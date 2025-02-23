As a shopping editor, I'm often asked about the best fashion items around. Immediately, an array of iconic creations spring to mind from beloved handbags to the most popular tailoring, but what might surprise you is how many of these pieces come from the high street.

For those who have the capacity to invest in luxury buys for their staples, there are definitely benefits in design and fabric. But the high street has come a long way in recent years, leaning into designs with a timeless edge, great quality and an enduring appeal. Alongside the seasonal pieces and trending buys can be found a select group of decidedly great pieces that are so good they remain on-site and in stores for years. Yes, years.

What binds this group together is their classic appeal. From the white cotton t-shirt that won't lose its shape after one wash to the perfectly pleated tailored trousers, these pieces work as a sturdy starting point for a long-lasting capsule wardrobe. Whilst they all deserve individual praise, I like to make shopping as easy and enjoyable as possible, so I'm bringing all the best high street items together in one place. Plus, I'll be bringing my expertise to highlight the new pieces that are destined to join this list. Give them a chance, and you'll find they become treasured pieces in any wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to explore the best high street items, and discover my soon-to-be best-seller predictions.

Shop the Best High Street Items:

1. The COS Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers

COS is known for its excellent tailoring, and these trousers are a perfect example of that. With sharp pleats, a wide leg silhouette and crafted from 100% wool its easy to see why these feature in so many great wardrobes.

COS Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW

2. The Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

Compared to other best high street buys, the Whistles jacket is on the more expensive end, but trust me when I say its worth it. Made from smooth, supple leather with a minimalist look and easy oversized shape, this jacket is always selling out. In sizing, we recommend sizing down as it is quite oversized. The petite version has a shorter hem and arm length and tends to fit more true to size.

Whistles Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW

3. The Arket Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

When wide leg jeans returned as a staple style, the Arket Cloud jeans became an instant favourite. Relaxed in shape and made from 100% cotton, these jeans are not only comfortable but transform from easy days looks to elevated evening attire with the swap of a shoe.

Arket Cloud Loose Wide Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

4. Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

One jumper that features in so many of our editors wardrobes is the Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper. The luxurious mix makes for a supremely soft knit with a relaxed shape and with a vast range of shades available, there's a cosy jumper for all.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW

5. COS Studio Bowling Bag

Elegant, understated and practical—it comes as no surprise that COS's Bowling Bag has claimed its place in the best-sellers list. If you're looking for a roomy tote with a polished appeal, this is one to consider. Now it comes in two other sizes and a range of shades too.

COS Studio Bowling Bag - Leather £225 SHOP NOW

6. Sézane Clyde Trench Coat

A trench coat is a do-it-all piece that can be relied upon throughout the year, and even take on the British rain. French brand Sézane brings together a classic design with a playful touch of check detailing to set this apart from the rest. Years since its first release, this trench comes in a host of shades and consistently sells out.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW

7. Aligne Leo Long Waist Coat

Last year waistcoats gained such popularity that I now officially consider them a capsule wardrobe piece. The best affordable option? Aligne's Leo Long Waistcoat. Like all of Aligne's creations, there's a clear consideration of silhouette with a longline fit bringing an added touch of elegance to this classic piece.

ALIGNE Leo Long Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW

8. & Other Stories Equestrian Buckle Loafer

Whilst loafers have gained considerable popularity this year, they've maintained their status as a staple shoe for many years. This & Other Stories pair brings together a sleek low heel with smooth leather and distinct horsebit hardware.

& Other Stories Equestrian Buckle Loafers £95 SHOP NOW

9. COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Jumper

Francesca wears last year's navy version. (Image credit: @francescasaffari

With an understated design, this knit lets the premium fabric and oversized cut do the talking. Crafted from sumptuous GCS-certified cashmere, this jumper has an innate cosy composition with a contemporary loose-fit shape to match. From the deep cuffs to the ribbed collar, this jumper can easily take on designer styles at three times the price.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW

10. Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

The Sloane trousers are a best-selling style for Abercrombie & Fitch and have recently become a favourite amongst our Who What Wear UK editors. With three leg lengths, sizing from 23 to 37 and a Curve Love fit option, Abercrombie's pair can be tweaked to find the ultimate fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant £65 SHOP NOW

11. Melie Bianco Brigitte Faux Leather Satchel

If expensive-looking bags with a luxury appeal are what you're looking for, Melie Bianco's Brigitte should be on your radar. The bag is woven from vegan leather and has an understated slouchy shape. Currently, it's available in three sizes and a range of shades.

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Satchel Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition £135 SHOP NOW

12. We The Free Good Luck Barrel Jeans

The latest denim cut to come to the fore is the barrel-leg jean, and this pair has impressed both editors and fashion people alike. Free People's pair is a dramatic horseshoe shape starting as a wide leg silhouette and tapering at the hem. Like most of Free People's best pieces, these come in a huge variety of shades and washes, and you'll be surprised at how easy they are to dress up or down.

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £98 SHOP NOW

13. Reformation Dusk Knit Top

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Reformation may be considered more of a mid-range brand when it comes to most items, but there is a selection of more affordable pieces, and the Dusk Knit is a standout. The top is an elevated take on a simple tank top with an elegant scoop neckline and thicker strap details. Whilst black may be the most versatile, you'll find this sleek top comes in an array of shades and patterns.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top £58 SHOP NOW

14. COS Swing Crossbody Bag

Yes, this is the second COS bag to grace the best high street items list, and for good reason. The Swing bag has spent years being a go-to crossbody bag for some of the most stylish people around, with a refined leather finish and surprisingly roomy interior. Consider this the elevated version of that Uniqlo bag.

Swing Crossbody Bag - Leather £110 SHOP NOW

And Now, the Best-Sellers To Be:

& Other Stories Asymmetric Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW Bringing together the classic appeal of a cardigan and the contemporary touch of an asymmetric closure, this refined knit is sure to be an eye-catching staple for years to come.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Aiden Linen-Blend Barrel Trousers £118 SHOP NOW A brown shade, a barrel-leg cut and a linen finish? These are destined to be a favourite as soon as the warmer temperatures arrive.

Arket Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW If you missed out on the barn jacket adoration last autumn you'll be pleased to know that Arket's jacket is back in a lighter shade, and destined to be a longterm favourite.

ZARA Braided Bag £40 SHOP NOW Not only is this incredibly premium-looking, but also comes with a longer strap for over the shoulder wear.

Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Suiting Blazer £90 SHOP NOW The collarless design and sharp shoulders bring a supremely elevated feel to this blazer. And its innate polished look is one we'll want to embrace year after year.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW I've tried these jeans on and can confirm that the straight-leg shape and deep indigo shade has serious staying power.

MANGO Striped Knit Cardigan £30 SHOP NOW Stripes are eternally chic, and when combined with a classic shape and chic gold buttons, they become next-level good.