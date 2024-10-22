This Expensive-Looking Short Haircut Is What Everyone Is Asking for to Look Polished This Winter

Right now, everyone is thinking of getting their hair cut in the Who What Wear UK office. Many of us are loving short haircuts at the moment, with bob hairstyles making up most of our haircut inspiration for winter as we book plan our next salon appointment. But if a bob hairstyle isn't for you and you still want to keep some length, then a blunt lob haircut might be the sweet spot before you try a shorter bob style. And it's tipped to be a major winter hair trend, with Google searches for 'blunt lob haircut' up over 5,000%.

What is a blunt lob haircut?

A lob haircut is shorthand for a long bob, which sits longer than that of a traditional bob, usually falling somewhere between the jawline and tops of the shoulders. Paired with a blunt cut, this haircut instantly makes your hair look fuller, thicker and healthier. Plus, if you're growing out a shorter bob right now, a blunt lob haircut is a great way to transition into longer lengths too. And if you have longer lengths but aren't ready to commit to a short bob haircut yet, then a blunt lob haircut is a great way to feel out a shorter style while still retaining some length and having the option to tie your hair back. See? It's so versatile.



If you're looking for some blunt lob haircut inspiration, scroll ahead for the chicest takes we've seen. Now we just need to book our salon appointment...

Blunt Lob Haircut Ideas

1. Blunt Lob Haircut With Fringe

A blunt lob haircut and full fringe are a sure-fire way to look polished.

2. Rounded Blunt Lob Haircut

I love the rounded blowout shape of Hailey Bieber's blunt lob haircut, which has so much volume and bounce.

3. Curly Blunt Lob Haircut

Curls look great at lob length, providing plenty of volume and definition through the lengths.

4. Blunt Lob Haircut With Layers

For a softer look, opt for some face-framing layers in your blunt lob haircut like Laura Harrier.

5. Wavy Blunt Lob Haircut

Soft waves are a great way to style a blunt lob haircut.

6. Straight Blunt Lob Haircut

The blunt finish paired with a straight and sleek style makes this such a stylish look.

7. Side-Parted Blunt Lob Haircut

A blunt lob haircut looks so chic in a side parting.

8. Sleek Blunt Lob Haircut

I love Rochelle Humes' super sleek blunt lob haircut.

Shop The Trend

GHD Duet Blowdry Brush £379 SHOP NOW This hot brush is amazing for creating volume and bounce in your lob hairstyle.

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £29 SHOP NOW Growing out your bob? This hair growth serum is unmatched, with some impressive before and after reviews.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £18 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



I love Beauty Pie's round brushes for creating a blowdry-like finish through the lengths while leaving hair super shiny.

dyson Airstrait Straightener £450 SHOP NOW For creating straight and sleek looks, the Dyson Airstrait makes it so easy, taking hair from wet to dry with a smooth finish.

OUAI Haircare Leave in Conditioner £26 SHOP NOW From adding weightless conditioning to heat protection, Ouai's leave-in condition in a hardworking product for your routine which leaves hair silky and shiny.