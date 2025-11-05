Um, Dua Lipa and Augustinus Bader Just Dropped a New Skincare Line—Every Product Is Destined to Sell Out

It's her secret for dewy skin "from morning to midnight."

Dua Lipa holding her new Dua skincare products.

Dua Lipa dropping a skincare line wasn't on our 2025 bingo card, but here we are. She's joining an ever-growing list of celebrities who are hoping to make their mark on the beauty industry with namesake brands. While it might be tempting to scoff at this before falling into a self-induced state of celeb-beauty-brand fatigue, there's something you should know. Hers is backed by a beauty superpower—Augustinus Bader. Yep, it's the luxury skincare brand known for its patented, skin-rejuvenating TFC8 technology that's beloved by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, and Victoria Beckham.

This isn't the first time Augustinus Bader has collaborated with an A-lister. In fact, Victoria Beckham Beauty's Foundation Drops were created in partnership with the brand. Still, this is the first time it's collaborated on a separate and distinct line of products. What's more is that each of the three daily essentials that make up the new skincare line has a lower price point than Bader's signature items.

Dua Lipa applying her new Dua skincare products.

The Details

Lipa holds the title of founder and chief creative director of Dua. Where does Augustinus Bader come in? Well, the line is powered by its proprietary technology. Instead of the TFC8 technology, which is found in other Augustinus Bader skincare products, the Dua products contain TFC5 technology. The difference seems to be that the original TFC8 is tailored to mature skin, and TFC5 is tailored to younger skin or skin that has incurred minimal to moderate damage. The brand put it this way: "[TFC5] delivers renewal signals in a more measured way and promotes the skin's natural health by supporting its barrier and enhancing long-term elasticity." The high-tech complex combines biomimetic peptides with moisturizing proteins and protective antioxidants.

"I created this skincare line to be my everyday essential—a skincare routine that's clean, effective, and effortless," Lipa said in a press release. "It was incredibly important to me to work with a team who values the use of clean formulas and high-quality ingredients, and I knew I could trust Augustinus Bader to help bring this to life based on their attention to detail and the level of importance they place on the science that goes into each product. Using their TFC5 technology, the Dua collection adapts to your skin's unique needs, enhancing its health and resilience over time. My hope is that these become your daily essentials too—at home, on the go, and everywhere in between."

