Hurry! Kendall Jenner’s Go-To K-Beauty Device Is 29% Off RN on Amazon

Kendall Jenner doesn't always drop beauty recs on her own social channels, but when she does, you better believe I'm taking notes. Recently, the model posted a series of photos from her beachside 30th birthday party, one of which featured Jenner marinating under a very recognizable pink jelly mask. Beauty fans, you know the one: It's Medicube's PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask, a hydrating, firming sheet that reached peak virality well before Jenner's glowing endorsement. Just days before, she was seen leaving the K-beauty brand's NYC pop-up with a bundle of goodies in tow—the aforementioned masks, yes, but also the buzzy high-tech device beloved by editors and aestheticians (plus Hailey Bieber).
And in case you needed another reason to snag the lot, Medicube just revealed some major discounts ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can score the device, the masks, and a host of other glass skin essentials for up to 51% off. Keep scrolling to get your hands on them before they inevitably fly off Amazon's shelves.
Medicube
Age-R Booster Pro
First up, the viral device. A 6-in-1 beauty tool, the Age-R Booster Pro enhances product absorption, smooths fine lines, boosts radiance, and tightens the appearance of pores with just a few glides. Different modes boast different benefits: the electroporation mode creates a temporary physical opening in your skin cell membranes, thus allowing skincare products to penetrate more deeply, the MC mode plumps and firms, the airshot mode uses low-level electrical currents to tone facial muscles and shrink pores, and the derma shot mode enhances circulation and overall brightness.
The best part? You don't need any conductive gel or serum for the tool to work, which elevates the user-experience IMO; you can use the skincare you already have in your arsenal, though Medicube does offer some effective glow-inducing treatments that pair rather perfectly (more on those later). Jenner grabbed the lemon-yellow version at the Medicube pop-up, but you can grab the black or pink device for a whopping 29% off.
Medicube
PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask (Pack of 4)
Next up, we have the viral PDRN masks. You've probably seen them all over TikTok; they're the masks that turn clear when you wear them overnight. And the bouncy, glowy results you see are not just hype. Trust, the glassy effect is very real. I know multiple brides who swore by them the day of their weddings for pre-makeup prep, as they make your skin look downright juicy without leaving behind a greasy film. I can only assume that's why Jenner wore one ahead of her big 30th birthday bash.
Medicube
Kojic Acid Turmeric Brightening Gel Mask
If extra radiance is what you're after, the brand's brightening and toning masks are a smart investment for under $20. Steeped with kojic acid, turmeric, and niacinamide, these golden sheets are the ultimate antidote for a tired, lackluster complexion.
medicube
PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
Looking for a bouncy serum to pair with your Booster Pro? This PDRN Pink Peptide Serum does just the trick with rose-derived PDRN, peptides, niacinamide, adenosine, and holy basil extract. Like the buzzy device, this is a multipurpose skin hero; it hydrates, brightens, firms, and smooths skin texture in one fell swoop.
Medicube
PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream
This glowy gel moisturizer has the coolest, most satisfying texture. It features capsules filled with Salmon DNA PRDN in order to preserve the ingredient's firming and hydrating effects, and you "burst" them with your fingertips as you massage the cream into your skin. It bestows skin with an immediate glassy effect, that salmon sperm working overtime to plump pores with moisture.
medicube
Zero Pore Pads
Dull, congested complexions, meet these dual-textured toner pads. Soaked with white willow bark (a natural alternative to salicylic acid), and citric acid (an AHA with incredible brightening properties), each round keeps skin firm, balanced, and clear. This is a great exfoliator to use throughout the winter months, as the gentler actives prevent flaking and dryness. Plus, it's tagged at a 51% off!
Medicube
One Day Exosome Shot 7500
A complete game-changer for those who don't love needles but are curious about the benefits of microneedling. This serum contains microscopic spicules that create tiny microchannels in the skin for better product absorption. You do feel a slight tingly sensation upon application, but it's not as spicy as a professional liquid microneedling treatment. Still, you'll want to follow up with gentle, hydrating serums to encourage a plump, juicy appearance.
