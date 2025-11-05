Um, Dua Lipa and Augustinus Bader Just Dropped a New Skincare Line—Every Product Is Destined to Sell Out

Dua Lipa dropping a skincare line wasn't on our 2025 bingo card, but here we are. She's joining an ever-growing list of celebrities who are hoping to make their mark on the beauty industry with namesake brands. While it might be tempting to scoff at this before falling into a self-induced state of celeb-beauty-brand fatigue, there's something you should know. Hers is backed by a beauty superpower—Augustinus Bader. Yep, it's the luxury skincare brand known for its patented, skin-rejuvenating TFC8 technology that's beloved by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, and Victoria Beckham.
This isn't the first time Augustinus Bader has collaborated with an A-lister. In fact, Victoria Beckham Beauty's Foundation Drops were created in partnership with the brand. Still, this is the first time it's collaborated on a separate and distinct line of products. What's more is that each of the three daily essentials that make up the new skincare line has a lower price point than Bader's signature items.
The Details
Lipa holds the title of founder and chief creative director of Dua. Where does Augustinus Bader come in? Well, the line is powered by its proprietary technology. Instead of the TFC8 technology, which is found in other Augustinus Bader skincare products, the Dua products contain TFC5 technology. The difference seems to be that the original TFC8 is tailored to mature skin, and TFC5 is tailored to younger skin or skin that has incurred minimal to moderate damage. The brand put it this way: "[TFC5] delivers renewal signals in a more measured way and promotes the skin's natural health by supporting its barrier and enhancing long-term elasticity." The high-tech complex combines biomimetic peptides with moisturizing proteins and protective antioxidants.
"I created this skincare line to be my everyday essential—a skincare routine that's clean, effective, and effortless," Lipa said in a press release. "It was incredibly important to me to work with a team who values the use of clean formulas and high-quality ingredients, and I knew I could trust Augustinus Bader to help bring this to life based on their attention to detail and the level of importance they place on the science that goes into each product. Using their TFC5 technology, the Dua collection adapts to your skin's unique needs, enhancing its health and resilience over time. My hope is that these become your daily essentials too—at home, on the go, and everywhere in between."
Shop the Dua Skincare Line Powered by Augustinus Bader
1. The Balancing Cream Cleanser
Dua by Augustinus Bader
Balancing Cream Cleanser
Here's the first step in Lipa's daily skincare routine. It's a cream-to-foam cleanser that removes oil, makeup, sunscreen, and other skin impurities. Thanks to a formula that's equal parts hydrating and clarifying, it claims to offer all-day shine control and lead to fewer visible blemishes, all without stripping the skin of much-needed moisture.
Ingredients include the TFC5 technology as well as a prebiotic blend, a biolipid complex, tsubaki oil, and chlorella algae extract. "I wanted a cleanser that works hard but still feels gentle on my skin," Lipa said.
2. The Supercharged Glow Complex
Dua by Augustinus Bader
Supercharged Glow Complex
The Supercharged Glow Complex is the next step in the skincare line. This serum is packed with vitamins and antioxidants to brighten, firm, and protect the skin and give it a Dua Lipa–level glow. Ingredients include TFC5, marine bioretinol, niacinamide, and ectoin. Use it to fade dark spots and acne scars, improve elasticity, smooth fine lines, and strengthen the skin barrier. "It instantly revives my skin—even after long days or late nights," Lipa said.
3. The Renewal Cream
Dua by Augustinus Bader
Renewal Cream
Last but not least, the Renewal Cream is Lipa's moisturizer of choice. It's designed to deliver lightweight moisture while blurring skin texture, almost like a makeup primer. With ingredients such as TFC5, a pre- and postbiotic blend, peptides, and daisy-flower extract, it hydrates, balances, plumps, and smooths the skin without adding excess shine or oil. Lipa said it's her "secret for plump, dewy skin, from morning to midnight."
Shop Augustinus Bader's Original Skincare Products
Augustinus Bader
The Cream
The iconic product that started it all.
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream
Some people prefer this version for richer moisture.
Augustinus Bader
The Retinol Serum
The Retinol Serum kicks sluggish skin cells into action for a renewed complexion.
Augustinus Bader
The Face Oil
A luxe and high-tech face oil for fall and winter.
Augustinus Bader
The Eye Patches
These eye patches refresh and revive tired under-eyes.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.