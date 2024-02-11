I'm a Self-Confessed Overdresser, But I'd Still Wear These 5 Chic Sweatshirt Outfits

By Avalon Afriyie
published

It recently came to my attention that the term casual isn't in my vocabulary. According to one of my closest friends, I haven't dressed casually for a day in over twenty years. Sure, I've been backpacking but I did so with floral accessories in my tresses, my day tote was a matching patent number and my High School bag of choice was a mini Adidas backpack complete with pink stripes, whilst most of my peers donned Nike's more practical iteration. Whilst admitting defeat and pondering over this (fair) observation, I started to envisage the ways I could welcome casual pieces into the fold, the Avalon way.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Despite what it may seem, I'm not averse to casual clothing. 2023 was the year I embraced the sweatshirt as a piece to disrupt my knitwear collection, appreciating it as a pared-back alternative to fuzzy knits. It's true that it's a considered transitional piece that sits in-between a t-shirt and the higher wool content of a knit. Last year, I even acquired a cap for the very first time and it's been a game-changer for morning jaunts. There does come a time (long winter walks, errand days and hikes, for example) where a dress will (sadly) not suffice.

I've always admired pared-back styling and off-duty looks (Princess Diana being one of my muses during her era of nonchalant dressing), however, I've come to realise that I'm more comfortable in frocks and skirts. It's my version of dopamine dressing. With this in mind, and the use of innovative styling, I've found a way to marry elements of casual and formal. For fellow "overdressers", you've come to the right place as I've created five inspired outfits comprising a sweatshirt, for your foray into casual dressing. You can't say I'm not trying!

5 Chic Sweatshirt Outfits For Spring 2024

1. Melange Sweatshirt + Cargo Pants + Pointed Ankle Boots

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Shop the look:

HUSH + Bobby Relaxed Sweatshirt
HUSH
Bobby Relaxed Sweatshirt

I scoured the high street and Hush's Bobby sweatshirt is one the most premium-looking loungewear pieces I've found.

Paige + Carly High-Rise Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Cargo Pants
Paige
Carly High-Rise Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Cargo Pants

Look to Paige for a refined take on cargo pants. Wear it from now and transition it into spring and summer.

Gold hoop earrings
Carrie Elizabeth
Chunky Croissant Vintage Hoops

With the name croissant, you'd expect nothing less than a charming pair of jewels and these hoops do not disappoint. Dainty and chunky in equal measure.

HUSH + Stevie Magdot Leather Crossbody Bag
HUSH
Stevie Magdot Leather Crossbody Bag

A sleek (and practical) cross-body bag comprising 100% leather.

Jigsaw + Valerie Heeled Ankle Boot
Jigsaw
Valerie Heeled Ankle Boot

Pointed silhouette ankle boots (with kitten heels) are proving popular for Winter 2024.

2. Sweatshirt + Full Denim Skirt + Mesh Ballet Flats

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Shop the look:

Sweatshirt
H&M
Sweatshirt

Comfy, cosy and really well priced.

Aligne + Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt
Aligne
Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt

Add some flair in the form of Aligne's Luna Skirt. The heavy weight denim and pleats lend it extra movement.

Tory Burch + Tote
Tory Burch
Tote

Tory Burch create some of my favourite accessories. The monogramming on this style has a vintage lilt.

Black Mesh Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Black Mesh Ballet Pumps

Alaïa and Le Monde Beryl stole our hearts with the mesh ballet and the high street has followed suit ahead of spring 2024. Sunny days couldn't come soon enough.

Relaxed Mid-Length Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Relaxed Mid-Length Trench Coat

This trench coat continues to be one of my favourite styles on the high street since its release in 2023. The shape and buttonless feature is reminiscent of designer styles. Invest now ahead of spring.

3. Black Sweatshirt + Leather Jacket + Column Maxi Skirt + Trainers

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Shop the look:

Rae belted leather jacket
TOVE
Rae belted leather jacket

I didn't think leather jackets were for me until I saw Tove's offering. The hardened leather offers an androgynous touch, whilst the waist tie feature will enable you to accentuate the figure if you so wish.

Cotton-jersey T-shirt
TOTEME
Cotton-jersey T-shirt

A refined piece you can style in myriad ways. I'm particularly fond of the slightly batwing sleeves.

COS + Double Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Double Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt

This wool rich skirt will make a considered transitional piece for many aesthetics.

Leona 18kt gold-plated earrings
By Alona
Leona 18kt gold-plated earrings

By Alone offers statement contemporary jewels with unique shaping.

Manu Atelier + Tote Du Jour Black Grained
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour Black Grained

Grained leather, a sleek handle and a belted feature Laptop bags have never looked so chic.

Arket + Adidas Handball Spezial Trainers
Arket
Adidas Handball Spezial Trainers

Adidas trainers have long been a footwear staple but over the past few years they've continued to level up.

4. Brown Sweatshirt + Crew Neck T-shirt + Boyfriend Jeans

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Shop the look:

OVERSIZED DOUBLE-BREASTED LEATHER COAT
OVERSIZED DOUBLE-BREASTED LEATHER COAT

A brown double breasted and leather rich coat. This piece echoes high fashion!

Arket + Soft French Terry Sweatshirt
Arket
Soft French Terry Sweatshirt

Brown has entered the loungewear chat which is great news for lovers of minimalist hues.

Arket + Lyocell Blend Long Sleeve
Arket
Lyocell Blend Long Sleeve

For a styling tip, pop a crew neck layer underneath your sweatshirt for a contrast.

Arket + Cloud Jeans
Arket
Cloud Jeans

2024's iteration of the puddle pant.

Demellier + Tokyo Suede Tote Bag
Demellier
Tokyo Suede Tote Bag

Suede rich handbags are one of the biggest trends this year and Demellier offers the perfect chocolatey hue.

Toteme + Kitten-Heel 60 Suede Ankle Boots
Toteme
Kitten-Heel 60 Suede Ankle Boots

The same rings true for footwear and this Toteme style has encompassed the pointed shape and supple fabrication we've all come to love.

Bevza Official Online Store + Small Egg Earrings
Bevza Official Online Store
Small Egg Earrings

Bevza's egg shaped studs are guaranteed to elevate the most simple of ensembles.

5. Knitted Sweatshirt + Burgundy Bag + Leather Trousers

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Shop the look:

Arket + Boiled Wool Sweatshirt
Arket
Boiled Wool Sweatshirt

A knitwear and sweatshirt hybrid with an embroidered hem. Genius!

Straight Leather Trousers
& Other Stories
Straight Leather Trousers

When it comes to leather trousers I find a straight leg bears the most refined fit.

Oversized Scarf-Detail Trench Coat
COS
OVERSIZED SCARF-DETAIL TRENCH COAT

COS is one of the first high-street brands to conceive the scarf trench. I predict this will be a favoured trend this spring.

Thea shell 18kt gold-plated earrings
Daphine
Thea shell 18kt gold-plated earrings

I defy you not to feel emboldened with such bold jewels.

Savette + The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag

Burgundy accessories always offset neutral outfits.

Heeled mules with pointed toes
Massimo Dutti
Heeled mules with pointed toes

Massimo Dutti's footwear is not to be missed this season. These mules are guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie is a freelance writer and storyteller based in London. She specialises in sustainable fashion, health and the narratives of marginalised communities.

She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist.

Avalon also provides copywriting services, creative consultancy, and visual media for independent businesses, including travel guides, interviews, press releases and blog posts. Her work has been featured on Lush, Contiki, Youswim and Ohne.

She spends her days writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and a pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages in between.
