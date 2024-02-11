I'm a Self-Confessed Overdresser, But I'd Still Wear These 5 Chic Sweatshirt Outfits
It recently came to my attention that the term casual isn't in my vocabulary. According to one of my closest friends, I haven't dressed casually for a day in over twenty years. Sure, I've been backpacking but I did so with floral accessories in my tresses, my day tote was a matching patent number and my High School bag of choice was a mini Adidas backpack complete with pink stripes, whilst most of my peers donned Nike's more practical iteration. Whilst admitting defeat and pondering over this (fair) observation, I started to envisage the ways I could welcome casual pieces into the fold, the Avalon way.
Despite what it may seem, I'm not averse to casual clothing. 2023 was the year I embraced the sweatshirt as a piece to disrupt my knitwear collection, appreciating it as a pared-back alternative to fuzzy knits. It's true that it's a considered transitional piece that sits in-between a t-shirt and the higher wool content of a knit. Last year, I even acquired a cap for the very first time and it's been a game-changer for morning jaunts. There does come a time (long winter walks, errand days and hikes, for example) where a dress will (sadly) not suffice.
I've always admired pared-back styling and off-duty looks (Princess Diana being one of my muses during her era of nonchalant dressing), however, I've come to realise that I'm more comfortable in frocks and skirts. It's my version of dopamine dressing. With this in mind, and the use of innovative styling, I've found a way to marry elements of casual and formal. For fellow "overdressers", you've come to the right place as I've created five inspired outfits comprising a sweatshirt, for your foray into casual dressing. You can't say I'm not trying!
5 Chic Sweatshirt Outfits For Spring 2024
1. Melange Sweatshirt + Cargo Pants + Pointed Ankle Boots
Shop the look:
I scoured the high street and Hush's Bobby sweatshirt is one the most premium-looking loungewear pieces I've found.
Look to Paige for a refined take on cargo pants. Wear it from now and transition it into spring and summer.
With the name croissant, you'd expect nothing less than a charming pair of jewels and these hoops do not disappoint. Dainty and chunky in equal measure.
A sleek (and practical) cross-body bag comprising 100% leather.
Pointed silhouette ankle boots (with kitten heels) are proving popular for Winter 2024.
2. Sweatshirt + Full Denim Skirt + Mesh Ballet Flats
Shop the look:
Add some flair in the form of Aligne's Luna Skirt. The heavy weight denim and pleats lend it extra movement.
Tory Burch create some of my favourite accessories. The monogramming on this style has a vintage lilt.
Alaïa and Le Monde Beryl stole our hearts with the mesh ballet and the high street has followed suit ahead of spring 2024. Sunny days couldn't come soon enough.
This trench coat continues to be one of my favourite styles on the high street since its release in 2023. The shape and buttonless feature is reminiscent of designer styles. Invest now ahead of spring.
3. Black Sweatshirt + Leather Jacket + Column Maxi Skirt + Trainers
Shop the look:
I didn't think leather jackets were for me until I saw Tove's offering. The hardened leather offers an androgynous touch, whilst the waist tie feature will enable you to accentuate the figure if you so wish.
A refined piece you can style in myriad ways. I'm particularly fond of the slightly batwing sleeves.
This wool rich skirt will make a considered transitional piece for many aesthetics.
By Alone offers statement contemporary jewels with unique shaping.
Grained leather, a sleek handle and a belted feature Laptop bags have never looked so chic.
Adidas trainers have long been a footwear staple but over the past few years they've continued to level up.
4. Brown Sweatshirt + Crew Neck T-shirt + Boyfriend Jeans
Shop the look:
A brown double breasted and leather rich coat. This piece echoes high fashion!
Brown has entered the loungewear chat which is great news for lovers of minimalist hues.
For a styling tip, pop a crew neck layer underneath your sweatshirt for a contrast.
Suede rich handbags are one of the biggest trends this year and Demellier offers the perfect chocolatey hue.
The same rings true for footwear and this Toteme style has encompassed the pointed shape and supple fabrication we've all come to love.
Bevza's egg shaped studs are guaranteed to elevate the most simple of ensembles.
5. Knitted Sweatshirt + Burgundy Bag + Leather Trousers
Shop the look:
When it comes to leather trousers I find a straight leg bears the most refined fit.
COS is one of the first high-street brands to conceive the scarf trench. I predict this will be a favoured trend this spring.
I defy you not to feel emboldened with such bold jewels.
Massimo Dutti's footwear is not to be missed this season. These mules are guaranteed to fly off the shelves.
Next Up: People in London and Paris Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Sleek Shoe
She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist.
Avalon also provides copywriting services, creative consultancy, and visual media for independent businesses, including travel guides, interviews, press releases and blog posts. Her work has been featured on Lush, Contiki, Youswim and Ohne.
She spends her days writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and a pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages in between.
