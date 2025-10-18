It's Winter at H&M—These 8 Trends Are the Key to Looking Expensive This Season

From textural updates to elegant silhouettes, H&M's winter collection is full of sophisticated buys.

The cooler days have arrived, and along with the crunching leaves and darker days, it feels like winter is imminent. Already, I've begun unpacking heavy coats, sorting through knitwear, and assembling the accessories that will bring my winter looks to life, and in turn, I've found that my wardrobe is in need of a fresh update. As ever, H&M has predicted my needs before I even knew them, dropping a series of elevated yet affordable buys just in time for the seasonal switch-over. In filling up my wish list, I found that the high street hero is already ticking off 8 key trends of the winter season.

For winter 2025, H&M is leaning into what it does best: balancing timeless staples with contemporary updates, ensuring that chic winter dressing can be done on a budget. Cosy updates come by way of sumptuous cashmere styles along with fluffy finishes to outerwear to keep the chill at bay. As a season of textural updates, our soft knitwear can be contrasted by sturdy leather styles, ranging from timeless trousers to contemporary leather shirts.

If sophistication is what you're looking for this winter, look to the elegant details of integrated scarves and draped details to bring instant polish to even the simplest looks. And rely on a series of elevated accessories to tie your looks together, creating an overall premium edge.

As the very best H&M pieces tend to move fast, let's get straight into the 8 key winter trends H&M is backing for 2025.

1. Winter Classics

Style Notes: H&M knows that every great winter wardrobe starts with a series of staples pieces. From tailored trousers to easy jumpers, these foundation pieces work hard as the backbone of our looks, allowing our more contemporary pieces to standout.

2. Cosy Cashmere

Style Notes: Cashmere is no longer savoured for designer brands, and H&M has spent the past few years making a name for itself as one of the high street stores that gets cashmere so right. From brushed jumpers to cosy scarves, call upon this sumptuous fabric on the coolest days.

3. Elegant Details

Styles Notes: From scarf details to draped silhouettes, elegant details are trending this winter for their sophisticated edge. From coats to tops, H&M offers a series of staple styles with an elevated twist that will instantly make your winter outfits look like high-end buys.

4. Fluffy Finishes

Style Notes: As soon as temperatures drop, fluffy finishes accent our outwear, and H&M is looking to classic styles with a cosy finish to bring our winter looks to life. From double-faced jackets to longer coats, bundle up this winter in one of these soft styles.

5. Leather Updates

Style Notes: Textural updates come into their own in the cooler months, and leather is a key trend of the season. Looking classic pieces with a tactile update, H&M brings 100% leather finishes to some of our most relied upon capsule wardrobe pieces.

6. Check Prints

Styles Notes: Break up your minimalist palette with check accents by way of jackets, shirts and smart trousers. Already this season, Argyle has come to the fore in knitwear, and check details proving to be a key style for the fashion set this winter.

7. Midi Lengths

Style Notes: After the mini and maxi hems of summertime comes a new length for winter—the midi. From polished skirts to warm dresses, these calf grazing styles are bringing a sophisticated edge to winter dressing.

8. Chic Accessories

Style Notes: Rounding off our winter looks are a series of chic accessories. From the perfect knee high boots to a seriously premium-looking bag, these small additions will have big impact on polished dressing this season.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

