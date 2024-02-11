I'm a Self-Confessed Overdresser, But I'd Still Wear These 5 Chic Sweatshirt Outfits

It recently came to my attention that the term casual isn't in my vocabulary. According to one of my closest friends, I haven't dressed casually for a day in over twenty years. Sure, I've been backpacking but I did so with floral accessories in my tresses, my day tote was a matching patent number and my High School bag of choice was a mini Adidas backpack complete with pink stripes, whilst most of my peers donned Nike's more practical iteration. Whilst admitting defeat and pondering over this (fair) observation, I started to envisage the ways I could welcome casual pieces into the fold, the Avalon way.

Despite what it may seem, I'm not averse to casual clothing. 2023 was the year I embraced the sweatshirt as a piece to disrupt my knitwear collection, appreciating it as a pared-back alternative to fuzzy knits. It's true that it's a considered transitional piece that sits in-between a t-shirt and the higher wool content of a knit. Last year, I even acquired a cap for the very first time and it's been a game-changer for morning jaunts. There does come a time (long winter walks, errand days and hikes, for example) where a dress will (sadly) not suffice.

I've always admired pared-back styling and off-duty looks (Princess Diana being one of my muses during her era of nonchalant dressing), however, I've come to realise that I'm more comfortable in frocks and skirts. It's my version of dopamine dressing. With this in mind, and the use of innovative styling, I've found a way to marry elements of casual and formal. For fellow "overdressers", you've come to the right place as I've created five inspired outfits comprising a sweatshirt, for your foray into casual dressing. You can't say I'm not trying!

5 Chic Sweatshirt Outfits For Spring 2024

1. Melange Sweatshirt + Cargo Pants + Pointed Ankle Boots

Shop the look:

HUSH Bobby Relaxed Sweatshirt £59 SHOP NOW I scoured the high street and Hush's Bobby sweatshirt is one the most premium-looking loungewear pieces I've found.

Paige Carly High-Rise Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Cargo Pants £275 SHOP NOW Look to Paige for a refined take on cargo pants. Wear it from now and transition it into spring and summer.

Carrie Elizabeth Chunky Croissant Vintage Hoops £120 SHOP NOW With the name croissant, you'd expect nothing less than a charming pair of jewels and these hoops do not disappoint. Dainty and chunky in equal measure.

HUSH Stevie Magdot Leather Crossbody Bag £139 SHOP NOW A sleek (and practical) cross-body bag comprising 100% leather.

Jigsaw Valerie Heeled Ankle Boot £185 SHOP NOW Pointed silhouette ankle boots (with kitten heels) are proving popular for Winter 2024.

2. Sweatshirt + Full Denim Skirt + Mesh Ballet Flats

Shop the look:

H&M Sweatshirt £13 SHOP NOW Comfy, cosy and really well priced.

Aligne Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt £99 SHOP NOW Add some flair in the form of Aligne's Luna Skirt. The heavy weight denim and pleats lend it extra movement.

Tory Burch Tote £471 SHOP NOW Tory Burch create some of my favourite accessories. The monogramming on this style has a vintage lilt.

Mint Velvet Black Mesh Ballet Pumps £99 SHOP NOW Alaïa and Le Monde Beryl stole our hearts with the mesh ballet and the high street has followed suit ahead of spring 2024. Sunny days couldn't come soon enough.

& Other Stories Relaxed Mid-Length Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW This trench coat continues to be one of my favourite styles on the high street since its release in 2023. The shape and buttonless feature is reminiscent of designer styles. Invest now ahead of spring.

3. Black Sweatshirt + Leather Jacket + Column Maxi Skirt + Trainers

Shop the look:

TOVE Rae belted leather jacket £2950 SHOP NOW I didn't think leather jackets were for me until I saw Tove's offering. The hardened leather offers an androgynous touch, whilst the waist tie feature will enable you to accentuate the figure if you so wish.

TOTEME Cotton-jersey T-shirt £170 SHOP NOW A refined piece you can style in myriad ways. I'm particularly fond of the slightly batwing sleeves.

COS Double Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW This wool rich skirt will make a considered transitional piece for many aesthetics.

By Alona Leona 18kt gold-plated earrings £100 SHOP NOW By Alone offers statement contemporary jewels with unique shaping.

Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour Black Grained £450 SHOP NOW Grained leather, a sleek handle and a belted feature Laptop bags have never looked so chic.

Arket Adidas Handball Spezial Trainers £85 SHOP NOW Adidas trainers have long been a footwear staple but over the past few years they've continued to level up.

4. Brown Sweatshirt + Crew Neck T-shirt + Boyfriend Jeans

Shop the look:

OVERSIZED DOUBLE-BREASTED LEATHER COAT £650 SHOP NOW A brown double breasted and leather rich coat. This piece echoes high fashion!

Arket Soft French Terry Sweatshirt £59 SHOP NOW Brown has entered the loungewear chat which is great news for lovers of minimalist hues.

Arket Lyocell Blend Long Sleeve £35 SHOP NOW For a styling tip, pop a crew neck layer underneath your sweatshirt for a contrast.

Arket Cloud Jeans £97 SHOP NOW 2024's iteration of the puddle pant.

Demellier Tokyo Suede Tote Bag £445 SHOP NOW Suede rich handbags are one of the biggest trends this year and Demellier offers the perfect chocolatey hue.

Toteme Kitten-Heel 60 Suede Ankle Boots £590 SHOP NOW The same rings true for footwear and this Toteme style has encompassed the pointed shape and supple fabrication we've all come to love.

Bevza Official Online Store Small Egg Earrings €160 SHOP NOW Bevza's egg shaped studs are guaranteed to elevate the most simple of ensembles.

5. Knitted Sweatshirt + Burgundy Bag + Leather Trousers

Shop the look:

Arket Boiled Wool Sweatshirt £97 SHOP NOW A knitwear and sweatshirt hybrid with an embroidered hem. Genius!

& Other Stories Straight Leather Trousers £299 SHOP NOW When it comes to leather trousers I find a straight leg bears the most refined fit.

COS OVERSIZED SCARF-DETAIL TRENCH COAT £155 SHOP NOW COS is one of the first high-street brands to conceive the scarf trench. I predict this will be a favoured trend this spring.

Daphine Thea shell 18kt gold-plated earrings £110 SHOP NOW I defy you not to feel emboldened with such bold jewels.

Savette The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag £1265 SHOP NOW Burgundy accessories always offset neutral outfits.

Massimo Dutti Heeled mules with pointed toes £99.95 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti's footwear is not to be missed this season. These mules are guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

