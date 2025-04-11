Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Leopard-Print Alaïa Flats Even Retro Sneakers Can't Compete With

Like most fashion people, Jennifer Lawrence understands the power of a great pair of sneakers, as seen by her consistent rotation of retro kicks lately. Her off-duty looks have heavily emphasized nostalgic athleticism, from her Adidas Tokyo sneakers to the brand’s Taekwondo model and Nike’s cult-favorite V2K Run. That said, even the most devoted sneakerhead knows that sometimes, the occasion calls for something more refined, like Alaïa ballet flats.

While Alaïa has long been loved for its handbags and eveningwear, its ballet flats have quietly emerged as the insider’s choice, with the mesh, crystal, and laser-cut designs being street-style staples. This season, however, Lawrence is making a compelling case for the brand’s leopard print version. Crafted from plush calf hair, accented with black leather trim, and finished with a silver buckle, these flats seamlessly blend sophistication with timeless elegance.

Jennifer lawrence wears a red jacket, black pants, and leopard alaia flats.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Criss Cross Ballet Flats ($1250); Fendi Selleria Doctor Bag ($277); Garrett Leight Woz Sun Sunglasses ($76)

Whether paired with a statement coat and black pants like Lawrence or with blue jeans and a white tee, these shoes offer what retro sneakers can’t: a touch of polish, poise, and that subtly luxurious Alaïa flair. Scroll on to shop for Lawrence’s exact pair—or explore the suddenly ubiquitous leopard-print flat trend.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Ballet Flats

Criss Cross Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Criss Cross Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats

Who wouldn’t want to match with Jennifer Lawrence?

Shop More Leopard-Print Ballet Flats

Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats

I already own leopard-print flats, but if I didn’t, I would definitely add these to my cart.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flats

Reformation’s best-selling flats are now available in leopard print. I’m ready to swipe my credit card.

Matilda Ballerinas - Leopard - Pony Effect Cowhide Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Matilda Ballerinas

French girls love these ones.

MANGO, Leather Leopard Ballerina

MANGO
Leather Leopard Ballerina

Don’t miss this 50% off deal.

Arissa Flat
Schutz
Arissa Flats

The pointed toes are everything and more.

Brown Carla Ballerina Flats
Gianvito Rossi
Brown Carla Ballerina Flats

The gold buckle detail adds elegance to these.

Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Velvet Furlana Flats
Vibi Venezia
Mary Jane Velvet Furlana Flats

Style with an LBD and a cardigan.

