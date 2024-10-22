This Expensive-Looking Short Haircut Is What Everyone Is Asking for to Look Polished This Winter
Right now, everyone is thinking of getting their hair cut in the Who What Wear UK office. Many of us are loving short haircuts at the moment, with bob hairstyles making up most of our haircut inspiration for winter as we book plan our next salon appointment. But if a bob hairstyle isn't for you and you still want to keep some length, then a blunt lob haircut might be the sweet spot before you try a shorter bob style. And it's tipped to be a major winter hair trend, with Google searches for 'blunt lob haircut' up over 5,000%.
What is a blunt lob haircut?
A lob haircut is shorthand for a long bob, which sits longer than that of a traditional bob, usually falling somewhere between the jawline and tops of the shoulders. Paired with a blunt cut, this haircut instantly makes your hair look fuller, thicker and healthier. Plus, if you're growing out a shorter bob right now, a blunt lob haircut is a great way to transition into longer lengths too. And if you have longer lengths but aren't ready to commit to a short bob haircut yet, then a blunt lob haircut is a great way to feel out a shorter style while still retaining some length and having the option to tie your hair back. See? It's so versatile.
If you're looking for some blunt lob haircut inspiration, scroll ahead for the chicest takes we've seen. Now we just need to book our salon appointment...
Blunt Lob Haircut Ideas
1. Blunt Lob Haircut With Fringe
A blunt lob haircut and full fringe are a sure-fire way to look polished.
2. Rounded Blunt Lob Haircut
I love the rounded blowout shape of Hailey Bieber's blunt lob haircut, which has so much volume and bounce.
3. Curly Blunt Lob Haircut
Curls look great at lob length, providing plenty of volume and definition through the lengths.
4. Blunt Lob Haircut With Layers
For a softer look, opt for some face-framing layers in your blunt lob haircut like Laura Harrier.
5. Wavy Blunt Lob Haircut
Soft waves are a great way to style a blunt lob haircut.
6. Straight Blunt Lob Haircut
The blunt finish paired with a straight and sleek style makes this such a stylish look.
7. Side-Parted Blunt Lob Haircut
A blunt lob haircut looks so chic in a side parting.
8. Sleek Blunt Lob Haircut
I love Rochelle Humes' super sleek blunt lob haircut.
Shop The Trend
This hot brush is amazing for creating volume and bounce in your lob hairstyle.
Growing out your bob? This hair growth serum is unmatched, with some impressive before and after reviews.
Price shown is member price.
I love Beauty Pie's round brushes for creating a blowdry-like finish through the lengths while leaving hair super shiny.
For creating straight and sleek looks, the Dyson Airstrait makes it so easy, taking hair from wet to dry with a smooth finish.
From adding weightless conditioning to heat protection, Ouai's leave-in condition in a hardworking product for your routine which leaves hair silky and shiny.
Color Wow's Dream Coat for Curly Hair leaves curls beautifully defined and hydrated.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
I'm Swooning—Kaia Gerber's Latest Beauty Look Is Giving Gothic Audrey Hepburn
Here's every product you need to re-create it.
By Maya Thomas
-
People Tell Me My Hair Gives "'70s Cool Girl," and It's Thanks to These 15 Essentials
After much trial and error, I found the heroes.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Fashion People Agree—Adding This Elegant Hair Accessory Earns You Major Aura Points
BRB, I'm buying everything.
By Maya Thomas
-
My Budget Is Tight—Luckily, There's Still Time to Shop These 16 On-Sale Amazon Beauty Items
From a DIY gel manicure kit to the ultimate cool-girl perfume.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I've Tried Hundreds of Amazon Beauty Items—Here Are My 3 Unequivocal Favorites
From a French lash serum to a TikTok-viral collagen mask.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
TikTok Loves This History-Steeped Ingredient for Achieving Glass Skin
It's nothing new.
By Maya Thomas
-
I'm Already Thinking About Holiday Hair Trends, so I Asked a Fashion Designer to Give Me Inspo
The result is swoon-worthy.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Hairstylists Agree: These 14 Bob Trends Will Be Huge This Season
To the salon!
By Eleanor Vousden