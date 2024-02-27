Gigi Hadid Wore the Cute "Grandma" Trend That's a Thing Every Spring and Summer

It may not feel like it consistently yet, but spring is coming, with a slew of fresh trends along with it. But not every trend you're going to see next season is a new one. Some inevitably return year after year when the weather warms up, and one of those is crochet, the delightfully "grandma"-friendly knit that lends a charming retro touch to any outfit it's a part of. And knitwear queen Gigi Hadid is ready for it, despite it still being February.

While out in New York with Bradley Cooper this week, Hadid paired wide-leg jeans with a white cardigan, Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers, and another cardigan—this one a multi-color crochet one. She displayed an excellent way to incorporate crochet into one's wardrobe as we transition into spring, which will hold us over until we're all wearing crochet skirts, dresses, swimsuits, and everything else.

Scroll on to see how Hadid styled crochet in the winter and shop chic crochet pieces for yourself.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Icon Denim Poppy Jeans ($194); Bonbonwhims Micropave Pop Drop Earrings ($148)

Shop Chic Crochet Pieces

Mango Crochet Cotton Sweater $140 $111 SHOP NOW

Escvdo Plaza Crocheted-Cotton Cardigan $620 SHOP NOW

Minkpink Balmy Crochet Knit Pants $99 SHOP NOW

Cleobella Danika Crochet Ankle Dress $348 SHOP NOW

Zara Crochet Chenille Sweater Sweatshirt $70 SHOP NOW

Staud Simone Crochet Heels $395 SHOP NOW

Faithfull the Brand + Net Sustain Torcello Striped Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress $599 SHOP NOW

Kitri Winona Multi Striped Crochet Knit Vest $150 SHOP NOW