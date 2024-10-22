This Expensive-Looking Short Haircut Is What Everyone Is Asking for to Look Polished This Winter

Right now, everyone is thinking of getting their hair cut in the Who What Wear UK office. Many of us are loving short haircuts at the moment, with bob hairstyles making up most of our haircut inspiration for winter as we book plan our next salon appointment. But if a bob hairstyle isn't for you and you still want to keep some length, then a blunt lob haircut might be the sweet spot before you try a shorter bob style. And it's tipped to be a major winter hair trend, with Google searches for 'blunt lob haircut' up over 5,000%.

What is a blunt lob haircut?

Rochelle Humes with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

A lob haircut is shorthand for a long bob, which sits longer than that of a traditional bob, usually falling somewhere between the jawline and tops of the shoulders. Paired with a blunt cut, this haircut instantly makes your hair look fuller, thicker and healthier. Plus, if you're growing out a shorter bob right now, a blunt lob haircut is a great way to transition into longer lengths too. And if you have longer lengths but aren't ready to commit to a short bob haircut yet, then a blunt lob haircut is a great way to feel out a shorter style while still retaining some length and having the option to tie your hair back. See? It's so versatile.

If you're looking for some blunt lob haircut inspiration, scroll ahead for the chicest takes we've seen. Now we just need to book our salon appointment...

Blunt Lob Haircut Ideas

1. Blunt Lob Haircut With Fringe

Julie Sergent Ferreri with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

A blunt lob haircut and full fringe are a sure-fire way to look polished.

2. Rounded Blunt Lob Haircut

Hailey Bieber with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

I love the rounded blowout shape of Hailey Bieber's blunt lob haircut, which has so much volume and bounce.

3. Curly Blunt Lob Haircut

Emmanuelle with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Curls look great at lob length, providing plenty of volume and definition through the lengths.

4. Blunt Lob Haircut With Layers

Laura Harrier with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

For a softer look, opt for some face-framing layers in your blunt lob haircut like Laura Harrier.

5. Wavy Blunt Lob Haircut

Elsa Hosk with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Soft waves are a great way to style a blunt lob haircut.

6. Straight Blunt Lob Haircut

Salome with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

The blunt finish paired with a straight and sleek style makes this such a stylish look.

7. Side-Parted Blunt Lob Haircut

Aida with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

A blunt lob haircut looks so chic in a side parting.

8. Sleek Blunt Lob Haircut

Rochelle Humes with blunt lob haircut

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

I love Rochelle Humes' super sleek blunt lob haircut.

Shop The Trend

Ghd Duet Blowdry - Black
GHD
Duet Blowdry Brush

This hot brush is amazing for creating volume and bounce in your lob hairstyle.

Hair Growth Serum
UKLASH
Hair Growth Serum

Growing out your bob? This hair growth serum is unmatched, with some impressive before and after reviews.

Pro-Dry Barrel Brush
Beauty Pie
Super Healthy Hair™ Pro-Dry Barrel Brush

Price shown is member price.

I love Beauty Pie's round brushes for creating a blowdry-like finish through the lengths while leaving hair super shiny.

dyson,

dyson
Airstrait Straightener

For creating straight and sleek looks, the Dyson Airstrait makes it so easy, taking hair from wet to dry with a smooth finish.

OUAI Haircare, Leave in Conditioner
OUAI Haircare
Leave in Conditioner

From adding weightless conditioning to heat protection, Ouai's leave-in condition in a hardworking product for your routine which leaves hair silky and shiny.

Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair 200ml
Color Wow
Dream Coat for Curly Hair

Color Wow's Dream Coat for Curly Hair leaves curls beautifully defined and hydrated.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

