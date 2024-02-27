Gigi Hadid Wore the Cute "Grandma" Trend That's a Thing Every Spring and Summer
It may not feel like it consistently yet, but spring is coming, with a slew of fresh trends along with it. But not every trend you're going to see next season is a new one. Some inevitably return year after year when the weather warms up, and one of those is crochet, the delightfully "grandma"-friendly knit that lends a charming retro touch to any outfit it's a part of. And knitwear queen Gigi Hadid is ready for it, despite it still being February.
While out in New York with Bradley Cooper this week, Hadid paired wide-leg jeans with a white cardigan, Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers, and another cardigan—this one a multi-color crochet one. She displayed an excellent way to incorporate crochet into one's wardrobe as we transition into spring, which will hold us over until we're all wearing crochet skirts, dresses, swimsuits, and everything else.
Scroll on to see how Hadid styled crochet in the winter and shop chic crochet pieces for yourself.
On Gigi Hadid: Icon Denim Poppy Jeans ($194); Bonbonwhims Micropave Pop Drop Earrings ($148)
Shop Chic Crochet Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Trend People Are Buying Instead of Square-Toe Shoes
Hint: It's elegant.
By Allyson Payer
-
Lily James Debuted Prada's 2024 It Bag in the Departure Area of Milan's Airport
Consider it TSA approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
Emma Watson Just Wore Baggy Jeans in the Most "British Girl" Way
As an English girl does.
By Allyson Payer
-
First the NBA, Now F1: A Study in Athletes Making a Stylish Entrance
From tunnel 'fits to paddock 'fits.
By Eliza Huber
-
Selena Gomez Wore the Sweater Trend Every Fashion Person Purchased This Season
It's a staple.
By Allyson Payer
-
Normani's Moment Is Now
The singer is stepping back into the spotlight on her own terms.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That's Guaranteed to Sell Out
I can feel it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Emma Watson’s Anti-Trend Jeans Outfit Feels So 2024 Thanks to This Styling Trick
It screams "fashion editor".
By Natalie Munro