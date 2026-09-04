Anyone else get to the end of summer and start to feel a little...frazzled? My skin is dull and dry, my blonde balayage is looking far too brassy thanks to weeks of swimming and sunbathing, and after months of back-to-back gel manicures, my natural nails are hanging on for dear life. Luckily, as a beauty editor, I have access to some of the best experts in the industry, and I've been asking everyone how I can reset my beauty routine and feel my best for the season ahead.
Below, I've compiled the ultimate guide to caring for your hair, skin and nails, alongside lots of expert tips, tricks and product recommendations. If, like me, you're not feeling 100% and want to step up your self-care this September, I highly suggest you keep on scrolling.
The Expert-Approved, Summer-to-Autumn Beauty Routine
Summer-to-Autumn Skincare
First up, let's talk skincare routines. Whilst my complexion was relatively happy during the warmer months, it suddenly seems to have taken a turn for the worse. Turns out, this is pretty common. "The seasons can definitely have an impact on our skin barrier," says Dr Jason Thomson, consultant dermatologist and head of medical at Skin + Me. "As we move from summer into autumn, the combination of colder weather outside and central heating indoors can mean the skin loses more moisture. It might start to feel tight, dry or flaky. People with sensitive or eczema-prone skin may also notice more irritation or flare-ups."
That said, Dr Thomson tells me that it doesn't mean we have to change our routine completely. "The foundations I recommend are simple: cleanse, treat, hydrate and protect." Whilst your treatment step (and SPF) may remain the same, for example, a retinol or vitamin C serum, it might be your cleanser and moisturiser that need adjusting at this time of year.
"I would swap out a lighter moisturiser for a richer one, and perhaps use a gentler cleanser over an exfoliating one (which may be better tolerated during summer months)," adds Dr Beibei, dermatologist and ambassador for skincare brand Simple.
In terms of ingredients, Dr Thomson recommends looking out for ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide and centella asiatica. "They work in slightly different ways, but all can play a useful role in hydrating, soothing or supporting the skin barrier," he says. "Skin + Me’s Soothe + Smooth Rich Moisturiser is one option I like because it contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, allantoin and shea butter. CeraVe Moisturising Cream is another good, widely available choice for dry skin. If someone is experiencing particularly dry or irritated patches, La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ can be useful as a more targeted layer."
Shop Post-Summer Skincare:
Prequel
Gleanser
Skin+Me
Rich Moisturiser
La Roche-Posay
Cicaplast Balm
The Inkey List
Starter Retinol Serum
Simple
Purify+ 8% AHA+PHA Serum
Beauty of Joseon
Colour Correcting SPF50
Summer-to-Autumn Haircare
As mentioned, my hair is looking dry and frazzled, and my colour has certainly seen better days. "By the end of summer, our hair has usually experienced months of UV exposure, heat, humidity, chlorine and salt water. These can deplete moisture, roughen the cuticle and cause colour to fade, leaving the hair feeling dry, dull and more prone to breakage," explains Luke Pluckrose, lead stylist at TRESemmé Professional. "Autumn is the perfect time to reset your routine and replenish the moisture lost throughout summer." So, how do we do this?
"I recommend starting with a small trim to remove dry or split ends, then introducing more intensive hydration into your weekly routine," Pluckrose tells me. "Once a week, replace your usual conditioner with the TRESemmé Professional Hydra Molecular Moisture Treatment Mask. Apply it mainly through the mid-lengths and ends and leave it on for three minutes to give dry areas a more intensive moisture boost."
I went to my nail appointment the other week to get my gels taken off and give them a breather, and I was quite surprised by just how weak they were. Months of colourful nail art and gel manicures have definitely taken their toll, and I'm ready to give my nails a reset. "After travelling, spending time in the sea or pool, and being exposed to sun and heat, it’s often the skin around the nails that needs the most attention," says the expert team at one of my favourite luxury nail salons, So.Shell. "Autumn is a great time to focus on hydration — I recommend using cuticle oil daily, as well as a nourishing hand cream, especially one containing urea, to keep the skin soft and prevent dryness."
According to the expert team at So.Shell, consistency is key. "Apply cuticle oil at least once a day — ideally before bed — and massage it into the cuticles and the skin around the nails. Keep your hands moisturised and wear gloves when using cleaning products or when your hands are exposed to water for long periods."
Another reason your nails might not be feeling their best is if you've worn gel polish for longer than recommended. After a very busy summer, I'm definitely guilty of this one, but luckily, the experts have some great advice. "If a client has experienced significant damage, we may recommend taking a break from gel enhancements while the damaged part of the nail grows out. During this time, we focus on keeping the nails short, protected and well moisturised with cuticle oil and nourishing products."
I'll be investing in some at-home autumn nail polishes, such as Chanel's Rouge Noir, until I'm ready to book in at So.Shell once again.
Shop Post-Summer Nail Care:
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Oil
Aesop
Solais Replenishing Hand Serum
Manucurist
S.O.S. Nail Mask
Dior
Huile Abricot
OPI
Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
CHANEL
Le Vernis Rouge Noir
Summer-to-Autumn Bodycare
Last but not least, let's talk body care. I feel like this step is often overlooked, but after a summer of UV exposure, salt water, chlorine and more, our skin is definitely in need of some TLC. "I treat the skin below my neck exactly as I would my face –particularly the décolletage, shoulders, arms, hands and legs, which have often accumulated significant UV exposure," says Dr Anna Persaud, This Works CEO and biochemist. "The neck and décolletage deserve particular attention because they accumulate UV exposure but are often neglected. I use the This Works Perfect Cleavage and Neck Serum across my neck, chest and shoulders for antioxidant and firming support."
Another thing you can add to your routine? Red light therapy. "Photobiomodulation using red and near-infrared wavelengths is interesting after periods of increased UV exposure because it can support cellular energy production and the skin’s own repair processes, while helping to modulate inflammation and support collagen and skin resilience," Dr Persaud tells me. If you've been thinking about it, now might be the time to invest in an at-home LED device.
Alongside these recommendations, I always try to incorporate some kind of scrub to get rid of all that dead skin, alongside lots of hydrating body lotions, serums and oils. "Vitamin C is another important part of my post-summer routine, and I use it on my body day and night," adds Dr Persaud. "I use the This Works Perfect Body Vit C Glow."
Around this time of year, I like to switch out my summer scents for autumnal fragrances, and this goes for my bodycare, too. Gone are my coconut and vanilla shower gels and body creams, replaced by fresh, crisp, invigorating delights.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.