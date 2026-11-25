The Airport? In Winter? Looking Stylish Is Possible—Just Wear One of These 6 Fashion-Girl Items
Elevate your airport outfits with these winter trends that make travel feel much more fashionable, whether you bring a bowling tote, velvet trousers or leather trench coats into your go-to flying look.
Just when I've managed to get through what we consider to be peak travel season (read: the warmer months), winter arrives and dials up the difficulty when it comes to packing and dressing for the airport. It's an entirely different challenge and one that requires ample planning—which is where these airport outfit trends for winter prove useful. By incorporating one or two of these ideas, you can create a cold-weather travel outfit that's polished enough for travel days but one that won't leave you regretting your choices when you're halfway through a flight.
While summer is largely regarded as the season most of us will visit the airport, I actually think I travel by plane more in winter. I typically visit my mum and sister back on the West Coast of the States, and I'm frequently trying to come up with airport outfit combinations that are stylish but comfortable enough for long-haul flights. Though I refuse to have denim digging into me during a red-eye, I'm also trying to avoid resorting to my old joggers. (It's all about balance, right?)
By making just a few select changes, the go-to looks I often resort to become nuanced and fresh again. For instance, if your carry-on bag has seen better days, it's worth investing in a trendy bowling bag to carry your 100ml liquids in, electronics and book of choice. Or perhaps, like me, you're no longer interested in taking the joggers-and-hoodie route and would rather wear something slightly chicer. Velvet trousers, leather trenches and cashmere half-zip jumpers all provide "intentionally styled" energy. If your focus for this year centres on more functional packing list items, extra-long scarves and classic loafers are staples that bring a practical yet on-trend spin to any editor-approved airport outfit.
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So before you stress about packing all the right cold-weather essentials and compiling the perfect airport outfit, scroll through these airport winter trends for infinite inspiration.
6 Airport Outfit Trends to Wear for Winter 2026 Travels
1. Leather Trench
Style Notes: Choosing which coats to bring and which to leave when you have limited luggage capacity is one of the most difficult packing decisions. And it's why I'm so enthusiastic about this particular trend. A leather trench is stylish and warm, though it takes up a lot of space. Hence why wearing it to the airport is such a great idea. It goes with countless outfits and is malleable enough to sit comfortably on the plane (or simply fold it and put it in the overhead compartment). You'll feel polished and pleased with the options you have when you get to your destination, whether you wear it with jeans and a jumper or over a dress.
Shop the Trend:
MAGDA BUTRYM
Double-Breasted Full-Grain Leather Trench Coat
This is one statement coat you'll be thrilled to pull out of storage every single winter and wear with jeans, jumpers, dresses and more.
Massimo Dutti
Long Nappa Leather Trench Coat
Brown is just as chic as black but gives a slightly softer appearance.
ZARA
100% Leather Belted Trench Coat
A funnel neck and off-centre column of buttons makes a classic coat feel several degrees more interesting.
Reformation
Veda Ariana Trench
Intrigued by something a little more maximal? This merlot-coloured option is superior.
2. Bowling Bag
Style Notes: If there is one airport outfit trend I've noticed emerge more than any other this year, it's bowling bags. I'll admit, I'm usually one to opt for a backpack, especially on long-haul flights. They're easy to use and offer so much space for packing. Yet, they're not at all versatile. Rather than being stuck with a backpack for the rest of your trip, opt for a spacious tote bag like this. These feature a distinct trapezoid silhouette and carry all your essentials and then some. They look chic but possess plenty of functionality. Look at any fashion person's feed, and you'll spot one on their arm going through security.
Shop the Trend:
DeMellier
The Stockholm
This sleek, minimal bag comes in nine colours, but there is something so excellent about the dark burgundy shade.
Reformation
Oversized Seraphina Tote
You can never go wrong with classic black, and it will work with so many outfits. Reformation also has this contrast seam option, which is fun if you want something slightly different.
PRADA
Box Large Antiqued Leather Top-Handle Bag
No matter what the trend cycle says, this vintage-inspired bowling tote will never lose its charm. It's an investment you'll covet for decades.
Miu Miu
Aventure Suede Bag
The chain and suede provide this bag with a Y2K spin.
3. Half-Zip Jumper
Style Notes: Style is important to an extent, but no one wants to be sitting for a half-day or longer on a plane and distressed by their fashion choices. A cosy half-zip or quarter-zip is the solution and the best of both worlds. Opt for a luxurious colour, such as cream or chocolate brown, and you'll feel both chic and comfy the entire day of travel. It's also a great way to layer up, especially with finicky temperatures on planes, and to be better prepared for the forecast at your destination. For winter, keep an eye out for wool or cashmere, which are soft, warm and elegant-looking.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Wool-Blend Half-Zip Jumper
This wool blend is 85% merino, so you'll stay warm but well styled.
MANGO
Ribbed Sweater With Zip Neck
Another classic option in a wintry colour that would look great with charcoal grey trousers and indigo jeans.
Reformation
Barney Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater
Navy and a large rib knit pattern are quintessentially timeless.
ZARA
High Neck Knit Jumper
You'll feel so warm throughout the flight thanks to the knobbly texture and super high neck.
4. Velvet Trousers
Style Notes: Save for the rare exception, jeans on a plane are almost always a no-go. Joggers and leggings, however, often feel too casual. That's where velvet trousers come in, serving as the perfect happy medium. I can't believe I hadn't thought of them before. Their sheen gives them a sophisticated wintry aesthetic, but they're far more flexible than tailored trousers whilst sitting for hours. Not to mention, you can repurpose them in plenty of outfits (whether for dinner out or a festive party) once you get to where you're going.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Oliver Low Rise Velvet Pant
You'll be holiday season ready from the moment you board to the minute your trip comes to an end.
Rixo
Mirielle Lace-Trimmed Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
Lace-trim hems are such an elegant detail.
M&S
Velvet Pull on Wide Leg Trousers
A pull-on pair with an elasticated waist is your secret to staying comfortable throughout the duration of your flight.
Jigsaw
Velvet Satin Tailored Trouser
An undeniably sleek choice that I'd pair with a high-neck jumper.
5. Extra Long Scarf
Style Notes: I've experienced enough flimsy airplane blankets to know that layers are a must if you want to stay warm 30,000 feet up. One of the most stylish ways to do so is with a scarf. For winter 2026, the fashion set is reaching for extra-long versions in various colours and prints. Whether you're enamoured with boho fashion trends this year and choose a brocade scarf or like something a little more minimal, like a cashmere version, you get both an accessory and a travel essential in one. Wear it over layered tees or choose a shawl-like silhouette or triangle scarf to tie over a cardigan.
Shop the Trend:
Jigsaw
Cashmere Oversized Scarf
Long, cosy and comes with a matching hat and fingerless mittens.
Miu Miu
Cashmere Scarf
Made of buttery soft cashmere, this scarf brings the most cheerful pop of yellow into your winter wardrobe.
ACNE STUDIOS
Fringed Checked Brushed Wool-Blend Scarf
This cosy scarf is like having an extra blanket on board.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Scarf
Wear this as a shawl or scarf, or wrap it around like a hood when you're trying to get some sleep.
6. Simple Loafers
Style Notes: Though I understand the recommendation of wearing your heaviest shoes on the plane, it's one tip I'm happy to ignore. I'll pack my platform boots and instead opt for wearing loafers—a trend that makes your airport outfit look so much more tailored. Plus, loafers will help you maintain the energy of looking put together post-flight, too—no matter how quickly the jet lag kicks in. They look chic with straight-leg trousers (or jeans if you have a shorter flight) and are a clever way to elevate more casual outfits, like a matching set with wide-leg joggers and a quarter-zip.
Shop the Trend:
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
One of the most iconic pairs out there that you'll never stop wearing.
Reformation
Francine Ruched Loafer
Cocoa brown is a lovely alternative for black and the patent finish makes this pair even more special.
Sézane
Marceau Loafers
For a pair that errs more on the side of laid-back, opt for a beige suede such as these.
THE ROW
Soft Loafer Two Eel Loafers
There's a reason The Row's loafers are always sold out. They're comfortable, made of high-quality leather and very chic. Grab a pair in deep olive green before every size is gone.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.