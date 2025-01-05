Sometimes, it's the little things that spark the biggest trends . For Clare Ngai , the founder of BonBonWhims, what started as a creative escape during the pandemic has blossomed into a jewelry and accessory brand that's as nostalgic as it is playful. Her colorful, candy-like designs feel like the grown-up version of everything we loved as kids—with a modern, wearable twist. One of the latest additions to her brand has made a big mark on the fashion world.

Have you seen an It bag accessorized with a quirky bag charm lately? If so, you're not alone. They've been popping up all across my social media feeds, and I was instantly hooked. BonBonWhims has been one of the many brands at the helm of this trend with its cheeky creations taking off. Today, I wanted to take some time to learn more about how the brand began, so I had a fun chat with Ngai. With a background that involves tapping into kawaii vibes from her Hong Kong roots and giving her fellow New Yorkers a fresh way to elevate their everyday bags , Ngai has turned small accessories into a big cultural moment, and I had to know more.

(Image credit: Mary Kan)

Can you share the story behind the idea for BonBonWhims?

I've always really enjoyed crafting jewelry outside of working in the fashion and entertainment industry, and during the pandemic, I needed a creative outlet and distraction, so I took a chance and started an Instagram account, which took off by surprise organically! I personally really enjoy wearing and mixing colorful jewelry, especially those with a nostalgic twist, so I thought there must be others out there who like what I like. The idea has always been about designing and introducing whimsical and candy-like pieces that are also wearable to more people.

What's been your most unexpected or favorite celebrity moment featuring a BonBonWhims design?

There have been so many, and we're so lucky to be worn and loved by some of the most well-known names in entertainment. I know I kept referencing Kylie Jenner sporting our Pop Drop Earrings , and that is because she really made BonBonWhims "blow up" overnight, so to speak. It was a defining moment for a completely unknown brand at the time and gave us some notoriety instantly. Ariana Grande rocking our Rainbow Lucky Resin Rings was a huge moment for us, too, because her fans are completely dedicated and want to support whatever she wears at the moment. There are not too many artists with that type of insane star power, and Ari definitely is one of them.

How does your Hong Kong upbringing influence the brand's creative direction, and how has moving to New York shaped your perspective?

Growing up in Hong Kong shaped my entire childhood and adolescence. Some of my early core memories involved playing with kawaii and kitschy baubles. Miniature toy gumball and trading card machines were everywhere, and me and my friends would go pay our visits almost every day after school! People always ask me how I get inspired with our designs, and I truly believe having grown up in Asia offers a unique perspective and is a huge part of the BonBonWhims brand DNA.

The overall aesthetic in Asia is quite different from the U.S., generally speaking. Moving to New York perhaps helped infuse some of that needed practicality to my whimsical designs. A constant challenge is how to make this colorful jewelry more wearable and digestible for the everyday New Yorker or city girl. One of the top demographics of BonBonWhims is millennial adults like myself who are still reminiscing about their childhood but want something a little more elevated than what we had as kids. It's a delicate thing to balance.

Bag charms have become a "Birkinified" accessory phenomenon. How do you think this reflects broader trends in fashion and consumer behavior?

On a macroeconomic level, in times of uncertainty, people tend to crave maximalism and want to express their individuality in all types of ways—this was quite apparent during the pandemic, as we all remember. Moreover, adding small charms and accessories to existing bags that you own is a relatively affordable way to change up the look of something you already have without having to make a massive purchase again. It is "girl math" in a way. It also speaks to the fact that consumers today are conditioned to want newness all the time and are constantly looking for fast trends or quick creative fixes, so something turnkey like an affordable and fun bag charm checks all the boxes.

How did bag/phone charms and keychains find their way into your brand, especially by way of styling?

For BonBonWhims, the brand ethos has always been about "more is more." Very rarely do our customers purchase just one piece from us, as all of our products are meant for stacking and layering. It's an organic evolution for us to expand our product offerings. We started with charm jewelry and have expanded successfully to hair accessories and phone charms, so it was just the right time to introduce adding charms to other parts of your everyday essentials—from your bags and keychains to your favorite lip product to sneakers. Being a pioneer of this trend, we didn't have any expectations, but it, again, took us by surprise how our bag-charm posts went completely viral on the internet early this year and were shared all around the world, from Shanghai and Tokyo to Paris and Dubai.

What role do you think celebrity influence plays in the popularity of niche trends like bag charms?

I think the right celebrities always set the tone for trends for months and even years to follow without fail. Jane Birkin, of course, is the blueprint for bag charms, and with the resurgence of vintage fashion, we are all looking backwards to find newness in our time. Our Lip Glow Balm Keychain collaboration with Laneige was also so well loved by Sydney Sweeney. Her posting about the custom keychain we made for her created so much bona fide hype for our limited-edition keychain that sold out almost instantly.

Looking ahead, what's next for BonBonWhims? Are there new directions, collaborations, or product categories on the horizon?

A question I always ask myself is, Why BonBonWhims? What sets us apart and makes a customer want to buy our designs versus others? I think the beauty of BonBonWhims is that we really go beyond just being a traditional jewelry and accessory brand—this is a brand that understands culture and trends and has a unique point of view and a niche audience that is hard to replicate. This past year as we established ourselves as a well-regarded brand, it was simultaneously exciting to explore transporting the BonBonWhims experience with our brand partners via different onsite activations. In addition to our amazing partnership with Laneige, this past summer, we hosted an incredible "make your own bracelet and keychain" activation in collaboration with Pinterest using bespoke beading kits we produced for the Cannes Lions Festival, and most recently, we created a bespoke bag-charm bar for a Netflix premiere event and our first shoe-charm bar for P448, an Italian sneaker brand, in New York City. These custom brand experiences tap into the unique, whimsical versatility of BonBonWhims and is a natural extension of our universe. We hope to continue to push the envelope on that front!

