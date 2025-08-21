If You Never Forget This Daily Step, I Already Know You Have Great Skin (Derms Agree)

Ask any derm, and they'll say it: You don't exactly need all the bells and whistles of a 15-step skincare routine. Sure, a roster of skin-plumping masks or a few passes with a jawline-carving tool can up the ante for a smooth, lifted complexion, but a simple (and consistent!) regimen really does a lot of the heavy lifting. Get the basics down pat, and then you can upgrade the lineup to your heart's—and wallet's—desire.
The nonnegotiables, however, are as follows: a nourishing moisturizer, a targeted treatment (depending on your individual skin goals), and a good cleanser—two of them, to be specific. Trust, double cleansing will take your skin from good to really freaking great, and derms will be the first to stand by that philosophy. Scroll below for all you need to know, including a step-by-step breakdown and editor-approved face washes for a glass-like glow.
What Is Double Cleansing?
Essentially, double cleansing involves washing your face twice with two different products. "This can include an oil or balm, as well as a water based cleanser for the second step," says board-certified dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, MD FAAD. The first wash dissolves makeup, sunscreen, and lingering oil, while the second whisks away all that grime and preps your skin for subsequent steps in your routine.
See, makeup and sunscreen are typically oil-based, so you need an oil-based cleanser to lift those products from your skin (like dissolves like, if you remember from chemistry class). Once all that pigment and SPF dislodge from your pores, a water-based cleanser helps ensure a super-clean canvas.
It's a technique that has long been used in Korea but has become quite popular stateside over the last several years—and derms everywhere often praise it as a best practice. Take board-certified dermatologist Jeannette Graf, MD, who adds, "The two-step approach helps to ensure that you’re removing all the buildup and bacteria that can clog pores or interfere with your skincare product’s effectiveness."
Benefits for Skin
A good, solid cleanse is sneakily the most important part of your skincare routine, regardless of your overall goal. You can invest in all the spendy retinol, peptide, and vitamin C serums as you please, but none of those potent ingredients will be able to penetrate pores clogged with lingering gunk. "Good cleansing will set you up for success!" agrees board-certified dermatologist David Kim, MD, of New York Dermatology Group. "Removing makeup before [your] skincare routine is crucial so it doesn't clog your pores and break you out."
That first oil cleansing step also helps dissolve excess sebum, which makes double cleansing great for those with oily or acne-prone skin as well. In short: Double cleansing is ideal for pretty much everyone. "It’s especially helpful at night when your skin has been exposed to pollutants and product buildup throughout the day," adds Graf. "The real perk is that it gives your skin a clean slate, so your serums and moisturizers can sink in and be their most effective."
Who Should Avoid Double Cleansing?
Now, here's the catch: "If you have extremely dry, sensitive, or compromised skin, like during a flare-up of eczema or rosacea, you might want to skip it or limit how often you [double cleanse]," Graf shares. "Too much cleansing with the wrong products can disrupt your skin barrier, so it’s all about listening to what your skin needs each day." If your skin is feeling particularly tender and tight, you might want to stick with an oil-based wash (which simultaneously infuses your skin with moisture) and call it a night.
Otherwise, everyone can go ahead and double cleanse. You technically could get away with just one cleansing step if you don't wear heavy makeup, but it's also helpful for removing sunscreen too. I personally follow a double cleansing routine every single night—even if I don't wear a stitch of makeup—to ensure my skin is clear of SPF and excess oil. "Just have it as an option [for an] extra oomph when removing makeup or after a long day outside," advises Bhanusali.
How Do You Double Cleanse?
Step 1: Use an Oil-Based Cleanser
First thing's first: Choose your oil-based wash. You can opt for a cleansing balm, cleansing oil, or even micellar water (which is technically water-based but contains tiny "micelles" that attract oil), but make sure the formula is gentle and non-stripping. Apply your product of choice to dry skin (remember: oil and water don't mix!), massaging it in with your fingertips to break down any makeup and sunscreen. Really take your time with this step, says Graf, to ensure you fully dissolve any buildup. "Oil cleansing can be really effective at drawing out impurities and is best achieved when done for several minutes," she adds.
After your face looks nice and oily, briefly wet your hands and massage once again. At this point, the oil should emulsify and transform into a milky solution.
Step 2: Follow Up With a Water-Based Cleanser
"From there, [you] can use a gentle, water-based cleanser to really make sure you remove all the debris clogging your pores," advises Bhanusali. Water-based solutions will typically come in gel or foam formats, though you can also find super-gentle cream confections if your skin runs really sensitive. Again, massage your face wash of choice in gentle, circular motions to break up all the lingering grime and whisk away all that oil from your first cleansing step.
Don't ignore that last bit. Says Kim, "Make sure to do the second cleanse thoroughly as well, so the oil-based cleanser doesn't stay in your skin and clog your pores. Each step needs to be thoroughly washed off."
Step 3: Proceed With the Rest Of Your Routine
Rinse your face with lukewarm water, pat your skin dry, then proceed with your subsequent serums and creams. Your skin should feel fresh and clean but not too "tight," which indicates a compromised barrier (likely from a harsh cleanser). If you do face discomfort, you might want to switch up your face wash—catch our recs below.
Should You Double Cleanse Every Day?
You certainly can! It's best for removing heavy makeup, but double cleansing also helps dissolve SPF buildup. So even on no-makeup days, you can find success with a double cleanse.
That said, you don't have to double cleanse more than once per day. "For most people, double cleansing is best reserved for the nighttime skincare routine, especially if you’ve worn makeup or SPF," caveats Graf. "In the morning, a gentle single cleanse is usually enough."
Shop Oil-Based Cleansers
111SKIN
111skin Deep Cleansing Oil 100ml
Thin and lightweight, this cleansing oil always leaves my skin feeling supple.
PEACH & LILY
Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser
If you're looking for an oil on the silkier side, this Peach & Lily number won't let you down. It provides tons of slip, creating a wonderful canvas for a quick face massage.
La Roche-Posay
Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil
Always a winner, this jumbo La Roche-Posay bottle will give you plenty of bang for your buck.
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
One of my all-time favorite cleansing balms. My TikTok FYP would agree!
EADEM
Dew Dream Cleansing Balm
I never understood how I could simultaneously cleanse and hydrate my skin until I tried this balm-to-oil formula from Eadem.
Shop Water-Based Cleansers
Neutrogena
Fresh Foaming Facial Cleanser
A classic for a reason! Graf personally adores this budget-friendly pick, noting that "It has a rich, light lather that washes away leftover residue without leaving your skin dry."
IS Clinical
Cleansing Complex
If you struggle with clogged pores, you simply must give this iS Clinical potion a try. It's my summer go-to.
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Clean Clean Cleanser
Aesthetician (and "acne whisperer") Sofie Pavitt's products never disappoint, but her gently foaming cleanser is one of my favorite standouts.
OLEHENRIKSEN
Daily D-Clog Pore-Clearing Cleanser
Here, another magic eraser for congested pores. My own skin has never looked clearer since adding it to my routine.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.