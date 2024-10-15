Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Pretty Winter Coat Trend That Makes Jeans Look Rich

If you’re like Dakota Johnson (and me), the second the temperature drops below 55 degrees, you reach for your cutest winter coat. Johnson, who was photographed in NYC today, stepped out in the perfect simple outfit for chilly fall days, and her coat was what made it special, cool, and incredibly rich-looking.



With her straight-leg light wash jeans, black sweater, and The Row platform ankle boots, Johnson wore a chocolate brown fur coat that turned her combination of basics into a chic and trend-forward outfit. (It also helps that she finished the look off with the luxe suede The Row bag she’s been carrying as of late.) Faux fur coats—especially brown ones—were a definitive It item last winter and that appears to be the case again this season, as I'm starting to see the pretty trend everywhere.



If you want to turn your basics into glamorous outfits à la Johnson, keep scrolling to shop the internet’s best faux fur brown coats before everyone else snaps them up.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag, Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490), and sunglasses

Shop Brown Faux Fur Coats

Apparis Sai Short Coat $495 SHOP NOW

maje Short Faux Fur Coat $595 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Hope Faux Fur Jacket - Brown $291 SHOP NOW

Zara Faux Fur Crop Toggle Coat $90 SHOP NOW

Via Spiga Faux Fur Jacket $230 $140 SHOP NOW

Lamarque Maren Faux Fur Jacket $375 SHOP NOW

Bernardo Faux Fur Jacket $200 $130 SHOP NOW