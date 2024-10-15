Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Pretty Winter Coat Trend That Makes Jeans Look Rich
If you’re like Dakota Johnson (and me), the second the temperature drops below 55 degrees, you reach for your cutest winter coat. Johnson, who was photographed in NYC today, stepped out in the perfect simple outfit for chilly fall days, and her coat was what made it special, cool, and incredibly rich-looking.
With her straight-leg light wash jeans, black sweater, and The Row platform ankle boots, Johnson wore a chocolate brown fur coat that turned her combination of basics into a chic and trend-forward outfit. (It also helps that she finished the look off with the luxe suede The Row bag she’s been carrying as of late.) Faux fur coats—especially brown ones—were a definitive It item last winter and that appears to be the case again this season, as I'm starting to see the pretty trend everywhere.
If you want to turn your basics into glamorous outfits à la Johnson, keep scrolling to shop the internet’s best faux fur brown coats before everyone else snaps them up.
On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag, Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490), and sunglasses
Shop Brown Faux Fur Coats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
