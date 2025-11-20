Hurry! Kendall Jenner’s Go-To K-Beauty Device Is 29% Off RN on Amazon

A glass skin staple.

Kendall Jenner discovers Medicube’s yellow booster pro at their NYC Pop-Up on October 27, 2025 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images; Michael Simon/WireImage)
Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News

Kendall Jenner doesn't always drop beauty recs on her own social channels, but when she does, you better believe I'm taking notes. Recently, the model posted a series of photos from her beachside 30th birthday party, one of which featured Jenner marinating under a very recognizable pink jelly mask. Beauty fans, you know the one: It's Medicube's PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask, a hydrating, firming sheet that reached peak virality well before Jenner's glowing endorsement. Just days before, she was seen leaving the K-beauty brand's NYC pop-up with a bundle of goodies in tow—the aforementioned masks, yes, but also the buzzy high-tech device beloved by editors and aestheticians (plus Hailey Bieber).

Kendall Jenner wearing the Medicube PDRN Pink Gel Mask

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

And in case you needed another reason to snag the lot, Medicube just revealed some major discounts ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can score the device, the masks, and a host of other glass skin essentials for up to 51% off. Keep scrolling to get your hands on them before they inevitably fly off Amazon's shelves.

Shop More K-Beauty Favorites on Sale

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸