These Are the Celebrity Fashion It Girls of 2024
Given the sheer number of major red carpet events that have already taken place this year, I think we know by now which celebrities have captured the fashion world's attention. While style is obviously a bit subjective, I think it's pretty clear when someone really gets it, and isn't afraid to take risks on the red carpet or doesn't feel the need to just put on a pretty dress and call it a day. Oftentimes, they've hired the coolest stylist and have designers clamoring to get their pieces on them. So which celebrities are already on the tip of everyone's tongue in 2024? Well, there are six women—some newer faces and some veterans—that are capturing everyone's attention wherever they go.
Below are the lovely It girls you're going to continue to see a lot of this year, so let's take a moment to revel in their stylish glow by scrolling through some of their best recent looks. And while we're at it, shop a few pieces that practically scream their names.
Thanks to her standout performance in the film Past Lives, Greta Lee has been a fixture on the awards season red carpet circuit as of late. Danielle Goldberg, one of the most It-girl sought-after stylists there is right now, has helped to make Lee a style star too.
Shop Greta Lee's Style
As a Gossip Girl-loving millennial, I'm thrilled that Kelly Rutherford is the new fashion It girl. It's largely thanks to the fashion world's obsession with her mirror selfies showing off her wildly chic outfits. She been a staple at fashion weeks around the world thus far this year, and we love to see it.
Shop Kelly Rutherford's Style
Ayo Edebiri, another client of Danielle Goldberg, has been winning awards left and right lately, always showing up in something perfectly unexpected. She clearly has fun with fashion and everything she wears magically matches her personality.
Shop Ayo Edebiri's Style
It's been nearly a year since Sofia Richie's wedding took the world by storm and she instantly became the new It girl of 2023. Well, her reign continues, and we can't wait to see more of her chic maternity looks to come.
Shop Sofia Richie's Style
Zendaya as a fashion It-girl? Shocking, I know. It truly doesn't get more fashion It-girl than her. She's been traveling around the world to promote Dune: Part Two and each of her looks for the red carpet and press appearances continues to blow us all away. Zendaya and Law Roach never let us down.
Shop Zendaya's Style
Between promoting Madame Web around the world and hosting SNL, Dakota Johnson has given us a lot of looks already this year, each of them jaw-dropping. Her off-duty style is as impeccable as her red carpet style.
Shop Dakota Johnson's Style
