These Are the Celebrity Fashion It Girls of 2024

Given the sheer number of major red carpet events that have already taken place this year, I think we know by now which celebrities have captured the fashion world's attention. While style is obviously a bit subjective, I think it's pretty clear when someone really gets it, and isn't afraid to take risks on the red carpet or doesn't feel the need to just put on a pretty dress and call it a day. Oftentimes, they've hired the coolest stylist and have designers clamoring to get their pieces on them. So which celebrities are already on the tip of everyone's tongue in 2024? Well, there are six women—some newer faces and some veterans—that are capturing everyone's attention wherever they go.

Below are the lovely It girls you're going to continue to see a lot of this year, so let's take a moment to revel in their stylish glow by scrolling through some of their best recent looks. And while we're at it, shop a few pieces that practically scream their names.

Greta Lee red dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to her standout performance in the film Past Lives, Greta Lee has been a fixture on the awards season red carpet circuit as of late. Danielle Goldberg, one of the most It-girl sought-after stylists there is right now, has helped to make Lee a style star too.

Greta Lee at the Golden Globes

(Image credit: Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Greta Lee wearing a pink dress

(Image credit: Lisa O'Connor/Variety/Getty Images)

Shop Greta Lee's Style

Zara ruched dress
Zara
Ruched Waist Satin Effect Midi Dress

Khaite dress
Khaite
Zelma Silk Midi Dress

Kelly Rutherford at NYFW

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

As a Gossip Girl-loving millennial, I'm thrilled that Kelly Rutherford is the new fashion It girl. It's largely thanks to the fashion world's obsession with her mirror selfies showing off her wildly chic outfits. She been a staple at fashion weeks around the world thus far this year, and we love to see it.

Kelly Rutherford at fashion week

(Image credit: Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford at Paris fashion week

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Shop Kelly Rutherford's Style

Reformation, Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece

Manolo Blahnik, Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules

Stylish celebrities of 2024

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri, another client of Danielle Goldberg, has been winning awards left and right lately, always showing up in something perfectly unexpected. She clearly has fun with fashion and everything she wears magically matches her personality.

Ayo at the Emmys

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images)

Ayo wearing a black dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images)

Shop Ayo Edebiri's Style

Faux Leather A-Line Skirt
MANGO
Faux Leather A-Line Skirt

Favorite Daughter, The Favorite Pant
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant

Sofia Richie at NYFW

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

It's been nearly a year since Sofia Richie's wedding took the world by storm and she instantly became the new It girl of 2023. Well, her reign continues, and we can't wait to see more of her chic maternity looks to come.

Sofia Richie maternity outfit on the red carpet

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/Billboard/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grammys red carpet

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Shop Sofia Richie's Style

Khaite Studded Elena Bag
Khaite
Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Toteme flats
Toteme
The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats

Zendaya at NYFW

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Zendaya as a fashion It-girl? Shocking, I know. It truly doesn't get more fashion It-girl than her. She's been traveling around the world to promote Dune: Part Two and each of her looks for the red carpet and press appearances continues to blow us all away. Zendaya and Law Roach never let us down.

Zendaya promoting Dune Part Two

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Zendaya promoting Dune: Part Two

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Shop Zendaya's Style

Alaïa, Hooded Jersey Midi Dress
Alaïa
Hooded Jersey Midi Dress

Cropped Leather Bustier Top
Versace
Cropped Leather Bustier Top

Dakota Johnson Madame Web red carpet

(Image credit: Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images)

Between promoting Madame Web around the world and hosting SNL, Dakota Johnson has given us a lot of looks already this year, each of them jaw-dropping. Her off-duty style is as impeccable as her red carpet style.

Dakota Johnson street style

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson street style

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Shop Dakota Johnson's Style

Gucci, Blondie Large Suede Tote Bag
Gucci
Blondie Large Suede Tote Bag

Toteme shearling coat
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Coat

I'm Allyson. Nice to meet you! I've been a Who What Wear editor for over eight years, I started with the company as our co-founder Katherine Power's assistant back in 2014. I'm now senior editor and work remotely from Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked in the entertainment industry at companies like Sony Pictures Television. I'm originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I have a BFA in musical theater. In terms of my personal-style preferences, I gravitate toward denim, which I love to punch up with accessories and cool outerwear.

 

 

