrett Leight Woz Sun Sunglasses ($76)
Whether paired with a statement coat and black pants like Lawrence or with blue jeans and a white tee, these shoes offer what retro sneakers can’t: a touch of polish, poise, and that subtly luxurious Alaïa flair. Scroll on to shop for Lawrence’s exact pair—or explore the suddenly ubiquitous leopard-print flat trend.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Ballet Flats
Who wouldn’t want to match with Jennifer Lawrence?
Shop More Leopard-Print Ballet Flats
I already own leopard-print flats, but if I didn’t, I would definitely add these to my cart.
Reformation’s best-selling flats are now available in leopard print. I’m ready to swipe my credit card.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Re: Your Ballet Flats—Here Are the Chicest Ways to Wear Them This Summer
Because we know you're wondering.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Add This Sneaker Trend to Your List of Things You Didn't Know You Needed
ASAP.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Not Jeans, Not Leggings: The Comfortable But Polished Pant Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing
It's all over L.A. and Paris.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
It's Here: 2025's Most (Unexpectedly) Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend
It works with everything.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Doechii's Rapid Ascent to 2025 Style-Icon Status
The Grammy-winning artist is at the top of her fashion game.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Don't Trust Everything You Hear About the Return of Skinny Jeans—in L.A., This Non-Fitted Denim Trend Still Reigns
Spotted on Hailey Bieber.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sock Boots! Bloomers! Jelly Sandals! Meet the Stars of COS's Spring 2025 Show in Greece
Did I forget to mention Adrien Brody?
By Eliza Huber
-
Try Any of These 5 Spring Shoe Trends, and You Won't Be Able to Stop Staring at Your Feet
I'm obsessed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes