It's Winter at H&M—These 8 Trends Are the Key to Looking Expensive This Season

The cooler days have arrived, and along with the crunching leaves and darker days, it feels like winter is imminent. Already, I've begun unpacking heavy coats, sorting through knitwear, and assembling the accessories that will bring my winter looks to life, and in turn, I've found that my wardrobe is in need of a fresh update. As ever, H&M has predicted my needs before I even knew them, dropping a series of elevated yet affordable buys just in time for the seasonal switch-over. In filling up my wish list, I found that the high street hero is already ticking off 8 key trends of the winter season.
For winter 2025, H&M is leaning into what it does best: balancing timeless staples with contemporary updates, ensuring that chic winter dressing can be done on a budget. Cosy updates come by way of sumptuous cashmere styles along with fluffy finishes to outerwear to keep the chill at bay. As a season of textural updates, our soft knitwear can be contrasted by sturdy leather styles, ranging from timeless trousers to contemporary leather shirts.
If sophistication is what you're looking for this winter, look to the elegant details of integrated scarves and draped details to bring instant polish to even the simplest looks. And rely on a series of elevated accessories to tie your looks together, creating an overall premium edge.
As the very best H&M pieces tend to move fast, let's get straight into the 8 key winter trends H&M is backing for 2025.
Shop 8 Winter Trends H&M Is Backing for 2025
1. Winter Classics
Style Notes: H&M knows that every great winter wardrobe starts with a series of staples pieces. From tailored trousers to easy jumpers, these foundation pieces work hard as the backbone of our looks, allowing our more contemporary pieces to standout.
Shop Winter Classics:
I still can't believe this chic coat is under £100.
H&M
Flared Belted Trousers
The cut of this pair with the monochromatic edge sets it apart.
Layering season is upon us, and I'm revitalising my neutral collection with this soft pink shade.
H&M's best-selling Wide High Jeans now come in this sleek grey style with a relaxed fit and cuffed hem.
2. Cosy Cashmere
Style Notes: Cashmere is no longer savoured for designer brands, and H&M has spent the past few years making a name for itself as one of the high street stores that gets cashmere so right. From brushed jumpers to cosy scarves, call upon this sumptuous fabric on the coolest days.
Shop Cosy Cashmere:
H&M
Brushed Cashmere Jumper
The brushed finish brings an even softer edge to this 100% cashmere knit.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
Keep the chill at bay by layering in a soft turtleneck.
My cotton T-shirt has been set aside for the moment in favour of this luxurious cashmere top.
Add a touch of luxury to your looks with a cashmere scarf.
3. Elegant Details
Styles Notes: From scarf details to draped silhouettes, elegant details are trending this winter for their sophisticated edge. From coats to tops, H&M offers a series of staple styles with an elevated twist that will instantly make your winter outfits look like high-end buys.
Shop Elegant Details:
Trust me, this polished scarf coat will be sold out by next week.
H&M
Draped Cold-Shoulder Top
For dressier occasions, look to the refined draping of this top.
Everyone will ask you where this premium-looking jumper is from.
From the shoulder pads to the pleating to the sleeve details—there are so many elevated details to this blouse.
4. Fluffy Finishes
Style Notes: As soon as temperatures drop, fluffy finishes accent our outwear, and H&M is looking to classic styles with a cosy finish to bring our winter looks to life. From double-faced jackets to longer coats, bundle up this winter in one of these soft styles.
Shop Fluffy Finishes:
You'll rely on this jacket year after year.
This went straight in my basket.
I've already spotted stylish women wearing this style of jacket.
The polished look of this jacket will make even the simplest looks feel considered.
5. Leather Updates
Style Notes: Textural updates come into their own in the cooler months, and leather is a key trend of the season. Looking classic pieces with a tactile update, H&M brings 100% leather finishes to some of our most relied upon capsule wardrobe pieces.
Shop Leather Updates:
No matter the year, a leather skirt will always feel contemporary.
Coming from the brand's premium line, H&M's 100% leather coat is beautifully crafted and truly timeless, ensuring its worthwhile investment.
The fitted silhouette! The seam detailing! The navy shade! Everything about this leather shirt looks incredibly high end.
H&M
Bootcut Leather Trousers
Bring a bold textural contrast to your looks by pairing these sleek leather trousers with chunky knits or smooth satins.
6. Check Prints
Styles Notes: Break up your minimalist palette with check accents by way of jackets, shirts and smart trousers. Already this season, Argyle has come to the fore in knitwear, and check details proving to be a key style for the fashion set this winter.
Shop Check Prints:
H&M
Corduroy-Collar Twill Jacket
When your minimalist looks needs a little oomph, layer in this jacket.
I'm ready to recreate this whole look.
Smart tailored trousers will always work hard in your wardrobe. Lean into the preppy feel with a long-sleeve roll neck top.
H&M
Fluffy-Collar Twill Jacket
The fluffy collar brings a winter edge to this jacket.
7. Midi Lengths
Style Notes: After the mini and maxi hems of summertime comes a new length for winter—the midi. From polished skirts to warm dresses, these calf grazing styles are bringing a sophisticated edge to winter dressing.
Shop Midi Lengths:
H&M
Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress
Layer up this dress with plenty of accessories for maximum impact.
This whole outfit looks triple the price.
H&M
Cable-Knit Midi Dress
On days when you want to be cosy and look put-together in five minutes, pull on this cable-knit dress with knee-high boots.
8. Chic Accessories
Style Notes: Rounding off our winter looks are a series of chic accessories. From the perfect knee high boots to a seriously premium-looking bag, these small additions will have big impact on polished dressing this season.
Shop Chic Accessories:
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
Every outfit will feel that much more elevated with these knee high boots in tow.
If you told me this was a designer buy, I'd believe you.
No matter the season, these sleek heels will come in handy.
Great outfits are made in the finer details, like this refined belt.