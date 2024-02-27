Gigi Hadid Wore the Cute "Grandma" Trend That's a Thing Every Spring and Summer

It may not feel like it consistently yet, but spring is coming, with a slew of fresh trends along with it. But not every trend you're going to see next season is a new one. Some inevitably return year after year when the weather warms up, and one of those is crochet, the delightfully "grandma"-friendly knit that lends a charming retro touch to any outfit it's a part of. And knitwear queen Gigi Hadid is ready for it, despite it still being February.

While out in New York with Bradley Cooper this week, Hadid paired wide-leg jeans with a white cardigan, Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers, and another cardigan—this one a multi-color crochet one. She displayed an excellent way to incorporate crochet into one's wardrobe as we transition into spring, which will hold us over until we're all wearing crochet skirts, dresses, swimsuits, and everything else.

Scroll on to see how Hadid styled crochet in the winter and shop chic crochet pieces for yourself.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Icon Denim Poppy Jeans ($194); Bonbonwhims Micropave Pop Drop Earrings ($148)

Shop Chic Crochet Pieces

Mango crochet sweater
Mango
Crochet Cotton Sweater

Plaza Crocheted-Cotton Cardigan
Escvdo
Plaza Crocheted-Cotton Cardigan

Shopbop crochet pants
Minkpink
Balmy Crochet Knit Pants

Danika Crochet Ankle Dress
Cleobella
Danika Crochet Ankle Dress

Zara crochet sweatshirt
Zara
Crochet Chenille Sweater Sweatshirt

Simone Crochet Heels
Staud
Simone Crochet Heels

Faithfull the Brand crochet dress
Faithfull the Brand
+ Net Sustain Torcello Striped Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress

Winona Multi Striped Crochet Knit Vest
Kitri
Winona Multi Striped Crochet Knit Vest

crochet top
Escvdo
+ Net Sustain Santería Crocheted Organic Pima Cotton Top

