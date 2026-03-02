Spring is here, and whilst the start of the season can mean something different for everyone, such as adopting a new habit or creating a fresh space, for me, it's a time to take stock of my beauty routines and introduce uplifting products that make me feel my best for the longer days ahead. This spring, I'll be focusing on my shower routine. The ritual of showering, although necessary, can sometimes feel a little mundane. However, thanks to the ever-changing beauty landscape, over the past couple of months, I've become increasingly aware of the uplift in luxury scented shower products.
No, I'm not talking about a slightly fancier shampoo. I'm referring to designer body washes, chic deodorants, lavish body lotions and branded soap bars that cocoon the senses in the finest fragrances once found only in the most expensive perfumes. A gateway into the world of luxury beauty, heritage houses such as Chanel and Dior have created these products as more accessible ways for consumers to shop high-end scents.
"I think we’re in an 'elevate the everyday' era," says Chriselle Lim, founder of cool-girl fragrance and bodycare brand, Phlur. "Fragrance doesn’t have to be saved for special occasions, and it isn’t reserved just for your perfume. Everyday rituals can feel special [too]."
But where has this consumer demand come from, and why are we now so willing to drop more money on what could be described as everyday essentials? "In many ways, investing in these products is almost like investing in yourself," says Iskra Lawrence, founder of sensorial bodycare brand Saltair. "They encourage you to create space in a busy day to slow down, practise self-care and reconnect with yourself." In a world where we're becoming more aware of how our habits and routines directly affect our mindset, Lawrence tells me that sensorial shower products have become an "accessible way to create joy, comfort and positive energy to support yourself throughout the day."
With that in mind, I've created what I believe to be three perfect scented shower routines for spring. From exciting new launches to everyday classics, allow these products to take you on an olfactory journey and set you up for the season ahead.
Clean Girl
What is spring if not a fresh start? Enter the "clean-girl" shower routine. Whilst the clean-girl aesthetic is nothing new, in beauty, it's anything but boring. This season, I'm saying goodbye to products that don't bring me joy and investing in crisp, citrusy scents that make me feel like my very best self. No, it's not reinvention, but it is rejuvenation.
Brands like Byredo have reimagined their most popular scents and created luxury body washes, allowing you to wear your favourite fragrance more intimately than ever before. My top choice is Blanche, a scent brimming with fresh-laundry appeal that makes lathering up in the mornings feel like slipping on a fresh white shirt. However, on those days when I need a little more oomph, I reach for Aesop's citrusy soap bar, which packs a punch thanks to hints of bergamot and lime. Jones Road's new body collection is lightly scented with citrusy notes, and the scrub in particular feels as invigorating for the senses as it does on the skin.
Once cleansing is complete, I like to lather my limbs in an equally uplifting lotion, and at the moment, I can't stop reaching for Jo Malone's Revitalise Body Gel-Cream. If it's not obvious by now, brands are taking bodycare one step further this spring, creating formulas that feel just as good as they smell. Infused with lemon peel, this lightweight cream imparts fresh hydration to the skin, and my senses are certainly along for the ride.
Finish off with Salt & Stone's Neroli and Basil Deodorant (a green, herbaceous delight) and a generous spritz of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Aqua Universalis Hair Mist (a breezy, linen-like blend of bergamot and musk) and find yourself leaving a fragrance trail so clean-girl-coded, people will think you've stepped straight out of the shower, even at 5 pm.
Shop Clean-Girl Shower Scents:
Byredo
Blanche Body Wash
Aesop
Refresh Body Cleansing Slab
Jones Road
Body Scrub
Jo Malone London
Revitalise Body Gel-Cream
Salt & Stone
Neroli & Basil Deodorant
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Aqua Universalis Hair Mist
In Bloom
I know what you're thinking: florals, for spring? Groundbreaking. The thing is, there's a reason we all gravitate towards floral scents at this time of year. Mirroring nature, spring feels like the time in which we start to bloom, shedding heavy winter layers and embracing longer, lighter evenings. So it makes sense that we want our fragrance choices to embody this shift. Luckily, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to floral shower scents. It would be remiss of me not to start by mentioning Chanel's latest launch. A first for the brand, you can now shop the popular Chance Eau Splendide scent (alongside the other Chance fragrances) in a hand and body wash, lotion and body oil, designed to sparkle on the skin and accentuate the fruity, floral aroma.
However, it's not just Chanel dominating the luxury bodycare market. Miss Dior fans will know that you can shop the fun, floral scent in a creamy body milk, hand lotion or rich body cream, to name but a few coordinating products. I'll admit, nothing makes me feel quite as put-together in the morning than slathering on my Miss Dior body milk before layering my scent with the iconic eau de parfum. It's an instant serotonin boost that makes the 7.30 am Central line feel just a little bit more bearable.
If fun, fruity florals don't float your boat, not to worry, as my favourite thing about this scent is just how versatile it is. For a rich, warm and intimate experience, why not try Hermès' Musc Pallida perfumed body cream, enriched with hints of iris and musk? Pair with Santa Maria Novella's Rosa Gardenia Bath Gel for a timeless, powdery scent trail that will never not smell gorgeous. Spritz a generous helping of Diptyque's Eau Rose Hair Mist to put a real spring in your step.
If you're after a modern take on the floral trend, Glossier Hero Exfoliating Bar is bound to earn you compliments. Whilst bamboo powder buffs away dead skin cells, a blend of orange blossom and neroli enlivens the senses. It's a shower ritual that I've come to rely on to make me feel like my most powerful self.
Shop Floral Shower Scents:
CHANEL
Chance Eau Splendide Soap
Glossier
Body Hero Exfoliating Bar
Dior
Miss Dior Comforting Body Milk
HERMÈS
Musc Pallida Body Cream
Santa Maria Novella
Rosa Gardenia Bath Gel
Diptyque
Eau Rose Hair Mist
Sweet Spot
I'm all for uplifting, invigorating shower routines, but sometimes, after a busy day at work, I want my products to feel like a long, warm hug. In times like these, I gravitate towards gourmand fragrances, most notably vanilla. It's no secret that vanilla scents have grown in popularity over the past few years, and whilst this aroma is inevitably sweet, it has evolved into a cosy, comforting veil, especially when paired with the right notes.
Forget the sugary vanilla body sprays you used to douse yourself in as a teen—these days, brands like Tom Ford and Dior have created sophisticated iterations of this popular fragrance, paired with hints of florals, amber and sandalwood. The result? A captivating blend of warm vanilla goodness, like popping into your favourite bakery on a sunny Sunday morning.
The good news? This spring, gourmand scents go way beyond body sprays. From Saltair's sell-out Salt Water Vanilla Body Wash to Phlur's Vanilla Skin Deodorant, you can now wear your favourite fragrance from head to toe.