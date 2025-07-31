The Biggest 2025 Bridal Trends, According to Our Editors

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Summertime means a few things: Outdoor happy hour, so much sunscreen, and wedding season. While some bridal fashion trends from last year have come and gone, some are here to stay.
According to Who What Wear's associate director of special projects, Kristen Nichols, "last year, some of the biggest trends we saw were a lot of drop waists [and] this return to timeless elegance and also the resurrection of a lot of archival looks, as brides wanted to source these unique, rare vintage pieces."
While this return to elegance has continued into the current season, Nichols is also seeing some newness, specifically around silhouettes. "I think one of the things that made the biggest impact during bridal fashion week, specifically, were these very grand gowns with voluminous skirts," Nichols said.
For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Nichols and Who What Wear's senior editor, Anna LaPlaca, discuss the latest bridal trends—and which trends are on the way out. Check out the full Wedding Issue here.
For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
Anna LaPlaca: Remind me what we're seeing in terms of bridal fashion trends this time last year, and then I'm curious if those trends have endured or if they've evolved or maybe even disappeared?
Kristen Nichols: I was trying to think back to what we were seeing last year—which feels like so long ago—but we always do a really great annual wedding report, so I revisited it to see what was happening a year ago.
Then we also saw a lot of thoughtful looks for pre-wedding events and after-party looks, as people have started to build out their wedding-weekend wardrobes, more so than just their actual wedding dress.
A bride who did it all was Alex Cooper, who really incorporated elements of all of those trends into her wedding wardrobe.
I actually almost want to avoid using the word trends, because a lot of these are very classic pieces, which is something I think we're seeing evolve in fashion overall, as people really return to this more timeless fashion.
It's especially making an impact in the wedding space.
In terms of trends that have disappeared, I don't know if there's any that are completely out of the fashion space, but there are a few I think that are kind of slowing down.
I think last year was all about these neck scarves. Also, these dramatic floral appliqués, but I think we've seen those slow down a little bit.
Another one in that space that we were kind of picking up on last summer are these chiffon capes, but I'm actually starting to see more and more and more of those, so I think that's something we'll have to keep our eye out for.
AL: What about newer trends? Is there anything that feels especially fresh for this season that you're really excited for?
KN: I think one of the things that made the biggest impact during bridal fashion week, specifically, were these very grand gowns with voluminous skirts that are coming back in a big way.
We saw gowns finished with these giant bubble skirts and basque waists. Really impactful looks. I think it's perhaps a nod to the '80s glamour and lavishness that's also been taking over the runways.
Anthony Vaccarello did this so well at his last runway show with giant bubble skirts that are very editorial but in the wedding space create a very impactful, maximalist moment that can also be very romantic at the same time.
AL: I'm wondering how you see this broader fashion landscape impacting what we're seeing in the bridal space. Is there anything in particular you've noticed?
KN: We really are just seeing this nostalgia sweep the fashion world right now.
In the wedding space, it's specifically this kind of golden age of style and the real celebrity moments or even bridal moments from the 1950s. I think we're seeing this in ready to wear as well.
Whether it's looking back to the '80s at Saint Laurent—even with Jonathan Anderson's first ideas at Dior—there's this sense of looking back to the heyday of American sportswear, which doesn't necessarily translate at all to bridal, but I think overall, we're just seeing the sense of looking back in the nostalgia.
I think we'll see that momentum continue in the bridal space for a while.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.