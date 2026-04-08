The most carefully curated part of my wardrobe is my handbag collection. Whilst some fashion people are obsessed with shoes and others have overflowing jewellery boxes, for me, it’s handbags. From handwoven raffia styles that I’ve picked up on market stalls to my treasured investment styles, each one is as carefully considered as the other, and only the very best actually earn a spot in my collection. The latest bag to break through the noise is none other than a high street find. A sleek, intricately woven shoulder bag that has serious designer appeal and has already sold out once. Lucky for us, the Anthropologie Woven Shoulder Bag is officially back in stock.
Anthropologie has a history of excellent bags. From the Nola bag to the Brigitte, over the years, our editors continue to turn to this high street bag for designer-looking styles. All the best Anthropologie bags have a few things in common: they're woven designs, and they sell out fast. All the best Anthropologie bags have one thing in common: they're woven designs. Intricate woven bags always return when the weather starts to warm up, and whether designer or high street, all have an innately high-end look. Now, this shoulder bag is holding space on every editor's wish list.
As a hard-to-impress editor, I got my hands on the bag to see if it was as good as it looks. I’ll cut to the chase, it is. The leather itself is soft and supple, the form is perfectly designed to fit neatly over the shoulder, and the malleable shape fits comfortably beside the body. Inside, you’ll find a canvas pouch to keep your treasured possessions together, but it can also be removed if you prefer. In one day of carrying this bag from meetings to appointments to after-work drinks, I had four separate people stop me to ask where it was from. Every time, they were surprised when I shared that it was a high street buy. The surprisingly roomy style has immediately slotted into my wardrobe, pairing seamlessly with pretty dresses and mules for dressier events, as well as simple pub garden trips alongside my loose linen and floaty blouses. But a word of warning, I wouldn’t wait around, it’s already sold out once!
Shop the Anthropologie Woven Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Woven Shoulder Bag
A sleek black bag will always hold its place in your wardrobe.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Woven Shoulder Bag
If you're leaning into tonal browns this season, this ones for you.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Woven Shoulder Bag
Whilst the bag is sleek in form, inside is surprisingly spacious.
Shop More Woven Bags
Anthropologie
Nola Woven Leather Bag
Another beloved Anthropologie style. It also comes in a smaller version for spring/summer 2026.
DeMellier
The Florence | Dark Chocolate Suede
This is the first woven style that DeMellier has created, and like all its bags, its already a favourite amongst fashion people.
Mint Velvet
Rae Red Leather Woven Tote Bag
I've had this sleek red style on my wish list since it first released.
Dune London
Deliberate L - Dark Brown
This Dune bag has been spotted on so many celebrities, from Katie Holmes to Iris Law.
MANGO
Medium Braided Leather Shoulder Bag
I love the slouchy silhouette of this bag.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Woven Croissant Bag
This comes in a series of sleek colourways.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Leather Weave Tote Bag in Black
No one will believe this intricately woven style is from the high street.